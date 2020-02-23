Nation-wide operation targets meth imports

24-02-2020 - Drug syndicates using the postal system to import methamphetamine have been put on notice, following a nationwide law enforcement operation targeting the ice supply chain into Australia. The results of the coordinated week of action l... Read More →

24-02-2020 - A 26-year-old Canadian-French dual national has been charged, after allegedly importing more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine from Mexico into Australia. Members of the Victorian Joint Organised Crime Task Force (JOCTF) arrested th... Read More →

21-02-2020 - Trident Taskforce detectives have charged two people as part of 12-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking at a port facility in Melbourne. Two men were arrested at properties in Port Melbourne and Point Cook this morn... Read More →

21-02-2020 - A 19-year-old Sydney man was arrested at Sydney International Airport yesterday evening (20 February 2020) for allegedly importing cocaine, hidden inside wine bottles, shampoo bottles, sachets of soup and a can of shaving cream.&nbs... Read More →

21-02-2020 - A Chinese national has been detained in Perth, as part of the Australian Border Force's (ABF) ongoing efforts to target people suspected of being involved in the exploitation of foreign workers. The 37 year-old man was appre... Read More →

21-02-2020 - A man from Brisbane's western suburbs has become the first person in Queensland to be charged for possessing child-like sex dolls under new Commonwealth laws targeting child abuse-related offences. The 44-year-old man is due to ... Read More →

19-02-2020 - A 20-year-old Queensland resident accused of producing an image and recording that depict the sexual abuse of a boy in the Philippines is expected to face a Brisbane court today, after authorities allegedly found ... Read More →

14-02-2020 - Detectives from Joint Taskforce Icarus and Taskforce Trident yesterday arrested a man and woman as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking. The pair were arrested and search warrants were subsequently executed at ... Read More →

14-02-2020 - Australian Border Force (ABF) officers have detained three Malaysian nationals in Perth following two separate warrants targeting people involved in the unlawful exploitation of foreign workers in the sex and agricultural industries. ... Read More →

13-02-2020 - Two passengers have been intercepted at Melbourne International Airport attempting to smuggle 122 live fish into Australia. Head of Biosecurity, Lyn O'Connell, said the seizure was a joint effort between the Department of Agricult... Read More →

05-02-2020 - A 34 year old Australian citizen has been ordered to pay fines and costs of almost $40,000 for attempting to smuggle 36 cartons of cigarettes through Perth International Airport. The Perth Magistrates Court heard the man purchased... Read More →

05-02-2020 - FRAN KELLY: Chinese embassy here in Australia says it's not happy with the way the Australian Government introduced the coronavirus travel ban, denying entry to all foreign travellers from mainland C... Read More →

04-02-2020 - The health and welfare of the Australian community is the Australian Government's highest priority. This includes all people in Australia of all nationalities, including citizens, permanent residents and temporary visa holders alik... Read More →

30-01-2020 - Detectives have charged a man with drug supply as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged importation of nearly $100 million worth of methylamphetamine concealed in a one tonne machinery item. In February 2019, the State Crime Command&r... Read More →

29-01-2020 - Two men have been sentenced today (Wednesday, January 29, 2020) over their roles in attempting to import and traffic more than 33 kilograms of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine into Australia in 2017. The pair pleaded guilty to their i... Read More →

29-01-2020 - A Canadian man appeared in court over the Australia Day long weekend, charged over an alleged importation of illicit drugs on Saturday (25 January 2020). On Saturday evening, Australian Border Force (ABF) officers stopped a 31-year-old... Read More →

24-01-2020 - A man has been charged following an investigation into an imported child-like sex doll. In November 2019, Australian Border Force (ABF) officers intercepted the doll from air cargo in Sydney. The doll is le... Read More →

17-01-2020 - Australian Border Force (ABF) officers have detained a 28 year old Chinese unlawful non-citizen suspected of being involved in the high level exploitation of foreign workers in the food processing industry in Western Australia. Th... Read More →

16-01-2020 - Australia's joint agency Illicit Tobacco Taskforce (ITTF) seized three large shipments of illicit tobacco worth more than $11 million in evaded duty over the holiday period thanks to the strong partnerships it has built with int... Read More →

14-01-2020 - A news article published by the Daily Telegraph, Sydney on 13 January 2020 about 'missing' Australian Border Force (ABF) weapons and vests significantly misrepresents information provided to the news outlet. ... Read More →