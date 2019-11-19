Log in
National Bank of Republic of Belarus : Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of October 1, 2019

11/19/2019 | 09:00am EST
Indicators 01/10/2018 01/01/2019 01/04/2019 01/07/2019 01/10/2019
Net foreign assets 6.7 4.6 -0.4 -1.3 -1.0
Claims on nonresidents 26.0 22.5 29.3 24.4 23.5
Foreign currency
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Deposits
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Securities other than shares
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Loans
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other
25.9 22.5 29.3 24.4 23.5
Liabilities to nonresidents 19.2 17.9 29.7 25.7 24.6
Deposits
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Loans
3.4 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.1
Other
15.8 14.5 26.4 22.5 21.4
Net claims on general government 1,161.7 1,186.5 1,124.6 1,265.4 1,274.9
Claims on general government 1,201.0 1,211.6 1,145.2 1,288.8 1,300.3
Securities other than shares
1,201.0 1,211.6 1,145.2 1,288.8 1,300.3
Other loans
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Liabilities to general government 39.3 25.0 20.6 23.5 25.4
Deposits
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other deposits
39.3 25.0 20.6 23.5 25.4
Claims on depository corporations 1,170.1 1,167.5 1,246.3 1,128.8 1,186.9
Сurrency
0.4 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.3
Deposits
936.2 929.7 983.8 905.4 956.6
Other claims
233.5 237.7 262.2 223.1 230.1
Claims on other sectors 129.4 129.2 134.2 148.4 148.4
Claims on public nonfinancial corporations
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Claims on other nonfinancial corporations
129.4 129.2 134.2 148.4 148.4
Claims on other resident sectors
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Loans 6.1 3.8 3.6 3.3 4.3
Insurance technical reserves 1,649.2 1,745.8 1,804.3 1,823.5 1,902.0
Net equity of households in life insurance reserves
525.9 555.7 583.7 601.8 643.7
Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims
1,123.3 1,190.2 1,220.6 1,221.7 1,258.3
Shares and other equity 1,621.2 1,641.8 1,632.4 1,641.7 1,658.5
Other items (net) -808.7 -903.6 -935.6 -927.2 -955.6

Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 13:59:08 UTC
