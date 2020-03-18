National Association of REALTORS® Chief Economist Addresses Coronavirus Impact on Economy and Housing Market in Exclusive Interview

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief economist for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), Dr. Lawrence Yun, will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on real estate and the economy in an exclusive interview with real estate expert, Brian Buffini, on The Brian Buffini Show. Airing Thursday, March 19, the two experts will weigh in on the state of the housing market, the market outlook and what real estate agents can do to safely serve their clients and community.

Dr. Lawrence Yun is a leader in the real estate and economic space, with his research fueling major reports for NAR, which serves more than 1.4 million real estate agents. During this interview, industry legend Brian Buffini complements Yun with his more than 30 years of real estate knowledge, providing much needed clarity in the midst of a shaky economic situation.

What: COVID-19’s Impact on Real Estate and the Economy — Special episode of The Brian Buffini Show

Who: Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for the National Association of REALTORS®, and Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company

Where: All major podcast players

When: Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 12:01 a.m.

Contact: media@buffiniandcompany.com

