National Bank of Republic of Belarus : Analytical Survey "Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus" 2018

This analytical survey has been prepared by Financial Stability Department in concert with Monetary Policy and Economic Analysis Directorate, Banking Supervision Directorate, Financial Markets Operations Directorate, Banking Operations Regulation Directorate, Balance of Payments and Banking Statistics Directorate, Non-credit Financial Organizations Regulation Directorate, Payment System and Digital Technologies Directorate, and Investment Transactions Development Department of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus 2018

Executive summary

The formation of a favourable environment conducive to a balanced and sustainable development of the economy is the key task of the National Bank, which is achieved through maintaining low inflation and ensuring financial stability.

In 2018, financial stability was strengthened and the level of systemic financial risk decreased. The growth rate of financial sector assets accelerated, and more dynamic development of non-bank financial institutions was observed. In the reporting period, the recession phase of the financial cycle continued, however, by the end of the year, signals about a possible transition to the recovery phase began to accumulate in various segments of the financial market, which reflected a gradual increase in optimistic sentiments among economic agents at the turn of 2018-2019.

The risks taken by banks were covered by their regulatory capital to the full extent, and the banking business remained profitable. In general, during the period under review, the banking sector had a surplus of liquidity, the volume of banks' high-quality liquid assets corresponded to the level sufficient to maintain stable functioning, and the structure of requirements and obligations was balanced.

Key indicators of the insurance market development remained at the level of the previous year. The values of the main financial risks accompanying the activities of insurance organizations were within acceptable ranges.

The sector of other financial intermediaries showed positive results for 2018. The share of assets of leasing organizations and JSC "Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus" in GDP increased. Indicators characterizing the level of risk, the effectiveness and sustainability of non- bank financial institutions indicated an acceptable risk level.

At the end of 2018, a stable and uninterrupted functioning of the key component of the country's payment system - ASIS (Automated System of Interbank Settlements) and its functional constituent - BISS system, was ensured, the main risks were limited, and the threats of their development into a systemic risk were not allowed. The indicator achieved in Belarus in terms of non-cash settlements using bank payment cards is comparable with the same indicator for economically developed European countries.

The domestic foreign exchange market ensured a sustainable dynamics of the national currency exchange rate, no sharp or significant changes entailing negative impact on the banking sector with account of high foreign currency predominance in the banks' balances were permitted. The market of natural persons' deposits witnessed a growth in term ruble deposits and a reduction of term foreign currency deposits, which evidences a gradual slowdown of such foreign currency predominance and enhancing the confidence in the national currency.

4