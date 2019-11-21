Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Recognizes CVS Health's Eileen Howard Boone as the NAFC 2019 Safety Net Health Care Champion Awardee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:42am EST

Alexandria, VA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is proud to announce that Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy for CVS Health and President of the CVS Health Foundation, has been presented with the NAFC 2019 Safety Net Health Care Champion Award.

This annual award highlights the important work being done across the country to provide affordable, accessible health care to the medically underserved. It honors an individual who through their actions has made an extraordinary impact on the organization, the Free and Charitable Clinic and Charitable Pharmacy community, and most importantly their patients.  

“Under Eileen Howard Boone’s leadership, our member organizations have grown in their ability to support their communities and their patients” NAFC President and Chief Executive Officer Nicole Lamoureux said. “Her personal commitment to the medically underserved in our country is evident; she is a thought leader when it comes to philanthropy, enhancing partnerships and expanding health care access to the medically underserved in the country.” 

Since launching the partnership with the NAFC, the CVS Health Foundation in conjunction with CVS Health has provided close to $8 Million in funding to Free and Charitable Clinics, Charitable Pharmacies and State Associations in 45 states across the country. This support has allowed the NAFC’s organizational members to provide care to over tens of thousands of additional people, added thousands of hours of operations and helped save over 12 million dollars in avoided emergency room costs.

For more information on the NAFC partnership with CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation, visit: https://www.nafcclinics.org/CVSHealthFoundation.

 

 

###

 

About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics 

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org. Follow the NAFC on Twitter at @NAFClinics and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NAFCClinics

Attachment 

Kerry Thompson
National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics
7036477427
kerry@nafcclinics.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : successfully issues EUR 75 million senior unsecured bonds
EQ
09:48aZYNE ALERT : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ZYNE 
GL
09:47aCHINA HANKING : Connected transaction capital injection in hanking australia investment
PU
09:47aMEDIA ADVISORY &NDASH; CANOPY GROWTH PRESENTS FLOWER FORWARD : The Future Of Cannabis
PU
09:47aJEUNESSE : Enters Global Essential Oils Market with Premium Product Line
BU
09:47aShopping for Jewelry this Holiday? 5 Insider Tips from National Jewelry Buyers
BU
09:47aCINCINNATI BELL : Cisco Recognizes OnX Canada at Partner Summit
BU
09:47aFinally, Something Really Good to Watch on Television!
BU
09:47aAvance Gas – Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Third Quarter of 2019
GL
09:47aAT&T : Purdue's College of Engineering Conducting Research with AT&T 5G
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil rises on reports that OPEC might extend cuts, U.S.-China talks to continue
3China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group