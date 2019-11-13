National Bank of Poland : Poland's Balance of Payments in September 2019

Latest news

Poland's balance of payments in September 2019

Date: 13.11.2019

NBP data: In September 2019, the current account of the balance of payments posted surpluses in the services account (PLN 8.0bn) and trade in goods account (PLN 2.0bn) and deficits in the primary income account (PLN 8.7bn) and secondary income account (PLN 0.6bn). The balance of the combined current and capital accounts was positive at PLN 2.0bn.

Preliminary data on Poland's balance of payments in September 2019, published by NBP on 13 November 2019, show a surplus of PLN 0.7bn on the country's current account. In the corresponding month of 2018, the balance was negative and stood at PLN 3.4bn.

Exports of goods amounted to PLN 83.9bn and were PLN 8.1bn (i.e. 10.7%) higher than in the corresponding month of 2018. Imports of goods increased by PLN 4.4bn (i.e. 5.6%) to PLN 81.9bn. The surplus in trade in goods amounted to PLN 2.0bn.

Typically, the services account was in surplus, amounting to PLN 8.0bn. Exports of services stood at PLN 23.2bn, representing an increase of PLN 1.4bn (i.e. 6.2%) on the September 2018 figure. Imports of services amounted to PLN 15.2bn, having increased by PLN 0.9bn, i.e. 6.3%.

The balance of the primary income account was negative at PLN 8.7bn and improved in relation to the corresponding month of 2018 by PLN 1.3bn. The balance of this account was determined by the negative balance of the investment account (of PLN 7.4bn).

