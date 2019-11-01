Log in
National Bank of Serbia : Economic and Foreign Trade Activity

11/01/2019 | 04:17am EDT

Economic and Foreign Trade Activity

Industrial production went up in September by 1.6% y-o-y, the increase being recorded across all sectors. Relative to September 2018, manufacturing rose 1.7%, mining 1.6% and electricity, gas and steam supply 1.1%. Within manufacturing, growth was registered in 16 out of 24 sectors, with the highest contributions coming from base metals, metal products and beverages.

Seasonally adjusted, manufacturing grew 1.5% in September relative to August, with the highest positive contribution stemming from the production of base metals, pharmaceutical products and petroleum products.

Real retail trade turnover expanded in September by 7.3% y-o-y. Looking at the January-September period, retail trade turnover was 8.6% higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Y-o-y, euro-denominated commodity exports increased in September by 7.4% and imports by 5.3%. Export growth was driven mainly by manufacturing exports which climbed by 8.0%. We expect that the good agricultural season will sustain agricultural exports on an upward path. On the other hand, import growth was led primarily by the import of intermediate goods and equipment to accommodate the needs of investment and industrial production.

In Q3 2019, formal employment was 1.6% higher than in the same period the year before, largely as a result of employment gains in manufacturing and construction.

Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:16:23 UTC
