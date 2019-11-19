|
National Bank of Republic of Belarus : Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of October 1, 2019
11/19/2019 | 09:00am EST
Indicators
01/10/2018
01/01/2019
01/04/2019
01/07/2019
01/10/2019
Net foreign assets
6.7
4.6
-0.4
-1.3
-1.0
Claims on nonresidents
26.0
22.5
29.3
24.4
23.5
Foreign currency
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Securities other than shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
25.9
22.5
29.3
24.4
23.5
Liabilities to nonresidents
19.2
17.9
29.7
25.7
24.6
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
3.4
3.4
3.3
3.2
3.1
Other
15.8
14.5
26.4
22.5
21.4
Net claims on general government
1,161.7
1,186.5
1,124.6
1,265.4
1,274.9
Claims on general government
1,201.0
1,211.6
1,145.2
1,288.8
1,300.3
Securities other than shares
1,201.0
1,211.6
1,145.2
1,288.8
1,300.3
Other loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to general government
39.3
25.0
20.6
23.5
25.4
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other deposits
39.3
25.0
20.6
23.5
25.4
Claims on depository corporations
1,170.1
1,167.5
1,246.3
1,128.8
1,186.9
Сurrency
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.4
0.3
Deposits
936.2
929.7
983.8
905.4
956.6
Other claims
233.5
237.7
262.2
223.1
230.1
Claims on other sectors
129.4
129.2
134.2
148.4
148.4
Claims on public nonfinancial corporations
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Claims on other nonfinancial corporations
129.4
129.2
134.2
148.4
148.4
Claims on other resident sectors
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
6.1
3.8
3.6
3.3
4.3
Insurance technical reserves
1,649.2
1,745.8
1,804.3
1,823.5
1,902.0
Net equity of households in life insurance reserves
525.9
555.7
583.7
601.8
643.7
Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims
1,123.3
1,190.2
1,220.6
1,221.7
1,258.3
Shares and other equity
1,621.2
1,641.8
1,632.4
1,641.7
1,658.5
Other items (net)
-808.7
-903.6
-935.6
-927.2
-955.6
Disclaimer
National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 13:59:08 UTC
