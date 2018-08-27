National Association of Water Companies Welcomes Rik Hull as New EVP of Strategy & Regulatory Affairs

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) announced today that
Rikardo Hull, Esquire will join the NAWC leadership team as the new
Executive Vice President of Strategy & Regulatory Affairs.
“We are pleased to welcome Rik as our new Executive Vice President,”
said NAWC President and CEO Rob Powelson. “Rik brings an incredible
skill set to our association both on the regulatory and policy sides of
the ledger. As the former Chief Counsel for Pennsylvania Senate Majority
Leader Jake Corman, Rik knows the inner workings of state capitols and
is extremely well versed on public utility law across the U.S.”
“It’s an honor to join NAWC and be part of an association that is
proactively driving water policy in the U.S.,” said Hull. “With the
continued support of our member companies, we are ideally positioned to
tackle the most critical water infrastructure challenges facing our
nation. NAWC is clearly at the forefront of leading that conversation in
numerous state capitols. It’s important that we use a unified voice to
drive policy outcomes that benefit water infrastructure investment, as
well as delivering on our value proposition of reliable and affordable
utility service to customers.”
Hull previously served as a senior policy advisor to FERC Commissioner
Rob Powelson. Prior to that, he served as Chief Counsel to Senate
Majority Leader Jake Corman. Hull spent almost a decade at the
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, working in the Commission’s Law
Bureau and for Chairman Powelson. Under Powelson’s leadership, Hull
played a key role in helping to develop Pennsylvania’s markedly
successful water regulatory climate.
Mr. Hull earned his bachelor’s degree at Millersville University of
Pennsylvania before graduating as valedictorian from Widener University
School of Law.
About the NAWC
The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) represents regulated
water and wastewater companies, as well as ones engaging in partnerships
with municipal utilities. NAWC members provide 73 million Americans with
safe and reliable water service every day and have an exceptional record
of compliance with federal and state health and environmental
regulations. Ensuring this high standard of quality requires
extraordinary amounts of capital investment. NAWC estimates that its six
largest members alone are collectively investing $2.7 billion each year
in their water and wastewater systems.
