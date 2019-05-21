National Assembly of South Korea Delegation Visits NanoSurface Biomedical

Members of the 4th Industrial Revolution committee from the National
Assembly of the Republic of Korea visited NanoSurface Biomedical on May
17, 2019 to learn how the Greater Seattle Area is advancing in STEM and
innovation. The National Assembly delegation visited leading
Seattle-based companies including Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, and
NanoSurface Biomedical.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005977/en/
National Assembly of South Korea Delegation Visits NanoSurface Seattle HQ (Photo: Business Wire)
Led by Byoung-gug Choung, the Chairman of the Special Committee on the
4th Industrial Revolution, the delegation toured University of
Washington CoMotion HQ and Fluke Hall, an innovation space that focuses
on biotechnology startups. The delegation, which includes
Vice-Chairperson of the committee Yong-hyeon Shin, Yong-jin Park, and
Min-bong You, learned how NanoSurface is developing innovative stem
cell-based technologies to accelerate the drug development process.
“We were honored to present to members from the National Assembly of the
Republic of Korea on how NanoSurface gives researchers access to
human-relevant data earlier in the drug development process,” says Dr.
Nicholas Geisse, Chief Science Officer of NanoSurface Biomedical. “We
would like to thank Mr. Seung-in Hong, Deputy Consul General of the
Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle, for making this
visit possible. As our company has many strong ties to Korea, we look
forward to increased US-Korea partnership opportunities as NanoSurface
continues to grow.”
About NanoSurface Biomedical
NanoSurface Biomedical is a biotechnology company based in Seattle, WA
that develops biomimetic technologies to enhance cell-based assays and
accelerate drug development. NanoSurface was founded in 2015. www.nanosurfacebio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005977/en/