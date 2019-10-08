National Agricultural : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Leung and the Company intend to enter into a service agreement for a fixed term of 3 years commencing from 4 October 2019. He will hold office until the next general meeting of the Company at which he will be eligible for re-election. Thereafter, he will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Leung is entitled to receive a monthly remuneration of HK$100,000 with reference to his duties, responsibilities and the prevailing market conditions. Mr. Leung is also entitled to a discretionary bonus determined by the remuneration committee of the Company.
Mr. Leung is not connected with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")). Mr. Leung does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed under Part XV of the Securities and Future Ordinance.
Save as disclosed herein, there is no information relating to Mr. Leung that is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, and the Company is not aware of any other matters that need to be brought to the attention to its shareholders in relation to Mr. Leung's appointment.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to warmly welcome Mr. Leung to join the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, being Mr. Ma Zhaohui, Mr. Yang Ruisheng, Mr. Lei Zhen and Mr. Leung Ka Tin, and three independent non-executive Directors, being Ms. Chiu Kam Hing Kathy, Mr. Fan William Chung Yue and Mr. Cheung Pak To, Patrick.