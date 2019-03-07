Nassau County NY : SENIOR SCAMS & CONSUMER FRAUD COMMUNITY FORUM

Log in
SENIOR SCAMS & CONSUMER FRAUD COMMUNITY FORUM

03/07/2019 | 01:39pm EST

DON'T LET SCAMMERS MAKE YOU THEIR NEXT VICTIM!

MONDAY, APRIL 1, 2019

12:45 PM

Echo Park Pool Complex

399 Nassau Blvd., West Hempstead

Nassau County Legislators Vincent Muscarella and Laura Schaefer will be hosting a community forum in West Hempstead along with representatives from the Nassau County Department of Consumer Affairs to provide senior citizens with an opportunity to learn about recent scams that target seniors and to offer tips to help prevent you from becoming a victim.

For more information about this event, please contact Legislator Muscarella's office:

(516) 571-6208 or email: vmuscarella@nassaucountyny.gov

Nassau County, NY published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 18:38:07 UTC
