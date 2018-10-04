National Animal Welfare Leaders and Funders Issue Position Statement on the Importance of Sharing Key Data

Eight of the nation’s largest and most influential animal welfare
organizations and foundations recently convened to create a position
statement on the importance of transparency and sharing key data as
defined by Shelter
Animals Count. The joint position statement is being made publicly
available to provide a better understanding of accountability
expectations for organizations that take stray and homeless pets into
their care. It is also intended to help guide shelter protocols and
inform the future of the industry.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005736/en/
Together, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to
Animals®, Best Friends Animal Society, Michelson Found Animals
Foundation, the Humane Society of the United States, Maddie’s Fund®,
PetSmart Charities®, Petco Foundation and WaterShed Animal Fund
contribute more than $100 million annually to animal welfare and provide
for the care of millions of pets each year.
The issuing of this position statement marks a shared commitment among
the eight renowned animal welfare organizations to lead by example and
work together to save and enhance the lives of animals across the
country. The position statement reads as follows:
“As national leaders and funders of animal welfare in North America,
we believe that organizations should be transparent about the number of
animals that come under their care, and the outcome for all of those
animals. That is why we support the public availability of key data (the
basic data matrix as defined by Shelter Animals Count), from all animal
welfare agencies and nonprofits, both publicly and privately funded and
whether or not they provide government animal control services or humane
law enforcement.”
About the ASPCA®
Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of
Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization in North
America and continues to serve as the nation’s leading voice for
animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA is committed
to its mission of providing effective means for the prevention of
cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3)
not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas
of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more
information, please visit www.ASPCA.org,
About Best Friends Animal Society
Best
Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare
organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in
America's shelters. In addition to running lifesaving programs in
partnership with more than 2,400 animal welfare groups across the
country, Best Friends has regional centers in New York City, Los
Angeles, Atlanta and Salt Lake City, and operates the nation's largest
no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. Founded in 1984, Best Friends
has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide
from 17 million per year to about 1.5 million. Determined to get that
number to zero by the year 2025, Best Friends and its nationwide network
of members and partners are working to Save Them All®.
About the Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States is the
most effective animal protection organization, as rated by our
peers. For more than 60 years, we have celebrated the protection of all
animals and confronted all forms of cruelty. We and our affiliates are
the nation’s largest provider of hands-on
services for animals, caring for more than 100,000 animals each
year, and we prevent cruelty to millions more through our advocacy
campaigns. Read about our more than 60 years of transformational
change for animals and people at
HumaneSociety.org
About Maddie’s Fund
Maddie's
Fund® is a family foundation created in 1994 by Workday®
co-founder Dave Duffield and his wife, Cheryl, who have endowed the
Foundation with more than $300 million. Since then, the Foundation has
awarded more than $225.7 million in grants toward increased community
lifesaving, shelter management leadership, shelter medicine education,
and foster care across the U.S. The Duffields named Maddie's Fund after
their Miniature Schnauzer Maddie, who always made them laugh and gave
them much joy. Maddie was with Dave and Cheryl for ten years and
continues to inspire them today.
Maddie's Fund is the fulfillment of a promise
to an inspirational dog, investing its resources to create a no-kill
nation where every dog and cat is guaranteed a healthy home or habitat.
#ThanksToMaddie.
About Michelson Found Animals Foundation
Michelson Found Animals Foundation is a leading animal welfare
non-profit organization committed to keeping pets safe at home with the
pet parents who love them. With a mission of Saving Pets, Enriching
Lives, Found Animals is advancing the health and safety of pets through
the first free, national microchip registry, solutions-based programs
addressing pet adoption, microchipping, low-cost spay neuter services
and grants for research into non-surgical spay and neuter methods. The
foundation provides educational resources for pet parents and support
for a variety of animal welfare organizations and is also supporting
start up innovation in the pet care industry with the Leap Venture
Studio. Generously funded by Dr. Gary Michelson and Alya Michelson,
Found Animals has helped more than 1.5 million pets since it was founded
in 2005.
About the Petco Foundation
At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live
its best life. Since 1999, we’ve invested more than $200 million in
lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than
4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to
make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs,
spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy
animals, and numerous other life-saving initiatives. Through our Think
Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare
organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far,
we’ve helped more than 5.5 million pets find their new loving families,
and we’re just getting started. Visit www.petcofoundation.org
to learn more about how you can get involved.
About PetSmart Charities
PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes
for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring
people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all
PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities
helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter
pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to
nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of support:
Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive; Supporting the
Bond Between People and Pets and Providing Emergency Relief and Disaster
Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in
need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout
registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities
efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill
its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America,
granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994. Independent
from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that
has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party
organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and
transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in a row – placing it
among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To
learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.
About WaterShed Animal Fund
The WaterShed Animal Fund is a private, separate entity within the
Arnall Family Foundation. With an independent staff and strategic plan,
they are dedicated to supporting innovative programs exemplary
institutions and individuals to better lives of companion animals. The
fund supports organizations with shared interest that demonstrate
competency, transparency and problem solving. To learn more visit www.watershedanimalfund.org
