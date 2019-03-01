National Association of Women Business Owners : Bringing Annual Women's Business Conference to Jacksonville, Florida

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®) is hosting their annual Women's Business Conference (WBC) in Jacksonville, Florida from October 13-15, 2019. The theme of this year's conference is "Our Time is Now." As the women business owner segment of our economy continues to grow, it is important that our nation develops programming to target this growing sector of our workforce.

"Our time is now for women business owners to capitalize on our success and continue to support each other's endeavors," said Molly Gimmel, NAWBO National Board Chair. "The WBC is an amazing opportunity to learn new skills, meet like-minded women business owners, and recharge your battery for another year of success for your business. We look forward to hosting entrepreneurs from across the world."

The NAWBO WBC draws nearly a thousand women business owners and offers break-out sessions that provide practical and inspirational tools to scale and grow businesses of all sizes, from solopreneurs to multi-million dollar enterprises. The keynote speaker is Lisa Ling, the former field correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show and contributor to ABC News' Nightline and National Geographic's Explorer. Bank of America will serve as the WBC's Presenting Sponsor for the seventh year.

"Women business owners have the power to change their communities and the world – and the time to realize that power is now," said Jill Calabrese Bain, Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management Banking and Lending for Bank of America. "NAWBO's annual conference provides the resources and connections to help women business owners take action and reach their potential. Bank of America is proud to serve as presenting sponsor for the conference and the Women Business Owner of the Year Award."

NAWBO and Bank of America have also kicked off their NAWBO National Woman Business Owner of the Year Award contest. Applications must be received by April 30, 2019. The winner will be announced at the WBC NAWBO Awards Gala.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

SOURCE National Association of Women Business Owners