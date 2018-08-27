Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Association of Water Companies Welcomes Rik Hull as New EVP of Strategy & Regulatory Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) announced today that Rikardo Hull, Esquire will join the NAWC leadership team as the new Executive Vice President of Strategy & Regulatory Affairs.

“We are pleased to welcome Rik as our new Executive Vice President,” said NAWC President and CEO Rob Powelson. “Rik brings an incredible skill set to our association both on the regulatory and policy sides of the ledger. As the former Chief Counsel for Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, Rik knows the inner workings of state capitols and is extremely well versed on public utility law across the U.S.”

“It’s an honor to join NAWC and be part of an association that is proactively driving water policy in the U.S.,” said Hull. “With the continued support of our member companies, we are ideally positioned to tackle the most critical water infrastructure challenges facing our nation. NAWC is clearly at the forefront of leading that conversation in numerous state capitols. It’s important that we use a unified voice to drive policy outcomes that benefit water infrastructure investment, as well as delivering on our value proposition of reliable and affordable utility service to customers.”

Hull previously served as a senior policy advisor to FERC Commissioner Rob Powelson. Prior to that, he served as Chief Counsel to Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman. Hull spent almost a decade at the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, working in the Commission’s Law Bureau and for Chairman Powelson. Under Powelson’s leadership, Hull played a key role in helping to develop Pennsylvania’s markedly successful water regulatory climate.

Mr. Hull earned his bachelor’s degree at Millersville University of Pennsylvania before graduating as valedictorian from Widener University School of Law.

About the NAWC

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) represents regulated water and wastewater companies, as well as ones engaging in partnerships with municipal utilities. NAWC members provide 73 million Americans with safe and reliable water service every day and have an exceptional record of compliance with federal and state health and environmental regulations. Ensuring this high standard of quality requires extraordinary amounts of capital investment. NAWC estimates that its six largest members alone are collectively investing $2.7 billion each year in their water and wastewater systems.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:56aMESA AIR : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
BU
12:55aINCOME FINANCIAL : Financial Results to June 30, 2018
AQ
12:51a2018 APAC HPC-AI Student Competition Sharpens Weather Forecast Accuracy and Image Recognition to Deliver Improved Real-Life Results
BU
12:49aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Thousands still without power after strong storms
AQ
12:37aNETFLIX : Announces New Anthology Series Inspired In True Events, Historia De Un Crimen
PU
12:37aSIPA RESOURCES : Announces Board Transition
PU
12:34aSSY : 1H net up 55% to HK$446m; div HK4 cts
AQ
12:34aRYZE RENEWABLES : Partners with Phillips 66 to Build Next-Gen Renewable Diesel Fuel Plants in Nevada
BU
12:32aMERCER INTERNATIONAL : Expands Solid Wood and Extractives Operations
PU
12:32aTAP OIL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies
5GETTING HIRED : Now Supports Google Cloud Talent Solution Feature, Offering New Function to Help Veterans F..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.