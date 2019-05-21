Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Assembly of South Korea Delegation Visits NanoSurface Biomedical

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

Members of the 4th Industrial Revolution committee from the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea visited NanoSurface Biomedical on May 17, 2019 to learn how the Greater Seattle Area is advancing in STEM and innovation. The National Assembly delegation visited leading Seattle-based companies including Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, and NanoSurface Biomedical.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005977/en/

National Assembly of South Korea Delegation Visits NanoSurface Seattle HQ (Photo: Business Wire)

National Assembly of South Korea Delegation Visits NanoSurface Seattle HQ (Photo: Business Wire)

Led by Byoung-gug Choung, the Chairman of the Special Committee on the 4th Industrial Revolution, the delegation toured University of Washington CoMotion HQ and Fluke Hall, an innovation space that focuses on biotechnology startups. The delegation, which includes Vice-Chairperson of the committee Yong-hyeon Shin, Yong-jin Park, and Min-bong You, learned how NanoSurface is developing innovative stem cell-based technologies to accelerate the drug development process.

“We were honored to present to members from the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea on how NanoSurface gives researchers access to human-relevant data earlier in the drug development process,” says Dr. Nicholas Geisse, Chief Science Officer of NanoSurface Biomedical. “We would like to thank Mr. Seung-in Hong, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle, for making this visit possible. As our company has many strong ties to Korea, we look forward to increased US-Korea partnership opportunities as NanoSurface continues to grow.”

About NanoSurface Biomedical

NanoSurface Biomedical is a biotechnology company based in Seattle, WA that develops biomimetic technologies to enhance cell-based assays and accelerate drug development. NanoSurface was founded in 2015. www.nanosurfacebio.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:26pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ISRAMCO, INC. (NASDAQ : ISRL) on Behalf of Isramco Shareholders and Encourages Isramco Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:23pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : announces dividend rates on non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 15 and non-cumulative floating rate class 1 shares series 16
PU
07:22pHigh Times Announces Headlining Musical Acts for Upcoming SoCal and NorCal Cannabis Cups
GL
07:20pCHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL : Enterprise CEO
RE
07:20pTEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST : Investor Group Comments On Latest Actions Of Trustees Of Texas Pacific Land Trust To Obstruct Shareholder Democracy
PR
07:16pVERSAPAY : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
07:15pMAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE MILITARY CONFLICT WITH IRAN : Poll
AQ
07:13pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement Issue Prospectus
PU
07:07pTOYOTA MOTOR : Designed by committee, Toyota's Japan Taxi becomes an expensive Olympic symbol
RE
07:07pNORDSTROM : cuts 2019 forecast after quarterly results miss big
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : CHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL: Enterprise CEO
3AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Audited Financial Results for the Year to 31 March 2019 Opens in a new Window
4NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : cuts 2019 forecast after quarterly results miss big
5TESLA : TESLA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About