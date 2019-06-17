Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NatWest preparing to launch new Sonia loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 03:06am EDT
A man walks past ATM machines at branch of the NatWest bank in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - NatWest is preparing to pilot a loan using the new Sonia interest rate, it said on Monday, after British authorities ordered a switch from the discredited Libor benchmark.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ordered banks and markets to stop using the London Interbank Offered Rate as a basis for pricing contracts.

Banks across the world have been fined about $9 billion for trying to manipulate Libor, which prices mortgages, credit cards and other loans worth over $300 trillion globally.

The new Sonia, or Sterling Overnight Index Average rate, is compiled by the Bank of England and based on actual transactions. That is seen as harder to manipulate than Libor, which is based on quotes supplied by banks.

"The FCA has made clear that it wants to see early adoption of the SONIA rate in all financial markets," Alison Rose, deputy CEO of NatWest Holdings, said in a statement.

"As the UK's biggest lender to businesses, we are committed to helping lead the development of SONIA-based lending in the market and to supporting our customers through the transition away from LIBOR rates."

The bank said it expected to launch the SONIA product to the wider market in the second half of 2019 using lessons from a pilot project with a limited number of large corporate customers.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Péter Szijjártó signs agreement with Serbia on cooperation to construct a gas pipeline
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aNvidia to work with Arm chips, deepening push into supercomputers
RE
03:06aNatWest preparing to launch new Sonia loan
RE
03:05aJapan to name Yoshiki Takeuchi as top currency diplomat - sources
RE
03:05aHow to Capture and Destroy Spotted Lanternfly Nymphs
SE
03:04aHuawei CEO expects sales to drop to $100 billion in 2019, 2020
RE
03:03aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's local-currency sales rise for fourth straight quarter
RE
02:59aOil prices climb after tanker attacks stoke Middle East tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : issues 2019 profit warning, citing price competition
2WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
3BANCO BPM : EXCLUSIVE: Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Second Quarter Sales Rose 11%
5FAIRFX GROUP PLC : FAIRFX : AGM Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About