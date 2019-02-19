Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Association of Specialty Pharmacy : Opens Registration for the 2019 Annual Meeting & Expo, Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference, Specialty Pharmacy Certification Preparation Course and Home Infusion Workshop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 01:50pm EST

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing key stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, today opened registration for its seventh Annual Meeting & Expo, which will be held Sept. 9-12 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, D.C.

“We are pleased to announce that in response to previous attendees’ requests, we have extended the meeting by a half-day to allow additional time for networking and education. The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo is a great opportunity to bring the specialty pharmacy community together to enhance clinical and practical pharmacy knowledge, as well as to provide opportunities for attendees to connect with various specialty pharmacy stakeholders,” said Sheila Arquette, RPH, NASP Executive Director.

The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo hosts over 1,200 specialty pharmacy professionals who include senior executives, pharmacy directors, staff pharmacists, consultants and other management-level personnel from specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma/biotech manufacturers, institutional pharmacies, managed care organizations, data management and analytic organizations, group purchasing organizations, distributors and suppliers to the industry.

The annual event features nationally renowned keynote speakers, conference workshops, educational programs and panel discussions, continuing legal education and continuing pharmacist education credits, specialty pharmacist certification exam preparation courses, posters and abstracts, industry awards and recognition, and a large exhibit hall.

For registration or additional information, please visit naspmeeting.com. Discounted registration rates are available through May 31. The first 50 registrants will be entered in a raffle to win a memorable keepsake item. Additional details will be provided in May when the patient advocate keynote speaker is announced.

In addition to the conference activities listed above, the following workshops will be offered on Sept. 12:

  • NASP Fourth Annual Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference
    This unique, one-day conference is intended for general counsel and in-house counsel for national and regional specialty pharmacies, manufacturers, practicing attorneys in health care law, compliance officers and executives. Presentations will cover current legal and regulatory requirements and the extraordinary complexities associated with operating a specialty pharmacy. Attendees can receive continuing legal education credits as well as pharmacist continuing education (CE) credits.
  • NASP Certified Specialty Pharmacist Exam Preparatory Course
    NASP is hosting a one-day preparation course for pharmacists studying for the examination administered by the Specialty Pharmacy Certification Board for Certified Specialty Pharmacist (CSP) certification. The course covers all essential topics to effectively prepare pharmacists interested in taking the CSP exam. CE credit is available to those who complete the course.
  • NASP Partners With National Home Infusion Association (NHIA)
    Subject matter experts from NHIA will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to learn more about the regulatory, legal, operational and clinical complexities of the home infusion industry. With so many shared challenges and opportunities between specialty pharmacy and home infusion, we are excited to offer this valuable program as an expansion of our educational offerings.

Abstract Submissions

The NASP Education Committee welcomes submission of original or encore research relevant to specialty pharmacy, outcomes related to specialty pharmacy products or services provided by specialty pharmacies. The deadline for abstract submission is June 3. Accepted abstracts will be presented at the NASP Annual Meeting and Expo and published online through the PubMed-indexed Journal of Drug Assessment. For more information and to submit your completed research related to specialty pharmacy, visit naspmeeting.com/abstracts.

NASP Exhibitor and Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Industry partners are an integral and important part of the specialty pharmacy industry and the NASP annual meeting. NASP offers various sponsorship and exhibitor packages to accommodate all investment levels. For more information, visit naspmeeting.com/exhibitor-info.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, including the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, health plans and integrated delivery systems, wholesalers, group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs). The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, GPOs, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate members and 1,500 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pAAA-The Auto Club Group Insurance Provider Credit Rating Affirmed
BU
02:06pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America
DJ
02:06pUltra Electronics Signs Sub-Contract to be Underwater Warfare Lead for the Canadian Surface Combatant
GL
02:05pCALLAN : Signs UN-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment
BU
02:04pCARNIVAL : Cruise Line Participates in the Sierra Nevada Resilience IPA Project to Assist Those Affected by California Wildfires
PU
02:04pTiara Sport Introduces Volvo Penta and Seven Marine Integrated Outboard Experience for 38 LS
BU
02:04pNM Medical Cannabis Inadequate Supply Points to Public Health Crisis
GL
02:03pMANCHESTER UNITED : Sarri picks over the bones as confusion reigns at Chelsea
AQ
02:03pSKYE BANK : Court sets aside detention order of ex-Skye Bank Chairman, Tunde Ayeni
AQ
02:02pFIDELITY BANK : gives out N18m in Promo
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold wakes up
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
3APPLE : APPLE : Executive Shake-Up Underscores Focus on Future
4PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.