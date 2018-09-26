National Association of Specialty Pharmacy : Names PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy of the Year & Honors Rebecca Shanahan with the Distinguished Service Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the sixth annual National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) meeting yesterday, NASP Executive Director, Sheila Arquette RPh announced the industry's two highly anticipated awards recognizing the best in the business of specialty pharmacy this year. NASP represents over 1200 healthcare industry leaders, working on behalf of retail and specialty pharmacies, drug distributors, PBMs, hospital systems, and pharmaceutical manufacturers on legislative and regulatory efforts to advance the practice of specialty pharmacy and by promoting education and certification of specialty pharmacists. These peer-nominated and reviewed awards go to the individual and organization that have done the most to advance patient care and the practice of specialty pharmacy, as well as uphold the values of NASP over the past year.

Of the more than 1,200 association members, PANTHERx was named Specialty Pharmacy of the Year, for embodying the practice of pharmacy in the field of specialty, based on community involvement, patient satisfaction, cost management, innovation in the field, and quality/performance improvement initiatives, which includes patient care and outcomes, disease state and therapy management, and patient engagement. Additionally, former CEO of Avella Specialty Pharmacy and NASP past president Rebecca Shanahan, Esq. was honored with the Distinguished Service to Specialty Pharmacy award, recognizing her exceptional and sustained leadership within the Specialty Pharmacy industry and NASP.

"Millions of Americans suffer from some of the most devastating and complex diseases, depending on specialty pharmacists to deliver knowledgeable, skilled and caring services to help them manage their sickness," Arquette said. "Specialty pharmacy provides a crucial and unique service to the most vulnerable patients in the country, ensuring they have access to the life-changing medications they need, along with the necessary support to succeed with complex treatments. This year's NASP award honorees are exemplary representatives of the specialty pharmacy industry. Both recipients demonstrate an inspiring commitment to making quality care accessible to their patients, and today we commend them for their efforts."

Mike Agostino welcomed the following as new NASP board members:

Jose Domingos – President & CEO of the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. (ACHC)

– President & CEO of the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. (ACHC) Greg Isaak – CEO of Specialty Pharmacy at Premier Inc.

– CEO of Specialty Pharmacy at Premier Inc. Audrey Monroe – Director of Marketing & Communications at Ardon Health Specialty Pharmacy

– Director of Marketing & Communications at Ardon Health Specialty Pharmacy Win Purifoy – Chairman and Founder of Senderra Rx

"All of our previous board members have done an outstanding job and I have no doubt that all of our new board members will do the same," said outgoing NASP President Mike Agostino. "Everyone's contribution to our organization remains invaluable. We are very fortunate to have such a strong backing from so many renowned leaders throughout the industry. A sincere congratulations to Carmine DeNardo, as he assumes the position of President 2019 for NASP."

NASP is an invaluable organization that benefits from the unique perspectives of those across the ever-evolving industry. These individuals help to lead and shape the future of specialty pharmacy. As an organization we can only benefit from the diverse insights and perspectives that industry leaders can bring to the table. More voices can lend valuable insights to the strategic direction of the industry and organization. With this in mind NASP formed the Honorary Advisory Council, to leverage the experience and expertise of its valued and seasoned health care veteran members. Mike Agostino announced the inaugural council members: Mike Ellis, Phil Hagerman, and Kelly Ratliff.

NASP convened over 400 legal and healthcare professionals on Monday for the meeting's pre-conference programs including the NASP third annual Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference, CSP exam prep course, and inaugural home infusion workshop.

Tuesday kicked off with a state of the industry address from Mike Agostino. The morning's key note speaker; Nancy Frates, Director or the ALS Association and co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, welcomed attendees and provided her insights on specialty pharmacy's role in the patient care journey from the perspective of a mother and caregiver.

The "Women in Specialty" networking luncheon welcomed key note speaker Nicole Malachowski, the first Woman Thunderbird Pilot, Combat Veteran, Fighter Squadron Commander, White House Fellow and Advisor, and indomitable spirit who spoke to over 100 guests on "Breaking Barriers." The event provided opportunities for women in specialty pharmacy to network, socialize, and share experiences and best practices.

The afternoon's second keynote address was provided by The Honorable Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Saving Lives and Saving Money: Supporting Health Care Innovation.

The evening concluded with the first ever "NASP Gives Back - Fight for Access" fund-raiser featuring MMA Legend Randy Couture. The funds raised will directly benefit patient access and affordability programs.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate and 1,200 individual members NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

