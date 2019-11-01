Log in
Nation Media : Sh12.5 million car on offer for Nation Series Hole-in-One

11/01/2019

Inchcape Kenya Limited, dealers of BMW, Jaguar and Land Rover cars on Thursday signed a partnership deal with the Nation Media Group worth Sh13 million, for this weekend's Nation Classic golf series grand finale to be held at Limuru Country Club.

The deal includes a Jaguar E-Pace valued at $125,000 (about Sh12.5 million) which will be on offer as a special prize for the first golfer who will hole in one at the 201-yard long par three-seventh hole during the tournament on Saturday.

Speaking before signing the partnership deal, Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama thanked Inchcape for agreeing to partner with NMG in this weekend's event, saying that the partnership was a great opportunity for the company to showcase what they have to offer in the Kenyan market.

'I must say we are truly grateful for this support as Saturday will be a great day not only for the Nation Media Group but to the game of golf as well. I am sure that this is just the beginning of a long term partnership which I am sure it will be fruitful to both the companies,' said Gitagama.

He said the Nation has been involved in the development of the sport through the series which marks 34 years in 2019, and many other events the company has supported in the country.

'With us you will have a great opportunity to market your products countrywide as the Nation Classic is staged in different parts of the country. NMG events are very popular going by number of participants who have turned up in all the events this year where each venue they were held, there was a record entry.'

Inchcape Managing Director Hussein Ibrahim said his company was happy to be part of the weekend's tournament at Limuru and hopefully future Nation Classic events. He said Inchcape has a range of vehicles in offer. 'We look forward for this weekend's event and hopefully extend our partnership in a big way next year because I believe this partnership offers us a great chance of doing business in different parts of the country,' said Ibrahim.

This weekend's tournament - which brings together a record field of 250 players - follows others held in Kisumu, Nanyuki, Nyali in Mombasa and Eldoret.

By Larry Ngala

Disclaimer

Nation Media Group published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:21:12 UTC
