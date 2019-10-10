Log in
National Bank of Serbia : Counterfeit Currency Report – January–September 2019

10/10/2019 | 05:36am EDT

CASH DEPARTMENT

COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY REPORT

January-September 2019

October 2019

Counterfeit Currency Report - January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Contents:

1.

Expert analysis of banknotes and coins ......................................................

2

2.

Expert analysis of foreign currency banknotes ...........................................

4

3.

Ratio of counterfeit dinar to foreign currency banknotes ...........................

6

1

Counterfeit Currency Report - January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

1. Expert analysis of banknotes and coins

In the first nine months of this year, expertise of suspected counterfeit banknotes showed that a total of 2,988 notes were counterfeits, which is 4.7% less than in the same period last year, when a total of 3,134 false banknotes were detected. However, given the greater number of higher denominations, the nominal value increased by 12.1% (RSD 3,711,000.00 in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RSD 3,309,170.00 in the same period of 2018). Table 1 shows the denomination structure of detected dinar counterfeits.

Table 1 Dinar banknote counterfeits, January-September 2019

(pieces)

Denomination

5000

2000

1000

500

200

100

50

Total

Pieces

27

908

1,482

552

3

12

4

2,988

Share in %

0.9

30

50

18.5

0.1

0.4

0.1

100

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

In terms of the denomination structure of detected dinar counterfeits, the 1000-, 2000- and 500-dinar banknotes accounted for the dominant share (Chart 1). Percentage-wise, these three denominations made up 98.5% of the overall number of dinar counterfeits.

Chart 1 Denomination structure of dinar

banknote counterfeits, January−September 2019

(pieces)

0.4%

0.1%

0.1%

0.9%

18.5%

30%

50%

50

100

200

500

100 0

2000

500 0

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

Chart 2 illustrates the trends observed over the last nine years in terms of the number of detected counterfeits of these three most frequent denominations.

2

Counterfeit Currency Report - January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Chart 2 The most frequent dinars counterfeits

(pieces)

800 0

700 0

7,213

600 0

500 0

400 0

300 0

2,330

2,808

2,770

2,531

2,106

2,087

1,782

200 0

1,590

1,510

2,115

860

1,267

1,199

100 0

1,562

1,729

1,382

1,435

1,372

725

1,114

741

964

794

0

350

201 0

201 1

201 2

201 3

201 4

201 5

201 6

201 7

201 8

500-dinar

1000-dinar

200 0-dinar

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

In value terms, the 2000- and 1000-dinar banknotes made up the largest share of the dinar counterfeit structure (Table 2 and Chart 3). In percentage terms, these two denominations accounted for 88.8% of all dinar counterfeits.

Table 2 Dinar banknote counterfeits, January-September 2019

(RSD thousand)

Denomination

5000

2000

1000

500

200

100

50

Total

Pieces

135

1,816

1,482

276

0.6

1.2

0.2

3,711

Share in %

3.7

48.9

39.9

7.5

0

0

0

100

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

Chart 3 Denomination structure of dinar banknote

counterfeits, January−September 2019

(nominally)

0%

0%

0%

3.7%

7.5%

39.9%

48.9%

50

100

200

500

100 0

200 0

500 0

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

3

Counterfeit Currency Report - January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

A comparison of the number of detected dinar counterfeits with that of genuine dinar banknotes in circulation reveals that 7.7 pieces in every 1 million circulating banknotes were found to be counterfeit, i.e. of RSD 1 bn in circulation, RSD 15,572 of counterfeit money was identified.

2. Expert analysis of foreign currency banknotes

In the period January-September 2019, in the process of expert analysis of suspect counterfeits, 1,153 foreign counterfeit banknotes were detected, 2.7 times more than in the same period in 2018 when 432 foreign counterfeit banknotes were identified. Their currency and denomination structure is presented in Table 3.

Тable 3 Foreign currency banknote counterfeits, January-September 2019

(pieces)

Currency

ЕUR

Total

USD

Total

Othe

Total

Denominatio

EUR

USD

r

500

200

100

50

20

10

5

100

50

20

n

Pieces

22

19

813

99

21

4

2

980

114

11

1

126

47

1,153

Share in %

1.9

1.6

70.5

8.6

1.8

0.3

0.2

85

9.9

1

0.1

10.9

4.1

100

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

A total of 980 counterfeit euro banknotes were detected during the period observed, 2.6 times more than in the same period last year, when 370 of such banknotes were detected. The ratio between the number of the most frequently detected euro counterfeits - 100- and 50-euro banknotes over the last nine years is presented in Chart 4.

Chart 4 The most frequent euro counterfeits

(pieces)

1,200

966

1,081

1,023

1,000

776

800

600

511

535

734

400

295

323

227

159

239

200

133

118

243

299

197

129

0

201 0

2011

201 2

2013

201 4

2015

201 6

2017

201 8

50-euro

100 -euro

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:35:05 UTC
