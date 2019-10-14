Log in
National Bank of Poland : Poland's Balance of Payments in August 2019

10/14/2019 | 10:46am EDT

Poland's balance of payments in August 2019

Date: 14.10.2019

NBP data: In August 2019, the current account of the balance of payments posted a surplus in the services account (PLN 7.0 bn) and deficits in the primary income account (PLN 8.6bn), the secondary income account (PLN 0.8bn) and trade in goods account (PLN 0.2bn). The balance of the combined current and capital accounts was negative at PLN 0.7bn.

Preliminary data on Poland's balance of payments in August 2019, published by NBP on 14 October 2019, show a deficit of PLN 2.6bn on the country's current account. In the corresponding month of 2018, the balance was also negative and stood at PLN 4.5bn.

Exports of goods amounted to PLN 76.6bn and were PLN 1.1bn (i.e. 1.5%) higher than in the corresponding month of 2018. Imports of goods decreased by PLN 1.0bn (i.e. 1.2%) to PLN 76.9bn. The deficit in trade in goods amounted to PLN 0.2bn.

Typically, the services account was in surplus, amounting to PLN 7.0bn. Exports of services stood at PLN 21.7bn, representing an increase of PLN 0.9bn (i.e. 4.2%) on the August 2018 figure. Imports of services amounted to PLN 14.7bn, having increased by PLN 0.4bn (i.e. 3.0%) on the corresponding month of 2018.

The balance of the primary income account was negative at PLN 8.6bn and deteriorated in relation to the corresponding month of 2018 by PLN 1.8bn. The balance of this account was determined by the negative balance of the investment account (of PLN 8.3bn).

See: Balance of payments statistics

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2019 14:45:07 UTC
