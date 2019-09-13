Log in
National Bank of Republic of Belarus : Broad Money Supply as of September 1, 2019

09/13/2019 | 02:13am EDT
BYN mln
Indicators 01/01/2019 01/04/2019 01/07/2019 01/08/2019 01/09/2019
1. Cash in circulation - М0 2,991.6 2,986.7 3,243.1 3,267.9 3,379.8
2. Transferable deposits 5,624.2 4,926.3 5,534.0 5,278.2 5,421.5
2.1. Natural persons
2,757.1 2,579.2 3,077.8 2,859.4 2,971.6
2.2. Legal entities^
2,867.1 2,347.2 2,456.2 2,418.8 2,449.8
Monetary aggregate - M1 8,615.7 7,913.0 8,777.1 8,546.1 8,801.3
3. Other deposits 7,378.5 7,828.8 8,004.3 7,843.1 8,490.8
3.1. Natural persons
4,010.8 4,222.9 4,448.3 4,530.2 4,657.0
3.2. Legal entities^
3,367.7 3,605.9 3,556.1 3,312.9 3,833.8
Ruble money supply according to the national definition - M2 15,994.2 15,741.9 16,781.5 16,389.1 17,292.1
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency 904.7 1,291.2 1,299.7 1,487.6 1,483.8
Ruble money supply - M2* 16,899.0 17,033.1 18,081.2 17,876.7 18,776.0
5. Deposits in foreign currency 23,998.1 24,567.8 23,848.3 23,871.0 24,078.8
5.1. Transferable deposits
6,181.5 7,167.3 6,365.9 6,681.4 6,660.0
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,235.9 2,381.3 2,462.3 2,504.6 2,578.5
5.1.2. Legal entities^
3,945.6 4,786.0 3,903.5 4,176.8 4,081.5
5.2. Other deposits
17,816.6 17,400.5 17,482.4 17,189.6 17,418.8
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,170.2 13,101.6 12,765.2 12,655.8 12,994.2
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,646.4 4,298.9 4,717.2 4,533.8 4,424.6
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency 2,080.3 2,050.6 1,719.8 1,671.9 1,676.0
7. Precious metals deposits 255.6 209.8 124.2 128.2 140.9
Broad money - M3 43,232.9 43,861.2 43,773.4 43,547.8 44,671.7
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m 11,111.3 11,540.7 11,671.5 11,731.4 11,508.3
Natural persons
7,133.1 7,273.1 7,452.4 7,450.6 7,442.9
Legal entities^
3,978.2 4,267.6 4,219.0 4,280.8 4,065.4
1. Transferable deposits
2,862.1 3,366.8 3,115.5 3,283.6 3,183.1
1.1. Natural persons
1,035.2 1,118.6 1,205.1 1,230.9 1,232.4
1.2. Legal entities^
1,826.8 2,248.2 1,910.4 2,052.7 1,950.7
2. Other deposits
8,249.2 8,173.8 8,556.0 8,447.8 8,325.2
2.1. Natural persons
6,097.9 6,154.5 6,247.4 6,219.7 6,210.5
2.2. Legal entities^
2,151.3 2,019.4 2,308.6 2,228.1 2,114.7
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m 963.2 963.3 841.7 821.7 801.0
Precious metals deposits, USD m 118.3 98.5 60.8 63.0 67.3

^ Legal entities - commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:11:07 UTC
