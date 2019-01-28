Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NatWest Markets Plc : - Stabilisation Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 03:32am EST

Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

ENGIE SA

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Philippe Bradshaw, TEL: +442070855213) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:   ENGIE SA
Guarantor (if any): n/a
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR1bn
Description: Green Hybrid Bond - PNC6y1m, FR0013398229
Stabilising Manager(s) Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

HSBC Bank plc

Merrill Lynch International (co-ordinating stabilisation manager)

NatWest Markets Plc

Offer price: 98.646

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:32aLONDON, UK, JANUARY 28 2019 : Impellam elevates Simon Blockley to CEO of workforce solutions provider Guidant Global to further drive strategic growth
AQ
04:31aDana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
GL
04:29aKONAMI : Amusement to Attend the Japan Amusement Expo 2019 Also Hosting Finals of Official Esports Tournament, the KONAMI Arcade Championship!
PU
04:29aRPC : Form 8.3 - RPC Plc
PU
04:29aMERCK : Elects Board Members
DJ
04:28aMEIKLES : Shares in Zimbabwe's Meikles being put on auction
AQ
04:25aVEONEER : 's JV Zenuity Gets Approval for Hands-off Self-driving Tests on Public Roads in Sweden
PR
04:25aExploration of the Fossilik Intrusion Keel Structure for High Tenor Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Sulphide Mineralization
NE
04:23aPEPTONIC MEDICAL : Customer survey confirms strong symptom relief among VagiVital® users
AQ
04:21aBANK MANDIRI PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia's Bank Mandiri 2018 net profit up 21 percent - CEO
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
2VALE : VALE : Over 300 remain missing, 40 killed after dam collapses in Brazil
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 4 2019
4CRRC CORP LTD : Alstom, Siemens confirm new merger concessions in rail antitrust tussle
5Oil falls on increased U.S. rig count, China industrial slowdown

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.