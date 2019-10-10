National Bank of Serbia : Counterfeit Currency Report – January–September 2019

Counterfeit Currency Report - January-September 2019 National Bank of Serbia

1. Expert analysis of banknotes and coins

In the first nine months of this year, expertise of suspected counterfeit banknotes showed that a total of 2,988 notes were counterfeits, which is 4.7% less than in the same period last year, when a total of 3,134 false banknotes were detected. However, given the greater number of higher denominations, the nominal value increased by 12.1% (RSD 3,711,000.00 in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RSD 3,309,170.00 in the same period of 2018). Table 1 shows the denomination structure of detected dinar counterfeits.

Table 1 Dinar banknote counterfeits, January-September 2019 (pieces) Denomination 5000 2000 1000 500 200 100 50 Total Pieces 27 908 1,482 552 3 12 4 2,988 Share in % 0.9 30 50 18.5 0.1 0.4 0.1 100 Source: National Bank of Serbia.

In terms of the denomination structure of detected dinar counterfeits, the 1000-, 2000- and 500-dinar banknotes accounted for the dominant share (Chart 1). Percentage-wise, these three denominations made up 98.5% of the overall number of dinar counterfeits.

Chart 1 Denomination structure of dinar banknote counterfeits, January−September 2019 (pieces) 0.4% 0.1% 0.1% 0.9%

18.5%

30%

50% 50 100 200 500 100 0 2000 500 0 Source: National Bank of Serbia.

Chart 2 illustrates the trends observed over the last nine years in terms of the number of detected counterfeits of these three most frequent denominations.