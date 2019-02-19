National Association of Specialty Pharmacy : Opens Registration for the 2019 Annual Meeting & Expo, Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference, Specialty Pharmacy Certification Preparation Course and Home Infusion Workshop

The
National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit
organization representing key stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy
industry, today opened registration for its seventh Annual Meeting &
Expo, which will be held Sept. 9-12 at the Washington Marriott Wardman
Park in Washington, D.C.
“We are pleased to announce that in response to previous attendees’
requests, we have extended the meeting by a half-day to allow additional
time for networking and education. The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo is a
great opportunity to bring the specialty pharmacy community together to
enhance clinical and practical pharmacy knowledge, as well as to provide
opportunities for attendees to connect with various specialty pharmacy
stakeholders,” said Sheila Arquette, RPH, NASP Executive Director.
The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo hosts over 1,200 specialty pharmacy
professionals who include senior executives, pharmacy directors, staff
pharmacists, consultants and other management-level personnel from
specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma/biotech
manufacturers, institutional pharmacies, managed care organizations,
data management and analytic organizations, group purchasing
organizations, distributors and suppliers to the industry.
The annual event features nationally renowned keynote speakers,
conference workshops, educational programs and panel discussions,
continuing legal education and continuing pharmacist education credits,
specialty pharmacist certification exam preparation courses, posters and
abstracts, industry awards and recognition, and a large exhibit hall.
For registration or additional information, please visit naspmeeting.com.
Discounted registration rates are available through May 31. The first 50
registrants will be entered in a raffle to win a memorable keepsake
item. Additional details will be provided in May when the patient
advocate keynote speaker is announced.
In addition to the conference activities listed above, the following
workshops will be offered on Sept. 12:
-
NASP Fourth Annual Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference
This
unique, one-day conference is intended for general counsel and
in-house counsel for national and regional specialty pharmacies,
manufacturers, practicing attorneys in health care law, compliance
officers and executives. Presentations will cover current legal and
regulatory requirements and the extraordinary complexities associated
with operating a specialty pharmacy. Attendees can receive continuing
legal education credits as well as pharmacist continuing education
(CE) credits.
-
NASP Certified Specialty Pharmacist Exam Preparatory Course
NASP
is hosting a one-day preparation course for pharmacists studying for
the examination administered by the Specialty Pharmacy Certification
Board for Certified Specialty Pharmacist (CSP) certification. The
course covers all essential topics to effectively prepare pharmacists
interested in taking the CSP exam. CE credit is available to those who
complete the course.
-
NASP Partners With National Home Infusion Association (NHIA)
Subject
matter experts from NHIA will provide attendees with a unique
opportunity to learn more about the regulatory, legal, operational and
clinical complexities of the home infusion industry. With so many
shared challenges and opportunities between specialty pharmacy and
home infusion, we are excited to offer this valuable program as an
expansion of our educational offerings.
Abstract Submissions
The NASP Education Committee welcomes submission of original or encore
research relevant to specialty pharmacy, outcomes related to specialty
pharmacy products or services provided by specialty pharmacies. The
deadline for abstract submission is June 3. Accepted abstracts will be
presented at the NASP Annual Meeting and Expo and published
online through the PubMed-indexed Journal of Drug Assessment. For more
information and to submit your completed research related to
specialty pharmacy, visit naspmeeting.com/abstracts.
NASP Exhibitor and Sponsorship Opportunities Available
Industry partners are an integral and important part of the specialty
pharmacy industry and the NASP annual meeting. NASP offers various
sponsorship and exhibitor packages to accommodate all investment levels.
For more information, visit naspmeeting.com/exhibitor-info.
About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy
The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is a 501(c)(6)
nonprofit trade organization and is the only national association
representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry,
including the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and
biotechnology manufacturers, health plans and integrated delivery
systems, wholesalers, group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and pharmacy
benefits managers (PBMs). The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice
of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing
professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while
advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate
access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. The
association provides an online education center offering accredited
continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that
offers education sessions and continuing education credits and is the
only organization that offers a certification program for specialty
pharmacists. NASP members include the nation’s leading independent
specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers,
GPOs, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health
plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors
and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate members and 1,500
individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in
the United States.
