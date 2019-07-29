Natera : Important Notification from Natera Regarding Recent AMCA Data Security Incident

As you may be aware, an organization named AMCA, recently announced a breach of its computer systems. AMCA provided some limited services for Natera.

On May 15, 2019, Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau, Inc. (doing business as AMCA) notified Natera that a limited number of its patients were affected by its breach, and at a later date provided a list of those individuals who may have been affected. On July 15, 2019, Natera sent out notices to the affected individuals as required by federal regulations.

Because privacy is so important to Natera, when working with AMCA, the company only provided AMCA with extremely limited information related to the affected individuals. No social security number information was provided.

The company has taken steps to address this incident and remains committed to protecting the privacy and security of their customers' personal information.

Since it is possible that Natera has out of date contact information for some affected individuals, this notice is being posted on Natera's website as required by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ('HIPAA'). Copies of the mailed notices can be found by clicking here

For the next 90 days, we will continue to post this substitute notice here on our website. Natera customers may call our dedicated toll-free number at 855-730-6777 with any questions or concerns regarding this incident.