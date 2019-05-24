Log in
NatWest Markets Plc : - Stabilisation Notice

05/24/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SFIL

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Chris Agathangelou, TEL: 020 7085 5862) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:   SFIL
Guarantor (if any): n/a
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR1bn
Description: 5y Fixed Rate, FR0013421674
Stabilising Manager(s) Barclays Bank PLC (co-ordinating stabilisation manager)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Natixis

NatWest Markets NV

Offer price: 100.005

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


© Business Wire 2019
