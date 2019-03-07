Nassau County NY : SENIOR SCAMS & CONSUMER FRAUD COMMUNITY FORUMS

senior scams & consumer fraud community forums
monday, april 1, 2019
12:45 PM
Echo Park Pool Complex
399 Nassau Boulevard
West Hempstead, NY 11552
Wed., april 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Westbury Senior Center
360 Post Avenue
Westbury, NY 11590
don't let scammers make you their next victim!
Nassau County Legislator Laura Schaefer will be hosting two community forums in the 14th Legislative District along with representatives from the Nassau County Department of Consumer Affairs to provide senior citizens with an opportunity to learn about recent scams that target seniors and to offer tips to help prevent you from becoming a victim.
For more information about these events, please contact:
Legislator Laura Schaefer - (516) 571-6214
email: lschaefer@nassaucountyny.gov
