National Assembly of Republic of Armenia : Visit of Delegation Led by RA NA Deputy Speaker Vahe Enfiajyan to Vietnam Ends

The visit of the delegation led by the NA Deputy Speaker Vahe Enfiajyan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, which was the first official visit of the Friendship Group on November 5-7, ended.

In the framework of the visit the RA NA Armenia-Vietnam Friendship Group led by Vahe Enfiajyan met with the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Relations of Vietnam's Parliament.

During the meeting a number of issues concerning the importance of the inter-parliamentary diplomacy formed between the two countries, as well as the key provisions of bilateral and multi-lateral cooperation in the international structures were discussed.

The Armenian delegation had a series of other working meetings, including the biggest municipal authorities of Vietnam.

The parties documented that the meetings had been effective and targeted to the rapprochement of the formed relations between the parliaments of the two friendly peoples.

The Head of the delegation Vahe Enfiajyan has expressed conviction that there is great potential of cooperation, and it is necessary to do utmost for effectively using the given opportunities.