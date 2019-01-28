NatWest Markets Plc : - Stabilisation Notice

Regulatory News:
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United
States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
ENGIE SA
Post-Stabilisation Notice
NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Philippe Bradshaw, TEL: +442070855213)
hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article
3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by
the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer
of the following securities.
|
Issuer:
|
|
ENGIE SA
|
|
Guarantor (if any):
|
|
n/a
|
|
Aggregate nominal amount:
|
|
EUR1bn
|
|
Description:
|
|
Green Hybrid Bond - PNC6y1m, FR0013398229
|
|
Stabilising Manager(s)
|
|
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
HSBC Bank plc
Merrill Lynch International (co-ordinating stabilisation manager)
NatWest Markets Plc
|
|
Offer price:
|
|
98.646
|
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not
constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or
otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any
jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United
States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be,
registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be
offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption
from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of
the securities in the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005228/en/