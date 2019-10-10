|
National Bank of Serbia : Counterfeit Currency Report – January–September 2019
CASH DEPARTMENT
COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY REPORT
January-September 2019
October 2019
Counterfeit Currency Report - January-September 2019
National Bank of Serbia
Contents:
1.
Expert analysis of banknotes and coins ......................................................
2
2.
Expert analysis of foreign currency banknotes ...........................................
4
3.
Ratio of counterfeit dinar to foreign currency banknotes ...........................
6
National Bank of Serbia
1. Expert analysis of banknotes and coins
In the first nine months of this year, expertise of suspected counterfeit banknotes showed that a total of 2,988 notes were counterfeits, which is 4.7% less than in the same period last year, when a total of 3,134 false banknotes were detected. However, given the greater number of higher denominations, the nominal value increased by 12.1% (RSD 3,711,000.00 in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RSD 3,309,170.00 in the same period of 2018). Table 1 shows the denomination structure of detected dinar counterfeits.
Table 1 Dinar banknote counterfeits, January-September 2019
(pieces)
Denomination
5000
2000
1000
500
200
100
50
Total
Pieces
27
908
1,482
552
3
12
4
2,988
Share in %
0.9
30
50
18.5
0.1
0.4
0.1
100
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
In terms of the denomination structure of detected dinar counterfeits, the 1000-, 2000- and 500-dinar banknotes accounted for the dominant share (Chart 1). Percentage-wise, these three denominations made up 98.5% of the overall number of dinar counterfeits.
Chart 1 Denomination structure of dinar
|
banknote counterfeits, January−September 2019
|
(pieces)
|
0.4%
0.1%
0.1%
0.9%
18.5%
30%
50%
50
100
200
500
100 0
2000
500 0
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
Chart 2 illustrates the trends observed over the last nine years in terms of the number of detected counterfeits of these three most frequent denominations.
|
Chart 2 The most frequent dinars counterfeits
|
(pieces)
|
800 0
700 0
7,213
600 0
500 0
400 0
300 0
2,330
2,808
2,770
|
2,531
2,106
2,087
1,782
200 0
1,590
1,510
2,115
860
1,267
1,199
100 0
1,562
1,729
1,382
1,435
1,372
725
1,114
741
964
794
0
350
201 0
201 1
201 2
201 3
201 4
201 5
201 6
201 7
201 8
500-dinar
1000-dinar
200 0-dinar
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
In value terms, the 2000- and 1000-dinar banknotes made up the largest share of the dinar counterfeit structure (Table 2 and Chart 3). In percentage terms, these two denominations accounted for 88.8% of all dinar counterfeits.
Table 2 Dinar banknote counterfeits, January-September 2019
|
(RSD thousand)
|
Denomination
5000
2000
1000
500
200
100
50
Total
Pieces
135
1,816
1,482
276
0.6
1.2
0.2
3,711
Share in %
3.7
48.9
39.9
7.5
0
0
0
100
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
Chart 3 Denomination structure of dinar banknote
counterfeits, January−September 2019
(nominally)
|
0%
0%
0%
3.7%
7.5%
39.9%
48.9%
50
100
200
500
100 0
200 0
500 0
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
A comparison of the number of detected dinar counterfeits with that of genuine dinar banknotes in circulation reveals that 7.7 pieces in every 1 million circulating banknotes were found to be counterfeit, i.e. of RSD 1 bn in circulation, RSD 15,572 of counterfeit money was identified.
2. Expert analysis of foreign currency banknotes
In the period January-September 2019, in the process of expert analysis of suspect counterfeits, 1,153 foreign counterfeit banknotes were detected, 2.7 times more than in the same period in 2018 when 432 foreign counterfeit banknotes were identified. Their currency and denomination structure is presented in Table 3.
Тable 3 Foreign currency banknote counterfeits, January-September 2019
|
(pieces)
Currency
ЕUR
Total
USD
Total
Othe
Total
Denominatio
EUR
USD
r
500
200
100
50
20
10
5
100
50
20
n
Pieces
22
19
813
99
21
4
2
980
114
11
1
126
47
1,153
Share in %
1.9
1.6
70.5
8.6
1.8
0.3
0.2
85
9.9
1
0.1
10.9
4.1
100
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
A total of 980 counterfeit euro banknotes were detected during the period observed, 2.6 times more than in the same period last year, when 370 of such banknotes were detected. The ratio between the number of the most frequently detected euro counterfeits - 100- and 50-euro banknotes over the last nine years is presented in Chart 4.
Chart 4 The most frequent euro counterfeits
|
(pieces)
|
1,200
966
1,081
1,023
1,000
776
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
511
|
|
|
|
|
535
|
734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
|
239
|
200
|
133
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201 0
|
2011
|
201 2
|
2013
|
201 4
|
2015
|
201 6
|
2017
|
201 8
|
|
|
50-euro
|
|
100 -euro
|
|
|
|
|
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
National Bank of Serbia published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:35:05 UTC
|
|