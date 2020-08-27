National Association for Healthcare Quality : (NAHQ) and Georgetown University Commit to Reducing Healthcare Quality Competency Variability

Georgetown University aligns graduate curriculum to NAHQ’s industry-standard competency framework, qualifies students to sit for the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) exam

As the need for waste reduction and improved patient outcomes increases, the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) and Georgetown University recognize a coordinated, competent workforce begins in the classroom. The two entities have collaborated to hardwire content aligned with NAHQ’s industry-standard Healthcare Quality Competency Framework into Georgetown’s Executive Master’s in Clinical Quality, Safety and Leadership.

Until NAHQ developed the Framework, the industry offered neither a single training pathway nor an established competency standard for healthcare quality. The disparate skillsets, tools and vocabulary used to address similar problems became even more obvious at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when quality was thrust into the spotlight. These massive inconsistencies can lead to medical error and waste, negatively impacting patient outcomes and increasing operational costs for healthcare organizations. Aligning university curriculum with validated, real-world industry standards can help close that variability gap, according to Stephanie Mercado, NAHQ CEO and executive director.

“When it comes to healthcare quality competencies, a standardized education and training curriculum is a critical component of ensuring healthcare and quality professionals are ready to deliver on value, especially in a post-COVID-19 environment,” Mercado said. “By working closely with academic institutions such as Georgetown University, NAHQ helps healthcare professionals enter or advance within the workforce more prepared to confront today’s healthcare challenges. Georgetown’s commitment to excellence has been proven by the program’s Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME)’s certification, and NAHQ is honored to partner with an academic leader in this field.”

The collaboration was a natural fit. Both Georgetown University and NAHQ believe the key to reducing variability in healthcare delivery is the reduction of variability in healthcare quality competencies, and both organizations arm individuals with the tools needed to deliver value and better patient outcomes. Furthermore, as part of Georgetown University’s commitment to equipping its graduates to be better contributors in healthcare and stronger candidates in the job market, Georgetown is working with NAHQ to prepare students so they may sit for the only accredited certification in the industry, NAHQ’s Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ).

“The Executive Master’s in Clinical Quality, Safety and Leadership program was developed to be an online, asynchronous, adult learning approach geared to meet the needs of the working professional,” said David Mayer, MD, Medstar Institute for Quality and Safety at MedStar Health’s executive director and Georgetown University’s associate professor in medicine.

According to Stephen R.T. Evans, MD, professor of surgery at Georgetown University Medical Center, and executive vice president, medical affairs and chief medical officer of MedStar Health: “MedStar Health is dedicated to delivering the highest levels of quality and safe care. The Executive Master’s in Clinical Quality, Safety and Leadership marries that priority with our commitment to advancing health. As proud partners of Georgetown University, we are honored to offer a program that reflects these invaluable qualities, invests in leaders of the future and supports our dedication to enhance quality and safety for all patients. We look forward to the continued growth and evolution of this important program.”

Mayer added, “Over the course of the last three years, the program has continued to grow and is now working towards becoming the top Quality and Safety Master’s program, offering higher level education, skills and competencies in critical quality and safety topics and other skills necessary for healthcare leadership. Our certification with CAHME and collaborative partnership with NAHQ continues to drive this program toward excellence.”

About NAHQ

NAHQ is the leader in healthcare quality workforce competencies and creator of the twice-validated, industry-standard Healthcare Quality Competency Framework. NAHQ provides a strategic advantage to healthcare professionals and the organizations they serve by developing and evolving workforce competencies in healthcare quality that result in better patient and financial outcomes to support the goals of healthcare value.

NAHQ offers the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the CPHQ®, now held by more than 12,000 individuals world-wide, extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to more than 8,000 members. Learn more about NAHQ at nahq.org.

About Georgetown University

Georgetown University is a leading research university with a heart. Founded in the decade that the U.S. Constitution was signed, we’re the nation’s oldest Catholic and Jesuit university. Today we’re a forward-looking, diverse community devoted to social justice, restless inquiry and respect for each person’s individual needs and talents.

The Biomedical Graduate Education Executive Master's in Clinical Quality, Safety and Leadership (EMCQSL) seeks to provide students with the educational learning experiences and environment that promote advanced discipline competence, the capacity to obtain career success in their healthcare related professional field, and the personal and societal responsibility for the delivery of safe, quality patient care.

Learn more about the EM-CQSL program here: patientsafetymasters.georgetown.edu.

