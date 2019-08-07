National Bank of Poland : Poland's reserve assets in July 2019

Latest news

Poland's reserve assets in July 2019

Date: 07-08-2019

NBP data: At the end of July 2019, Poland's official reserve assets, managed by Narodowy Bank Polski, stood at EUR 104.6bn, or USD 116.5bn in US dollar terms.

On 7 August 2019, Narodowy Bank Polski released data on the country's official reserve asset holdings. According to the release, these holdings expressed in euro terms amounted to EUR 104.6bn as at the end of July 2019, having risen by EUR 1.1bn on the end-of-June figure. In US dollar terms, the reserve holdings decreased by USD 1.3bn, reaching USD 116.5bn.

In managing foreign exchange reserves, Narodowy Bank Polski - while striving to maximize the return on the assets - gives priority to their safe investment and the requisite level of liquidity. NBP invests in typical instruments used by central banks. The bulk of the reserves (over 70%) is invested in treasury securities, as well as securities issued by international institutions and government agencies. The remainder of the reserves is maintained in the form of term deposits at banks with a high credit standing and in monetary gold.

See: Official reserve asset holdings of NBP »