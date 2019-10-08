National Agricultural : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

國農控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1236)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of National Agricultural Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Leung Ka Tin ("Mr. Leung") has been appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from 4 October 2019.

Mr. Leung, aged 65, holds a Diploma in management studies, and has over 35 years of management experience in banking, treasury operation, project finance, telecommunication, corporate finance, logistics and human resource management. He was a member of the senior management team in financial institutions including FPB Asia Limited, NedFinance (Asia) Limited, BfG Finance Asia Limited, and Delta Asia Financial Group as well as companies in the logistics and telecommunication sectors including EAS Da Tong Group and Trident Telecom Ventures Limited. Mr. Leung's experience covers both professional management and entrepreneurship. Mr. Leung joined SSC Mandarin Group Limited in March 2010 as a project director. From January 2012 to May 2013, Mr. Leung joined Chun On Management Limited as a consultant. Mr. Leung then became a consultant of Galaxy Master Fund SPC in September 2012.

Mr. Leung was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Wealth Glory Holdings Limited (stock code: 8269) from 23 July 2014 to 3 August 2016, Ascent International Holdings Limited (formerly known as Chanco International Group Limited) (stock code: 0264) from 21 September 2015 to 23 December 2015 and Narnia (Hong Kong) Group Company Limited (stock code: 8607) from 29 January 2019 to 27 September 2019. Mr. Leung was also the executive director of China Kingstone Mining Holdings Limited (stock code: 1380) from 16 July 2015 to 23 December 2015. Mr. Leung is currently an independent non-executive director of KEE Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 2011) since 17 February 2016, PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 2078) since 24 February 2017 and Rentian Technology Holdings Limited (stock code: 885) since 6 May 2019. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Leung does not hold any directorship in other listed companies in the last three years prior to his appointment as an executive director of the Company. He does not hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries.