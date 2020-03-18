Log in
National Association of REALTORS® Chief Economist Addresses Coronavirus Impact on Economy and Housing Market in Exclusive Interview

03/18/2020 | 07:21pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief economist for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), Dr. Lawrence Yun, will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on real estate and the economy in an exclusive interview with real estate expert, Brian Buffini, on The Brian Buffini Show. Airing Thursday, March 19, the two experts will weigh in on the state of the housing market, the market outlook and what real estate agents can do to safely serve their clients and community.  

Dr. Lawrence Yun is a leader in the real estate and economic space, with his research fueling major reports for NAR, which serves more than 1.4 million real estate agents. During this interview, industry legend Brian Buffini complements Yun with his more than 30 years of real estate knowledge, providing much needed clarity in the midst of a shaky economic situation. 

About Buffini & Company 

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com. 

About Brian Buffini 

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California, in 1986 where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

Buffini & Company
media@buffiniandcompany.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
