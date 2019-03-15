Nashville's Job Market Hits High Note

By Soo Oh

WASHINGTON -- Nashville, Tenn., had the best job market among large U.S. metropolitan areas in January, benefiting from both low unemployment and high annual job growth.

The area around Tennessee's capital city, which ranked seventh in a recent analysis by The Wall Street Journal of the hottest markets, had an unemployment rate of 2.7% in January, the Labor Department reported, unchanged from its annual average in 2018.

Nashville shared the top spot for January job growth with Orlando, Fla., which ranked fifth among large metros in the Journal analysis. Both cities had a year-over-year job-growth rate of 3.9% in January.

Among metros under one million people, Midland, Texas, saw the largest year-over-year job growth rate at the start of the year at 9.2%. The oil boom town had ranked first in the Journal recent analysis among metropolitan areas under one million people.

Ames, Iowa, which came in ninth among small metros, had the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 1.9%.

View our full rankings of 2018's hottest metro markets:

Write to Soo Oh at Soo.Oh@wsj.com