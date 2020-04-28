National Bank of Kazakhstan : Press release №16 (.pdf, 28/04/20, 235,26 KB)

Press release №16

The base rate remains unchanged at 9.5%

April 27, 2020 Almaty

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has made a decision to maintain the base rate and the interest rate corridor at 9.5% per annum with +/- 2 percentage points.

The situation in April 2020 has been developing under the impact of worsening external economic conditions. Due to the expansion of the coronavirus, the quarantine measures were prolonged. The major world economies are undergoing the contraction of the economic activity, which affects the indicators of the global trade, production and services. The situation in the oil market remains unstable due to the persistent supply-demand imbalance. In March 2020 inflationary risks have started realizing in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Due to the expansion of coronavirus the recession in the global economy is being witnessed. According to the recent outlook of the IMF, in 2020 the global economy is projected to contract by

3.0 percent, including the countries - main trade partners of Kazakhstan. The contraction of EU economy is projected to be 7.5%, Russia - 5.5%, the economy of China is estimated to grow at a subdued 1.2%.

The volatility in the oil market remains persistent due to the decline in global demand and the growth in the reserves, and also due to the uncertainty about the duration of the epidemic. After the short-term recovery in the beginning of April 2020 when the Brent oil price reached the level of 34.1 US dollars per barrel, on April 22 of this year it has dropped to the values below 16 US dollars per barrel - the minimum price since the beginning of the century. As of 27 April, 2020 the Brent oil price is traded at the price of 20.6 US dollars per barrel.

To stabilize the oil market, the participants of OPEC+ reached an agreement to reduce the production by 9.7 mln barrels per day. The further development of the situation in the oil market is linked to the risks of world economy deceleration and the world oil consumption decline and will depend on the actual steps taken by the countries - main oil producers to limit their production and, accordingly, to balance the supply and demand in the oil market, and also on the duration of the recession and recovery rate of the world economy.

The decrease of the world aggregate demand is reflected on the economic activity rate in Kazakhstan. According to the preliminary estimates of Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy, the annual real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020 was 2.7%. The business activity rate, which is estimated on a monthly basis based on the business surveys by the National Bank, has decreased to 41.5% in March 2020 from 49.1% in February and 50.1% in January 2020.

According to the updated forecast of socio-economic development by the Government of Republic of Kazakhstan, the contraction of the real GDP will be 0.9 percent. For its part, according to the estimates by the National Bank the contraction might reach the level of 1.3 percent due to the more negative assessments of prospects of the external sector performance.