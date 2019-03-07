Natera : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in cell-free DNA, today announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, after the market close on March 12, 2019. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 4 p.m. ET(1 p.m. PT) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.

Natera CEO Steve Chapmanis also scheduled to present at the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference in Bostonon March 13, 2019, at 11:20 a.m. ET(8:20 a.m. PT).

Earnings Conference Call Information: Event: Natera's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Time: 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) Live Dial-In: (877) 823-0171, Domestic (617) 500-6932, International Conference ID: 7292809 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9m89tec8 A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com. Cowen Healthcare Conference Details: Event: 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Time: 11:20 a.m. ET (8:20 a.m. PT) Live Webcast: Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides at http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen52/ntra/. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 90 days.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif.It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, researchers in cancer including bio pharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media: Andrea Sampson, Sullivan & Sampson, 714-374-6174, asampson@sullivanpr.com

SOURCE Natera, Inc.