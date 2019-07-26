Nashville Film Festival : Kicks off 50th Anniversary and Announces Select Music Documentaries Including “Bluebird,” “Chuck Berry,” “Born Into the Gig,” “Cool Daddio,” and “The Sheriff of Mars”

Nashville Film Festival Celebrates Film, Music and Culture October 3-12, 2019

The Nashville Film Festival, taking place October 3-12, 2019 announces early music documentary features for 2019, including the world premiere of “Chuck Berry” by filmmaker Jon Brewer; “Born Into the Gig” by filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner; “Cool Daddio: The Second Youth of R. Stevie Moore” from filmmakers Imogen Putler and Monika Baran; and “The Sheriff of Mars” from filmmakers Jason Ressler and Matthew Woolf.

The Nashville Film Festival is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, making it one of the longest running independent film festivals in the U.S. Under the new leadership of Executive Director, Jason Padgitt, the Nashville Film Festival will feature a diverse lineup of more than 250 films with an increased focus on music-based films, films from female directors and top American independent narrative feature films.

“The Nashville Film Festival is celebrating an incredible 50 year milestone by honoring the history of the festival while pointing the organization to a future of expanded opportunities for filmmakers worldwide and for the amazing arts community here in Tennessee,” said Nashville Film Festival’s Executive Director, Jason Padgitt. “There are so many great stories to share at this year’s festival and we’re very excited about all the great films and events planned for this historic event.”

Official Selections across all categories of the 2019 Nashville Film Festival will to be announced throughout the year.

Title: BLUEBIRD Dir.: Brian Loschiavo Cast: Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell Title: COOL DADDIO: THE SECOND YOUTH OF R. STEVIE MOORE Dir.: Imogen Putler, Monika Baran Cast: R. Stevie Moore, Mac DeMarco, Ariel Pink, Theophilus London, Tim Burgess, David Shrigley Title: BORN INTO THE GIG Dir.: Kate Davis and David Heilbroner Cast: Chris Stills, Skip Marley, Kori Withers, Ben and Sally Taylor Title: THE SHERIFF OF MARS Dir.: Jason Ressler, Matthew Woolf Cast: Daniel Antopolsky, Townes Van Zandt, Bill Hedgepeth, Sylvia Antopolsky Title: CHUCK BERRY Dir.: Jon Brewer Cast: Chuck Berry, Alice Cooper, Themetta Berry, Joe Perry, Charles Berry, Stevie Van Zandt

ABOUT NASHVILLE FILM FESTIVAL: The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm) is a globally-recognized non-profit organization and cultural event presenting the best in world cinema, American independent films and documentaries by veteran masters, up-and-coming directors, and first-time filmmakers. With Academy Award® qualifying status, the Nashville Film Festival celebrates innovation, music and the many voices of the human spirit through the art of film and partners with the Thompson Nashville to host guests from all over the world. Originally founded in 1969, the Nashville Film Festival is one of the first film festivals in the United States and will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in October, 2019. For more information, visit nashfilm.org.

