Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Bank of Moldova : Graphical analysis of money transfers from abroad in favour of individuals, April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

In April 2020, the total amount of net money transfers from abroad made in favour of individuals via licensed banks of the Republic of Moldova amounted to US$ 92.06 million (decreasing by 11.5% as against April 2019).

Chart no. 1
Structure of net transfers of funds from abroad in favour of individuals by geographic areas April 2020 (%)

According to geographical provenance, the transfers in favour of individual are coming from the following three areas: the EU (52.0 percent), CIS (13.8 percent) and the rest of the world (34.2 percent).

The transfers from the EU in favour of individuals amounted to USD 47.85 million, increasing by 1.6 percent compared with April 2019. Due to Brexit, the volume of transfers from the EU in April 2020 was lower by USD 6.11 million, while that of transfers from the rest of the world increased with the same amount.

As regards the distribution by countries of money transfers from abroad in favour of individuals, it should be mentioned the transfers from Israel with a share of 16.8 percent (USD 15.49 million) of total transfers (decreasing by 21.9 percentage points as compared to April 2019), from Italy with a share of 15.2 percent (USD 14.01 million), from Germany with a share of 14.5 percent (USD 13.36 million), from Russian Federation with a share of 12.8 percent (USD 11.76 million) of the total transfers (decreasing by 48.1 percent and by 9.0 percentage points as compared to April 2019), from the United Kingdom and Nord Ireland with a share of 6.6 percent (USD 6.11 million), USA - 6.4 percent (USD 5.88 million), France - 5.7 percent (USD 5.22 million), Republic of Ireland - 2.5 percent (USD 2.26 million), Czech Republic - 2.1 percent (USD 1.91 million), Romania - 2.0 percent (USD 1.83 million), Spain - 1.3 percent (USD 1.18 million), Poland - 1.3 percent (USD 1.16 million), Portugal - 1.1 percent (USD 1.05 million), Turkey - 0.9 percent (USD 0.87 million), Other countries - 10.8 percent (USD 9.97 million).

Chart no. 2
Currency structure of money transfers from abroad via money transfers systems in favour of individuals (%) April 2020

In the currency structure of transfers from abroad via money transfers systems in favour of individuals, transfers made in EUR - 58.1% (up by 4.0 p.p compared to April 2019), followed by transfers in USD dollars - 40.0% (down by 1.2 p.p) and those in RUB - 1.9% (down by 2.8 p.p).

During January - April 2020, the volume of total banking transfers from abroad in favour of individuals of the Republic of Moldova was USD 368.37 million, by 3.0 percent less than the same period last year ( USD 379.75 million).

Chart no. 3
Money transfers from abroad made in favour of individuals, in monthly dynamics, 2018 - April 2020 (US$ million.)

In April 2020, compared with the same period of the previous year, the currencies exchange rate fluctuations against the U.S. dollar contributed with 0.5 percentage points to the decrease in transfers from abroad in favour of individuals,while the actual decrease in transfers was 11.0 percent (eliminating the exchange rate effect by recalculating the amounts at the exchange rate for the respective period of the previous year).

Chart no. 4
The evolution of USD/EUR and USD/RUB exchange rate impact on transfers in April 2020 years (US$ mil.)

Chart no. 5
The evolution of USD/EUR and USD/RUB exchange rate impact on transfers in 2019 years (US$ mil.)

Chart no. 6
The evolution of USD/EUR and USD/RUB exchange rate impact on transfers in 2018 years (US$ mil.)

NOTE:

The National Bank of Moldova notes that money transfers from abroad in favour of individuals via banks do not consist solely of remittances of Moldovan citizens working abroad, but also include unilateral transfers such as:

  1. local transfers, including salary transfers in favour of resident individuals from non-residents representatives (representative offices of international financial institutions, international organisations, and representations of foreign economic agents) in the Republic of Moldova (1.3 percent of total transfers);
  2. transfers in favour of non-residents who are temporarily in the Republic of Moldova (0.1 percent of total transfers via MTS);
  3. pensions (social and maintenance) and benefits (0.4 percent of total transfers).

Money transfers from abroad in favour of individuals through Moldovan banks also include transfers of individuals made via postal offices of the State Enterprise 'Poşta Moldovei' (settled through banks), both via MTS and money orders.

Note that this indicator does not include:
a) international transfers to individuals made via SWIFT payment system with an investment purpose (with significant values), which amounted in the April 2020 to USD 0.93 million;
b) international transfers via SWIFT payment system to non-resident individuals, clients of licensed Moldovan banks;
c) transfers made via so-called banks in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova.

Statistical series on money transfers from abroad made in favour of individuals via banks and SE 'Poşta Moldovei', as well as their currency structure, can be found on the official website of the National Bank of Moldova at:

Publication of data is only allowed if a reference to this page is provided.

Disclaimer

The National Bank of Moldova published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 20:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pJapan eyeing second extra budget worth over $929 billion - Nikkei
RE
05:42pSunak authorises bailout plan to rescue strategically important companies - FT
RE
04:53pNATIONAL BANK OF MOLDOVA : Graphical analysis of money transfers from abroad in favour of individuals, April 2020
PU
04:13pAMY KLOBUCHAR : Klobuchar Holds Discussion on Supporting Ethanol Industry in Southern Minnesota During Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
03:16pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Consumer Confidence, Spending, Inflation
DJ
02:20pEconomy Recovering, but Unemployment Likely to Remain High, Trump Adviser Says -- Update
DJ
01:23pPERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Declares No Monthly Cash Distribution for May|05.18.2020
PU
01:13pWATCH : 'Inside the Mind' of EFL players and managers
PU
11:29aUnemployment Could Top 20%, But Economy Recovering, Trump Advisor Says
DJ
10:28aBANK OF ISRAEL : Remarks by the Governor of the Bank of Israel at the cabinet meeting to approve the expansion of the budget
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : In Seattle, Coronavirus Fallout Opens Economic Divide
2P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED : P O L I C Y : Most publicly listed companies keep U.S. small-business aid loans
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style
5OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : OMV review clears CEO travel expenses, Zenit sponsorship

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group