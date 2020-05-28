National AIDS Memorial to Award 10 Scholarships to Support Students Pursuing Careers and Community Work in the Fight Against HIV/AIDS

San Francisco, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National AIDS Memorial is now accepting applications for the Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship, which will award 10 financial scholarships for the Fall 2020/Spring 2021 semesters to eligible students who complete the application requirements by July 20, 2020.

The scholarship is named in honor of AIDS educator, activist and reality television pioneer Pedro Zamora, who passed away more than 25 years-ago from an AIDS-related illness. The scholarship helps support the education of young people who are engaged in a variety of HIV-related work in their schools, communities and chosen academic fields.

“The Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship is helping support the next generation of HIV/AIDS educators, researchers, health providers and advocates who are committed to the fight against this disease, which is now in its fourth decade,” said National AIDS Memorial executive director John Cunningham. “Through our partnership with Gilead Sciences, we are able to provide financial support to students who want to make an impact today and in the future.”

Gilead Sciences is the major funder and partner for the scholarship, providing a $50,000 grant to the National AIDS Memorial to support the program. The scholarship is open to all current high school seniors and college freshman, sophomores and juniors (ages 27 and younger) who meet the application requirements. Applications must be received by July 20, 2020. Ten scholarships ranging between $2,500 and $5,000 will be announced in August 2020.

“This scholarship has been helping young people pursue their higher education goals and who commit themselves to community service that support people living with HIV/AIDS,” said Korab Zuka, Vice President of Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences. “Gilead is proud to partner with the National AIDS Memorial in helping carry Pedro’s torch forward and help inspire a new generation of leaders who will follow in his path.”

When Pedro Zamora began his journey on The Real World San Francisco in 1994, he had already been an active HIV/AIDS advocate and educator. At the age of 17, Pedro learned that he was a young man living with HIV and dedicated his life to raising awareness and educating his peers on what they needed to avoid infection. The scholarship spotlights and supports young leaders who carry the torch of activists like Pedro and mitigate the impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in its current form — in ways inspired by their own passions, insights, originality and conviction.

This year, educational programs of the National AIDS Memorial will exceed $350,000 in support to nearly 100 emerging young leaders during the past decade. To learn more about the application process and requirements for the scholarship visit AIDSMemorial.org.

# # #

About the National AIDS Memorial

The National AIDS Memorial relies solely on funding from personal donors and corporate partners to support its mission and programs. Its work, through the AIDS Memorial Grove, AIDS Memorial Quilt, and inspiring programs, helps ensure that the story of AIDS and the AIDS movement is known in perpetuity so that never again will our national conscience allow a community to be devastated by an epidemic because of fear, silence, discrimination or stigma. Learn more at AIDSMemorial.org

Attachment

Kevin Herglotz National AIDS Memorial 415-874-9650 Kevin@hpastrategies.com