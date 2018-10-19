Log in
National Assembly of Republic of Armenia : At First Sitting of Investigative Committee Created to RA Gas and Electric Power Supply and Activities of Distribution Systems, Substantiation of Gas and Electric Power Functioning Tariffs

10/19/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

At First Sitting of Investigative Committee Created to RA Gas and Electric Power Supply and Activities of Distribution Systems, Substantiation of Gas and Electric Power Functioning Tariffs

On October 19, the first sitting of the Investigative Committee Created to the RA Gas and Electric Power Supply and Activities of Distribution Systems, Substantiation of Gas and Electric Power Functioning Tariffs was held.

By the proposal of the Committee Chair Mikayel Melkumyan the deputies unanimously elected Committee Deputy Chair the Member of Yelq/Way out Faction Hovik Aghazaryan.

Mikayel Melkumyan urged the participants to present recommendations on the interpellations related to the activity of the gas supply system and the electric power within one week.

Disclaimer

National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 12:07:04 UTC
