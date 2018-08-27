National Association of Water Companies Welcomes Rik Hull as New EVP of Strategy & Regulatory Affairs

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) announced today that Rikardo Hull, Esquire will join the NAWC leadership team as the new Executive Vice President of Strategy & Regulatory Affairs.

“We are pleased to welcome Rik as our new Executive Vice President,” said NAWC President and CEO Rob Powelson. “Rik brings an incredible skill set to our association both on the regulatory and policy sides of the ledger. As the former Chief Counsel for Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, Rik knows the inner workings of state capitols and is extremely well versed on public utility law across the U.S.”

“It’s an honor to join NAWC and be part of an association that is proactively driving water policy in the U.S.,” said Hull. “With the continued support of our member companies, we are ideally positioned to tackle the most critical water infrastructure challenges facing our nation. NAWC is clearly at the forefront of leading that conversation in numerous state capitols. It’s important that we use a unified voice to drive policy outcomes that benefit water infrastructure investment, as well as delivering on our value proposition of reliable and affordable utility service to customers.”

Hull previously served as a senior policy advisor to FERC Commissioner Rob Powelson. Prior to that, he served as Chief Counsel to Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman. Hull spent almost a decade at the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, working in the Commission’s Law Bureau and for Chairman Powelson. Under Powelson’s leadership, Hull played a key role in helping to develop Pennsylvania’s markedly successful water regulatory climate.

Mr. Hull earned his bachelor’s degree at Millersville University of Pennsylvania before graduating as valedictorian from Widener University School of Law.

About the NAWC

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) represents regulated water and wastewater companies, as well as ones engaging in partnerships with municipal utilities. NAWC members provide 73 million Americans with safe and reliable water service every day and have an exceptional record of compliance with federal and state health and environmental regulations. Ensuring this high standard of quality requires extraordinary amounts of capital investment. NAWC estimates that its six largest members alone are collectively investing $2.7 billion each year in their water and wastewater systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005595/en/