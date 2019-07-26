Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nashville Film Festival : Kicks off 50th Anniversary and Announces Select Music Documentaries Including “Bluebird,” “Chuck Berry,” “Born Into the Gig,” “Cool Daddio,” and “The Sheriff of Mars”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 09:57am EDT

Nashville Film Festival Celebrates Film, Music and Culture October 3-12, 2019

The Nashville Film Festival, taking place October 3-12, 2019 announces early music documentary features for 2019, including the world premiere of “Chuck Berry” by filmmaker Jon Brewer; “Born Into the Gig” by filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner; “Cool Daddio: The Second Youth of R. Stevie Moore” from filmmakers Imogen Putler and Monika Baran; and “The Sheriff of Mars” from filmmakers Jason Ressler and Matthew Woolf.

The Nashville Film Festival is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, making it one of the longest running independent film festivals in the U.S. Under the new leadership of Executive Director, Jason Padgitt, the Nashville Film Festival will feature a diverse lineup of more than 250 films with an increased focus on music-based films, films from female directors and top American independent narrative feature films.

“The Nashville Film Festival is celebrating an incredible 50 year milestone by honoring the history of the festival while pointing the organization to a future of expanded opportunities for filmmakers worldwide and for the amazing arts community here in Tennessee,” said Nashville Film Festival’s Executive Director, Jason Padgitt. “There are so many great stories to share at this year’s festival and we’re very excited about all the great films and events planned for this historic event.”

Official Selections across all categories of the 2019 Nashville Film Festival will to be announced throughout the year.

Title:

BLUEBIRD

Dir.:

Brian Loschiavo

Cast:

Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell

 

 

Title:

COOL DADDIO: THE SECOND YOUTH OF R. STEVIE MOORE

Dir.:

Imogen Putler, Monika Baran

Cast:

R. Stevie Moore, Mac DeMarco, Ariel Pink, Theophilus London, Tim Burgess, David Shrigley

 

 

Title:

BORN INTO THE GIG

Dir.:

Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

Cast:

Chris Stills, Skip Marley, Kori Withers, Ben and Sally Taylor

 

 

Title:

THE SHERIFF OF MARS

Dir.:

Jason Ressler, Matthew Woolf

Cast:

Daniel Antopolsky, Townes Van Zandt, Bill Hedgepeth, Sylvia Antopolsky

 

 

Title:

CHUCK BERRY

Dir.:

Jon Brewer

Cast:

Chuck Berry, Alice Cooper, Themetta Berry, Joe Perry, Charles Berry, Stevie Van Zandt

ABOUT NASHVILLE FILM FESTIVAL: The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm) is a globally-recognized non-profit organization and cultural event presenting the best in world cinema, American independent films and documentaries by veteran masters, up-and-coming directors, and first-time filmmakers. With Academy Award® qualifying status, the Nashville Film Festival celebrates innovation, music and the many voices of the human spirit through the art of film and partners with the Thompson Nashville to host guests from all over the world. Originally founded in 1969, the Nashville Film Festival is one of the first film festivals in the United States and will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in October, 2019. For more information, visit nashfilm.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:18aPlay Your Way to the Malta Poker Festival $500k GTD with Intertops Poker
BU
10:17aMadison Realty Capital Closes $1.3 Billion in Originations and Note Purchases Year-To-Date in 2019
GL
10:17aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:16aCANNTRUST : shares spike after CEO, chair forced out amid illegal grow scandal
AQ
10:16aKBL MERGER CORP. IV : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PR
10:12aA Q&A Session With Infiniti Research's Thought Leader on the Present and Future of the Medical Device Market
BU
10:10aFFD FINANCIAL : Earnings Release for 6/30/2019
PU
10:10aIDENTITY IS SECURITY : Everywhere You Look
PU
10:10aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Appointed Depositary Bank by Vista Oil & Gas
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELLNEX TELECOM : Vodafone to create European mobile mast company with IPO potential
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
3Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group