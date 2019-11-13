Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Bank of Poland : Poland's Balance of Payments in September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:20am EST

Latest news

Poland's balance of payments in September 2019

Date: 13.11.2019

NBP data: In September 2019, the current account of the balance of payments posted surpluses in the services account (PLN 8.0bn) and trade in goods account (PLN 2.0bn) and deficits in the primary income account (PLN 8.7bn) and secondary income account (PLN 0.6bn). The balance of the combined current and capital accounts was positive at PLN 2.0bn.

Preliminary data on Poland's balance of payments in September 2019, published by NBP on 13 November 2019, show a surplus of PLN 0.7bn on the country's current account. In the corresponding month of 2018, the balance was negative and stood at PLN 3.4bn.

Exports of goods amounted to PLN 83.9bn and were PLN 8.1bn (i.e. 10.7%) higher than in the corresponding month of 2018. Imports of goods increased by PLN 4.4bn (i.e. 5.6%) to PLN 81.9bn. The surplus in trade in goods amounted to PLN 2.0bn.

Typically, the services account was in surplus, amounting to PLN 8.0bn. Exports of services stood at PLN 23.2bn, representing an increase of PLN 1.4bn (i.e. 6.2%) on the September 2018 figure. Imports of services amounted to PLN 15.2bn, having increased by PLN 0.9bn, i.e. 6.3%.

The balance of the primary income account was negative at PLN 8.7bn and improved in relation to the corresponding month of 2018 by PLN 1.3bn. The balance of this account was determined by the negative balance of the investment account (of PLN 7.4bn).

See: Balance of payments statistics

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 16:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49aU.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in October
RE
11:40aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Consumer Prices Rebound in October
PU
11:40aQ3 2019 : Gold investments have more than doubled year-on-year
PU
11:40aUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Sunny Jain
PU
11:38aAlibaba launches $13.4 billion Hong Kong listing to fund expansion
RE
11:35aBank of Canada unveils tool to help sound financial institutions endure liquidity shocks
RE
11:35aMR PRICE : Can't Stop South African Cotton
PU
11:34aLagarde takes ECB governors on retreat to iron out differences - sources
RE
11:33aAfrican swine fever in China more severe than previously thought - ADM CFO
RE
11:30aBank of Canada Expands Lending Options for Financial Institutions
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
3BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group