National Association of Cannabis Businesses Adopts Standards for Safe Production and Storage of Cannabis-Infused Products

03/13/2020 | 10:37pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of heightened uncertainty surrounding the risk of electronic nicotine delivery systems, the National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) has announced the adoption of national standards for production, process safety controls and storage of cannabis-infused products. View the national standards.

“Cannabis infusions continue to expand in scope and volume with little standardized control,” said Tom Nolasco, Director of Legal and Strategic Initiatives at the NACB. “This technical process requires guidance for the safety of consumers and reputation of the industry.”

“NACB Standards are designed to protect consumers and demonstrate to regulators and the public that our members operate at the highest levels of ethics and responsibility, especially when it comes to the safety and quality of their products,” said Adrienne Uthe, NACB’s Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “We’ve collaborated with cannabis industry experts, including our members Rebel Coast and Therapy Tonics, to define these best practices for cannabis-infused products. We’re committed to shaping cannabis into a safe, responsible and ethical industry.”

Tom Nolasco leads the NACB’s National Standards initiatives. Tom is a 20-year litigator who entered the cannabis industry six years ago through partnership dispute cases. Previously, he served as co-chair of the Dickinson Wright National Cannabis Group. Tom has worked with municipal, state and federal legislators, including Representative Ed Perlmutter’s team on the SAFE Act. He is recognized nationally as an expert on medical and recreational cannabis laws on insurance.

Additional NACB Standards adopted and in progress include:

  • Packaging & Labeling
  • Advertising
  • Lab Testing & Product Integrity
  • Security
  • Hemp (in progress)

Disclaimer
The NACB National Standards are voluntary. While non-compliance can result in expulsion from the NACB or other consequences, the NACB does not actively monitor its members' compliance with each Standard.

About Rebel Coast
Rebel Coast was founded in 2012 as a California winemaker and has become the regional leader in non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages. For more information, visit www.rebelcoast.com.

About Therapy Tonics
The mission of Therapy Tonics is to create innovative, healthy alternatives to traditional ways of consuming cannabis for medical and therapeutic purposes that are great-tasting and delivered in a consistent and measurable way, every time. For more information, visit www.therapytonics.com.

For media inquiries:
Adrienne Uthe
VP, Marketing and Sales, NACB
Adrienne.Uthe@nacb.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
