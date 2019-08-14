National Bank of Republic of Belarus : Information on the dynamics of consumer prices and tariffs and factors of changes therein. 2019 Q2

Source: National Statistical Committee

Information on the dynamics of consumer prices and tariffs and factors of changes therein

2019 Q2

In 2019 Q2, annual inflation continued to form at a higher level relative to the target parameter. This was facilitated by the accumulated influence of previously formed pro- inflation factors. The annual increase in consumer prices in June 2019 amounted to 5.7% (5.8% in March 2019).

A significant impact on the price dynamics of the consumer market in the reporting quarter was caused by the gradual weakening of the negative influence of the conjuncture shock in the agricultural market, as well as the strengthening of the Belarusian ruble against the currencies of the main trade partners.

From the manufacturing side, the pressure on consumer market prices continued to be exerted by an accelerated increase in the prices of agricultural products

producers, primarily crop production, which is the main channel for transmitting the impact of market shock on consumer market prices. On the part of industrial manufacturers, there was no significant inflationary effect on the consumer market.

Economic activity was moderate and did not have a stimulating effect on inflationary processes.

Monetary conditions, reflecting the combined effect of interest rates and the exchange rate on the economy, remained neutral in 2019 Q2.