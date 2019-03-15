Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nashville's Job Market Hits High Note

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

By Soo Oh

WASHINGTON -- Nashville, Tenn., had the best job market among large U.S. metropolitan areas in January, benefiting from both low unemployment and high annual job growth.

The area around Tennessee's capital city, which ranked seventh in a recent analysis by The Wall Street Journal of the hottest markets, had an unemployment rate of 2.7% in January, the Labor Department reported, unchanged from its annual average in 2018.

Nashville shared the top spot for January job growth with Orlando, Fla., which ranked fifth among large metros in the Journal analysis. Both cities had a year-over-year job-growth rate of 3.9% in January.

Among metros under one million people, Midland, Texas, saw the largest year-over-year job growth rate at the start of the year at 9.2%. The oil boom town had ranked first in the Journal recent analysis among metropolitan areas under one million people.

Ames, Iowa, which came in ninth among small metros, had the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 1.9%.

View our full rankings of 2018's hottest metro markets:

Write to Soo Oh at Soo.Oh@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Throws Support Behind Legislation that Delays Imposition of Tariffs
PU
01:54pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and Tunisia's ATL Leasing support local small business lending
PU
01:49pPRESS RELEASES : Transatlantic Community Imposes Sanctions on Russia
PU
01:45pOLEG DERIPASKA : Russian metals tycoon Deripaska sues U.S. over sanctions
RE
01:37pUK shares up after vote for Brexit delay; oil majors gain
RE
01:21pDeripaska says he sued U.S. to stop destruction of his life's work
RE
01:19pImperial Oil delays oil sands project due to Alberta output cuts
RE
01:19pNashville's Job Market Hits High Note
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
5BNP PARIBAS : Interserve set for administration as rescue deal blocked

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.