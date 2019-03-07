Nassau County NY : SENIOR SCAMS & CONSUMER FRAUD COMMUNITY FORUMS

senior scams & consumer fraud community forums

monday, april 1, 2019 12:45 PM Echo Park Pool Complex 399 Nassau Boulevard West Hempstead, NY 11552 Wed., april 3, 2019 1:00 PM Westbury Senior Center 360 Post Avenue Westbury, NY 11590

don't let scammers make you their next victim!

Nassau County Legislator Laura Schaefer will be hosting two community forums in the 14th Legislative District along with representatives from the Nassau County Department of Consumer Affairs to provide senior citizens with an opportunity to learn about recent scams that target seniors and to offer tips to help prevent you from becoming a victim.

For more information about these events, please contact:

Legislator Laura Schaefer - (516) 571-6214



email: lschaefer@nassaucountyny.gov

