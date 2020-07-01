Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nassau Financial Group Completes Acquisition of Foresters Life Insurance and Annuity Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

Acquisition of FLIAC represents latest milestone in Nassau’s growth

Transaction adds $2.5 billion to Nassau’s total assets

Nassau Financial Group, L.P. (“Nassau”) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Foresters Life Insurance and Annuity Company (“FLIAC”) from The Independent Order of Foresters.

Nassau is headquartered in Hartford, CT, and offers a suite of insurance and fixed annuity products, along with reinsurance, insurance distribution and asset management capabilities across its four segments. After this transaction, Nassau has combined assets of approximately $27 billion and capital of approximately $1.2 billion.

“The closing of the FLIAC acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Nassau, as we continue to grow across our platform, including through our New York insurance business.” said Phil Gass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nassau. “This acquisition further demonstrates our continued track record of execution and seamless integration. It has been our pleasure to work closely with the team at Foresters, enabling the exit of their New York operations and providing best in class service to the FLIAC policyholders.”

Foresters Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Boyle, said, “It was important for us to engage with an organization that would provide excellent service and administration for the FLIAC policyholders. We are confident Nassau is more than prepared to assume this responsibility. With the divestitures over the past year, our energies are now completely devoted to driving the growth of our (Fraternal) fixed life insurance business in the U.S. through the Independent Order of Foresters branch and taking full advantage of being a purpose-driven fraternal organization.”

Founded in 1962, FLIAC is a provider of life insurance and annuity products with 112,000 policyholders throughout the U.S. and $2.5 billion in assets. The company has offices in Edison, NJ and New York, NY. Nassau plans to merge FLIAC into Nassau Life Insurance Company, Nassau’s New York domiciled life insurance company.

About Nassau Financial Group

Based in Hartford, CT, Nassau Financial Group is an insurance and financial services company with four segments including insurance, reinsurance, distribution and asset management. Nassau sells fixed annuities and other insurance products through Nassau Life and Annuity Company and Nassau Life Insurance Company. Other subsidiaries include Nassau Re Cayman, Saybrus Partners, Nassau Asset Management Company, Nassau CorAmerica and Nassau Corporate Credit. For more information, visit nsre.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:38pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Monte dei Paschi to sell real estate portfolio to Ardian
RE
02:38pCELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pGRAVITY DIAGNOSTICS : Partners with Kroger Health to Expand COVID-19 Testing with Home Collection Kits
PR
02:33pAPPLE : to re-close more stores in seven states, bringing total to 77
RE
02:33pSTEELCASE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS : (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:33pBP : Hilcorp say they've closed part of Alaska oil, gas deal
AQ
02:32pWALGREENS : Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Families with Weekend Discount in Honor of Independence Day
BU
02:32pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY (TCMD) INVESTORS TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm's Investigation into Possible Securities Fraud Ongoing
GL
02:31pZUTEC PUBL : Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting in Zutec Holding AB (publ)
AQ
02:28pBrazil Trade Surplus Widened in June to $7.5 Billion as Imports Fell
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse says software glitch caused trading outage
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB : EVOLUTION GAMING : LAUNCHES CRAZY TIME, ITS MOST ENTERTAINING AND BONUS-PACKED GAM..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group