National Assembly of South Korea Delegation Visits NanoSurface Biomedical

Members of the 4th Industrial Revolution committee from the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea visited NanoSurface Biomedical on May 17, 2019 to learn how the Greater Seattle Area is advancing in STEM and innovation. The National Assembly delegation visited leading Seattle-based companies including Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, and NanoSurface Biomedical.

National Assembly of South Korea Delegation Visits NanoSurface Seattle HQ (Photo: Business Wire)

Led by Byoung-gug Choung, the Chairman of the Special Committee on the 4th Industrial Revolution, the delegation toured University of Washington CoMotion HQ and Fluke Hall, an innovation space that focuses on biotechnology startups. The delegation, which includes Vice-Chairperson of the committee Yong-hyeon Shin, Yong-jin Park, and Min-bong You, learned how NanoSurface is developing innovative stem cell-based technologies to accelerate the drug development process.

“We were honored to present to members from the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea on how NanoSurface gives researchers access to human-relevant data earlier in the drug development process,” says Dr. Nicholas Geisse, Chief Science Officer of NanoSurface Biomedical. “We would like to thank Mr. Seung-in Hong, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle, for making this visit possible. As our company has many strong ties to Korea, we look forward to increased US-Korea partnership opportunities as NanoSurface continues to grow.”

About NanoSurface Biomedical

NanoSurface Biomedical is a biotechnology company based in Seattle, WA that develops biomimetic technologies to enhance cell-based assays and accelerate drug development. NanoSurface was founded in 2015. www.nanosurfacebio.com

