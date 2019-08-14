National Bank of Republic of Belarus : Analytical Survey "Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus" 2018

Financial Stability in the
Republic of Belarus
2018
Minsk 2019
Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus 2018
This analytical survey has been prepared by Financial Stability Department in concert with Monetary Policy and Economic Analysis Directorate, Banking Supervision Directorate, Financial Markets Operations Directorate, Banking Operations Regulation Directorate, Balance of Payments and Banking Statistics Directorate, Non-credit Financial Organizations Regulation Directorate, Payment System and Digital Technologies Directorate, and Investment Transactions Development Department of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.
2
Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus 2018
Contents
|
Executive summary ..........................................................................................
|
4
|
Chapter 1. External and internal macroeconomic risks...............................
|
7
|
Chapter 2. Non-financial sector ....................................................................
|
13
|
2.1. Financial condition of enterprises..........................................
|
13
|
2.2. Financial condition of households .........................................
|
18
|
Chapter 3. Financial sector............................................................................
|
20
|
3.1. Banking sector ........................................................................
|
21
|
3.2. Insurance sector......................................................................
|
34
|
3.3. Other financial intermediaries' sector ...................................
|
38
|
Chapter 4. Financial Markets........................................................................
|
45
|
4.1. Foreign exchange market .......................................................
|
45
|
4.2. Credit and deposit market ......................................................
|
47
|
4.3. Interbank credit market ..........................................................
|
49
|
4.4. Securities market ....................................................................
|
52
|
4.5. Bank trust management ..........................................................
|
55
|
Chapter 5. Payment system of the Republic of Belarus.............................
|
56
|
Chapter 6. Macroprudential measures.........................................................
|
60
|
6.1. Systemic risks..........................................................................
|
60
|
6.2. Macroprudential instruments .................................................
|
65
|
6.2.1. Countercyclical buffer .........................................................
|
66
|
6.2.2. Systemic importance buffer .................................................
|
68
|
6.2.3. Instruments for limiting households indebtedness ..............
|
69
|
6.2.4. Estimated value of standard risk (EVSR) ............................
|
72
|
APPENDICES.................................................................................................
|
74
3
Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus 2018
Executive summary
The formation of a favourable environment conducive to a balanced and sustainable development of the economy is the key task of the National Bank, which is achieved through maintaining low inflation and ensuring financial stability.
In 2018, financial stability was strengthened and the level of systemic financial risk decreased. The growth rate of financial sector assets accelerated, and more dynamic development of non-bank financial institutions was observed. In the reporting period, the recession phase of the financial cycle continued, however, by the end of the year, signals about a possible transition to the recovery phase began to accumulate in various segments of the financial market, which reflected a gradual increase in optimistic sentiments among economic agents at the turn of 2018-2019.
The risks taken by banks were covered by their regulatory capital to the full extent, and the banking business remained profitable. In general, during the period under review, the banking sector had a surplus of liquidity, the volume of banks' high-quality liquid assets corresponded to the level sufficient to maintain stable functioning, and the structure of requirements and obligations was balanced.
Key indicators of the insurance market development remained at the level of the previous year. The values of the main financial risks accompanying the activities of insurance organizations were within acceptable ranges.
The sector of other financial intermediaries showed positive results for 2018. The share of assets of leasing organizations and JSC "Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus" in GDP increased. Indicators characterizing the level of risk, the effectiveness and sustainability of non- bank financial institutions indicated an acceptable risk level.
At the end of 2018, a stable and uninterrupted functioning of the key component of the country's payment system - ASIS (Automated System of Interbank Settlements) and its functional constituent - BISS system, was ensured, the main risks were limited, and the threats of their development into a systemic risk were not allowed. The indicator achieved in Belarus in terms of non-cash settlements using bank payment cards is comparable with the same indicator for economically developed European countries.
The domestic foreign exchange market ensured a sustainable dynamics of the national currency exchange rate, no sharp or significant changes entailing negative impact on the banking sector with account of high foreign currency predominance in the banks' balances were permitted. The market of natural persons' deposits witnessed a growth in term ruble deposits and a reduction of term foreign currency deposits, which evidences a gradual slowdown of such foreign currency predominance and enhancing the confidence in the national currency.
4
Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus 2018
The external conditions of the Belarusian economy in 2018 were generally favourable. The global economy continued to grow, although its pace slightly slowed down compared to 2017. The situation in the commodity markets improved. Foreign trade turnover in 2018 increased, which was contributed by the restoration of economic activity in the countries - the main trade partners and a favourable external environment. The price competitiveness of Belarusian exports was maintained. The improvement of the current account due to conducive external conditions contributed to the formation of an almost zero balance of payments.
At the same time, the investment attractiveness of the Republic of Belarus in 2018 remained at a low level. Despite a slight increase in the external debt sustainability, its significant volume still represents risk to the country's financial stability.
Notwithstanding the overall favourable external conditions in 2018, risks of their deterioration are in place. A part of the threats to financial stability is largely related to the USA foreign trade policy and retaliatory sanctions of its trade partners. An additional source of increased risks may become a reduction in the budget's foreign exchange earnings gained from customs duties for the exported petroleum products in connection with the implementation by the Russian Federation of a "tax maneuver" in the oil sector. However, hedging of such risks was ensured at the planning stage of the budget for 2019.
A stable macroeconomic situation contributed to maintaining financial stability as well. Following the results of 2018, economic growth accelerated. At the same time, upon its revitalization in 2018 Q1, which was mainly associated with an increase in the households' consumption and a positive contribution of gross accumulation in the overall GDP growth, a slight slowdown in economic growth occurred over the next three quarters due to a decrease in investment demand and a certain reduction in consumer activity.
The credit risk in the banking sector remained the most significant one to financial stability in 2018. In the reporting period, the share of banks' non-performing assets increased amid a lack of improvement in the financial situation of enterprises in the real sector of the economy. The main source of deterioration in the quality of assets of operating banks was the restructured debt, forming a part of non-performing assets.
In 2018, the payment discipline of organizations in the real sector of the Belarusian economy did not significantly improve. The share of enterprises with overdue payables and receivables remained high. The redeployment of monetary funds into overdue accounts receivable and unsold stocks of finished products led to the growth of demand of enterprises for banks' loans and credits to finance current activities, and the reduction in the amount of profit earned caused the need for loans for investment purposes.
The households sector continued to attract bank loans to finance consumer spending in an active manner. The behavior of the population in respect to saving monetary funds changed: after
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 07:11:09 UTC