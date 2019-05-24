NatWest Markets Plc : - Stabilisation Notice

Regulatory News:
SFIL
Post-Stabilisation Notice
NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Chris Agathangelou, TEL: 020 7085 5862)
hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article
3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by
the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer
of the following securities.
|
Issuer:
|
|
SFIL
|
|
Guarantor (if any):
|
|
n/a
|
|
Aggregate nominal amount:
|
|
EUR1bn
|
|
Description:
|
|
5y Fixed Rate, FR0013421674
|
|
Stabilising Manager(s)
|
|
Barclays Bank PLC (co-ordinating stabilisation manager)
J.P.
Morgan Securities plc
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Natixis
NatWest Markets NV
|
|
Offer price:
|
|
100.005
|
