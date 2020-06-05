|
National Bank of Serbia : Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia – Fourth Quarter Report 2019
06/05/2020 | 07:16am EDT
BANK SUPERVISION DEPARTMENT
FINANCIAL LEASING SECTOR IN SERBIA
Fourth Quarter Report 2019
May 2020
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
Contents:
1
Basic information about the Serbian financial leasing sector.......................
2
1.1
Overview of the basic parameters relevant to the financial leasing
sector ...................................................................................................
2
2
Balance sheet structure .................................................................................
4
2.1
Balance sheet .........................................................................................
4
2.2
Market share ..........................................................................................
6
2.3
Income statement ...................................................................................
8
3
Structure of investment and asset quality ...................................................
10
3.1
Structure of financial lease investment ................................................
10
3.2
Asset quality ........................................................................................
11
4
Performance indicators ...............................................................................
12
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Serbia
1 Basic information about the Serbian financial leasing sector1
At end-Q4 2019, 17 lessors operated in the Serbian financial leasing sector:
-
CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
-
ERB Leasing a.d. Beograd undergoing liquidation
-
Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
4 LIPAKS d.o.o. Beograd
5 NDM Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
-
NLB Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation
-
OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
8 OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd
-
Piraeus Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation
-
Porsche Leasing SCG d.o.o. Beograd
-
Procredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation
-
Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
-
Scania Leasing RS d.o.o. Krnjšeševci
-
S-Leasingd.o.o. Beograd
-
UniCredit Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
-
Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
-
Zastava Istrabenz Lizing d.o.o. Beograd
1.1 Overview of the basic parameters relevant to the financial leasing sector
(number of employees, total balance sheet assets, total capital - by residence of the lessor's founder and total amount)
Table 1 Overview of basic parameters
(in RSD thousand, in %, as at 31 December 2019)
Ownership structure by owner
|
Number
|
Assets
|
|
Capital
|
Employment
|
nationality (residence)
|
Amount
|
Share
|
Amount
|
Share
|
Number
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lessors in 100% or majority
|
10
|
92,730,351
|
90.1%
|
6,866,460
|
72.8%
|
295
|
84.5%
|
ownership of domestic entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lessors in 100% or majority
|
7
|
10,184,712
|
9.9%
|
2,562,471
|
27.2%
|
54
|
15.5%
|
ownership of foreign legal entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
17
|
102,915,063
|
100.0%
|
9,428,931
|
100.0%
|
349
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Namely, seven lessors were in 100% or majority ownership of foreign legal entities, while ten other lessors were in 100% or majority ownership of domestic entities (of which eight were owned by domestic banks with foreign capital) (Table 1 - Overview of main parameters).
Table 2 shows the percentage of owners' share in the lessors' capital.
Table 2 Financial lessor ownership structure
-
All data presented in the report are based on the data which the National Bank of Serbia collected in off-site supervision of lessors in Q4 2019.
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Serbia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Lessor
|
Owner
|
% of
|
|
ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
|
Credit Agricole Banka Srbija a.d. Novi Sad
|
100
|
EFG New Europe Holding b.v, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
EFG Eurobank Ergasias s.a. Athens, Greece Eurobank a.d. Beograd
|
3
|
NDM Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
|
KAPPA STAR LIMITED, Cyprus
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
|
Banca Intesa a.d. Beograd
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mirko Žeželj
|
48.19
|
5
|
LIPAKS d.o.o. Beograd
|
Zoran Tanasić
|
48.19
|
Sandra Džodić
|
3.11
|
|
|
|
|
Milorad Milić
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
|
OTP banka Srbija a.d. Beograd
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vojvođanska banka a.d. Novi Sad
|
60
|
7
|
OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd
|
MERKANTIL BANK ZRT, Budapest, Hungary
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
NLB Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
|
Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
100
|
undergoing liquidation
|
|
|
|
9
|
Piraeus Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
|
Direktna Banka ad Kragujevac
|
100
|
undergoing liquidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Porsche Leasing SCG
|
Porsche Bank AG, Salzburg, Austria
|
100
|
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
11
|
ProCredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
|
ProCredit Bank a.d. Beograd
|
100
|
undergoing liquidation
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
|
Raiffeisen Bank a.d. Beograd
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Scania Leasing RS d.o.o. Krnješevci
|
Scania CV ACTIEBOLAG, Södertalje, Sweden
|
100
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steiermarkishe Bank und Sparkassen Aktiengesellschaft,
|
25
|
14
|
S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
|
Graz, Austria
|
|
|
|
Erste Bank a.d. Novi Sad
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
UniCredit Leasing Srbija d.o.o.
|
UniCredit bank Srbija a.d Beograd
|
100
|
|
Beograd
|
|
|
16
|
Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
|
VB-Leasing International Holding GmbH,
|
Vienna, Austria
|
|
|
17
|
Zastava Istrabenz Lizing d.o.o.
|
Istrabenz D.D. Portorož, Slovenia
|
Grupa Zastava vozila a.d. Kragujevac -
|
|
Beograd
|
undergoing resolution
|
|
The classification of lessors by sector of the founder (banking/non-banking sector) has not changed since the establishment of a regulated financial leasing market in Serbia. Thirteen lessors were founded by banks, banking group members or other financial institutions, while four lessors were in majority ownership of non-banking sector entities.
The number of employees in the financial leasing sector was 349 at the end of this quarter.
Total balance sheet assets of the sector stood at RSD 102.9 bn. Total capital equalled RSD 9.4 bn.
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Serbia
Five lessors made up as much as 73.4% of the financial leasing market in terms of their total balance sheet assets, while, on the other hand, three other lessors held individual shares of below 10.0%. The remaining nine lessors held individual market shares of less than 5.0%.
Financial leasing sector is profitable. Return on assets (ROA) of the financial leasing sector amounted to 1.15%, while return on equity (ROE) equalled 11.27% as at 31 December 2019.
Financial leasing sector has a relatively low share of non-performing assets in the total portfolio (financial lease receivables).
As at 31 December 2019, financial lease receivables past due more than 90 days accounted for 2.0% of gross financial lease receivables at the level of the financial sector. The net carrying value of these receivables accounted for 0.1% of the total net portfolio.
Net profit at end-Q4 2019 reached RSD 805.0 bn. Of the 17 lessors, six had a negative net result.
At end-Q4 2019, seven lessors (Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd, OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd, CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd, OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd, Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd, S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd and Porsche Leasing SCG d.o.o. Beograd) had prior consent of the NBS for carrying out insurance agency services, though the share of income generated on this account does not represent a significant item in their total income.
Four lessors are undergoing voluntary liquidation, approved by the NBS.
2 Balance sheet structure
2.1 Balance sheet
As at 31 December 2019, balance sheet assets of all financial lessors totalled RSD
102.9 bn, up by 3.6% relative to the previous quarter or 18.7% relative to 31 December
2018 (RSD 86.7 bn).
The largest share (91.2%) of total balance sheet assets was that of financial lease receivables (portfolio). These receivables amounted to RSD 93.8 bn, which is an increase of 3% relative to the previous quarter or 20.6% relative to end-2018.
Lessors' current assets increased by 10.4% relative to the previous quarter. The increase was mostly driven by a rise in cash and cash equivalents. Lessors' current assets declined by 1.9% relative to end-2018.
At end-Q4 2019, the capital of all lessors amounted to RSD 9.4 bn, with a 9.2% share in total balance sheet liabilities. Total capital decreased by 1.1% relative to the previous quarter or 2.4% relative to end-2018.
As at 31 December 2019, long-term liabilities accounted for the largest share of lessors' total balance sheet liabilities. Long-term loans from foreign creditors made up the dominant share of long-term liabilities. In the majority of cases, foreign creditors of
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Serbia
lessors were either their founders or legal entities operating within the same banking group.
As at 31 December 2019, total long-term liabilities increased by 5.5% relative to 30 September 2019 or by 22.1% relative to end-2018.
Long-term foreign borrowing made up the dominant share of long-term liabilities (a 70.3% share of total liabilities). At end-Q4 2019, long-term domestic loans held an 11% share in total balance sheet liabilities.
As at 31 December 2019, total short-term liabilities equalled RSD 9.2 bn, down by 6.3% relative to the previous quarter (RSD 9.8 bn), and up by 15.0% relative to end- 2018. The bulk of short-term liabilities related to domestic short-term loans (87.4%).
The bulk of lessors' balance sheet assets were foreign currency indexed receivables (90.3%), while the majority of balance sheet liabilities were foreign currency denominated (73.3%), which is in line with the structure of debt, given the creditors' residence.
The comparative balance sheet of lessors in RSD thousand as at 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 is presented in Table 3.
Table 3 The comparative balance sheet of financial lessors (in RSD thousand)
Number
|
ITEM
|
31 December 2018
|
31 December 2019
|
%
|
|
|
Amount
|
%
|
Amount
|
%
|
growth
|
ASSETS
|
|
86,737,658
|
100.0
|
102,915,063
|
100.0
|
18.7
|
1
|
FIXED ASSETS
|
78,365,673
|
90.3
|
94,699,256
|
92.0
|
20.8
|
1.1
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
178,961
|
0.2
|
434,087
|
0.4
|
142.6
|
1.2
|
Financial leasing receivables
|
77,778,928
|
89.7
|
93,807,266
|
91.2
|
20.6
|
1.3
|
Long-term financial assets
|
314,329
|
0.4
|
360,757
|
0.4
|
14.8
|
1.4
|
Other fixed assets
|
93,455
|
0.1
|
97,146
|
0.1
|
3.9
|
2
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
8,371,985
|
9.7
|
8,215,807
|
8.0
|
-1.9
|
2.1
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3,946,774
|
4.6
|
3,210,173
|
3.1
|
-18.7
|
2.2
|
Short-term financial leasing receivables
|
94,839
|
0.1
|
161,350
|
0.2
|
70.1
|
2.3
|
Short-term financial assets
|
3,239,712
|
3.7
|
4,026,249
|
3.9
|
24.3
|
2.4
|
Other short-term receivables
|
255,895
|
0.3
|
239,005
|
0.2
|
-6.6
|
2.5
|
Other current assets and deferred tax assets
|
834,765
|
1.0
|
579,030
|
0.6
|
-30.6
|
LIABILITIES
|
86,737,658
|
100.0
|
102,915,063
|
100.0
|
18.7
|
1
|
CAPITAL
|
9,662,751
|
11.1
|
9,428,931
|
9.2
|
-2.4
|
1.1
|
Core capital
|
7,416,790
|
8.6
|
7,502,198
|
7.3
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
Reserves
|
40,151
|
0.0
|
143,519
|
0.1
|
257.4
|
1.3
|
Revaluation reserves
|
177
|
0.0
|
76
|
0.0
|
-57.1
|
1.4
|
Net unrealised gains/losses
|
3,982
|
0.0
|
29,476
|
0.0
|
640.2
|
1.5
|
Retained earnings
|
4,789,255
|
5.5
|
4,294,100
|
4.2
|
-10.3
|
1.6
|
Loss
|
2,587,604
|
3.0
|
2,540,438
|
2.5
|
-1.8
|
1.7
|
Purchased own shares and stakes
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
-
|
|
2
|
LONG-TERM PROVISIONING AND
|
69,102,261
|
79.7
|
84,321,050
|
81.9
|
22.0
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Serbia
2.1
|
Long-term provisions
|
376,841
|
0.4
|
433,345
|
0.4
|
15.0
|
2.2
|
Long-term liabilities
|
68,725,420
|
79.2
|
83,887,705
|
81.5
|
22.1
|
2.2.1
|
Long-term domestic loans
|
9,301,647
|
10.7
|
11,278,117
|
11.0
|
21.2
|
2.2.2
|
Long-term foreign loans
|
59,423,773
|
68.5
|
72,333,515
|
70.3
|
21.7
|
2.2.3
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
0
|
0.0
|
276,073
|
0.3
|
-
|
3
|
SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES
|
7,972,646
|
9.2
|
9,165,082
|
8.9
|
15.0
|
3.1
|
Short-term financial liabilities
|
6,891,087
|
7.9
|
8,154,900
|
7.9
|
18.3
|
3.1.1
|
Short-term domestic loans
|
6,793,593
|
7.8
|
8,005,751
|
7.8
|
17.8
|
3.1.2
|
Short-term foreign loans
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
3.1.3
|
Liabilities under interest and other costs of
|
97,494
|
0.1
|
149,149
|
0.1
|
53.0
|
financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
Financial lease liabilities
|
339,615
|
0.4
|
412,712
|
0.4
|
21.5
|
3.3
|
Other liabilities and deferred tax liabilities
|
741,944
|
0.9
|
597,470
|
0.6
|
-19.5
Source: NBS.
2.2 Market share
For the purpose of monitoring the structure of the financial leasing market and the degree of competition among lessors, calculations were made of individual and cumulative market shares of lessors' balance sheet totals, as well as of the Herfindahl- Hirschman Index (HHI). Also, lessors were ranked based on the size of individual market share as determined by the level of receivables from financial leasing (portfolio).
Table 4 Market share of lessors by balance sheet assets
|
Balance sheet
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
assets
|
Share
|
Lessor
|
sheet assets
|
Share
|
(RSD
|
(RSD
|
thousand)
|
|
|
thousand)
|
|
1
|
OTP Leasing Srbija
|
18,786,950
|
18.3%
|
10
|
Lipaks Leasing
|
2,044,196
|
2.0%
|
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
2
|
Intesa Leasing
|
15,954,285
|
15.5%
|
11
|
NDM Leasing
|
1,147,686
|
1.1%
|
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
|
UniCredit Leasing
|
|
|
|
NLB Leasing
|
|
|
3
|
15,506,645
|
15.1%
|
12
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
701,699
|
0.7%
|
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
|
undergoing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
liquidation
|
|
|
|
Raiffeisen Leasing
|
|
|
|
Zastava Istrabenz
|
|
|
4
|
13,735,230
|
13.3%
|
13
|
Lizing d.o.o.
|
217,039
|
0.2%
|
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
|
Beograd
|
|
|
|
S-Leasing
|
|
|
|
Procredit Leasing
|
|
|
5
|
11,550,406
|
11.2%
|
14
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
214,434
|
0.2%
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
undergoing
|
|
|
|
|
|
liquidation
|
|
|
6
|
OTP Lizing d.o.o.
|
8,404,524
|
8.2%
|
15
|
Vantage Leasing
|
197,653
|
0.2%
|
|
Beograd
|
|
|
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
|
CA Leasing Srbija
|
|
|
|
ERB Leasing a.d.
|
|
|
7
|
6,495,458
|
6.3%
|
16
|
Beograd
|
109,694
|
0.1%
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
undergoing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
liquidation
|
|
|
|
Porsche Leasing
|
|
|
|
Pireus Leasing
|
|
|
8
|
5,356,478
|
5.2%
|
17
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
39,223
|
0.0%
|
SCG d.o.o. Beograd
|
undergoing
liquidation
|
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Serbia
Table 4 Market share of lessors by balance sheet assets
Balance sheet
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
assets
|
Share
|
Lessor
|
sheet assets
|
Share
|
(RSD
|
(RSD
|
thousand)
|
|
|
thousand)
|
|
9
|
Scania Leasing
|
2,454,643
|
2.4%
|
|
d.o.o. Krnješevci
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
102,915,063
|
100.0%
Source: NBS.
The four top-ranked lessors, whose assets make up over half of the market, retained the positions held at the end of the previous quarter.
Judging by the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, which equalled 1,249.8 points on 31 December 2019, the financial leasing market falls into the category of moderately concentrated markets.
Table 5 Market share of lessors by financial lease receivables (portfolio)
-
OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
-
Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
3 UniCredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
-
Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
Portfolio
|
Share
|
|
Lessor
|
Portfolio
|
Share
|
(in RSD
|
|
(in RSD
|
thousand)
|
|
|
|
thousand)
|
|
17,558,718
|
18.7%
|
10
|
Lipaks Leasing
|
1,448,880
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,857,339
|
15.8%
|
11
|
NDM Leasing
|
722,492
|
0.8%
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zastava Istrabenz
|
|
|
13,335,092
|
14.2%
|
12
|
Lizing d.o.o.
|
131,328
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
Beograd
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vantage Leasing
|
|
|
13,197,687
|
14.1%
|
13
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
69,072
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
Pireus Leasing
|
|
|
10,845,374
|
11.6%
|
14
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
142
|
0.0%
|
undergoing
liquidation
|
OTP Lizing d.o.o.
|
|
|
|
Procredit Leasing
|
|
|
6 Beograd
|
7,986,002
|
8.5%
|
15
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
0.0
|
0.0%
|
|
undergoing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
liquidation
|
|
|
CA Leasing Srbija
|
|
|
|
NLB Leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
7 d.o.o. Beograd
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
6,115,089
|
6.5%
|
16
|
undergoing
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
liquidation
|
|
|
8 Porsche Leasing
|
|
|
|
ERB Leasing a.d.
|
|
|
5,225,528
|
5.6%
|
17
|
Beograd
|
0.0
|
0.0%
|
SCG d.o.o. Beograd
|
undergoing
|
|
|
|
|
|
liquidation
|
|
|
Scania Leasing
|
2,314,523
|
2.5%
|
|
|
|
|
9 d.o.o. Krnješevci
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
93,807,266
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Source: NBS.
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Serbia
2.3 Income statement
Total pre-tax profit of the financial leasing sector as at 31 December 2019 was positive and equalled RSD 1.0 bn (net result of RSD 805 mn). This is a 37.2% drop relative to end-2018, when pre-tax result equalled RSD 1.6 bn (net result of RSD 1.4 bn). Of the total number of lessors, six recorded a negative pre-tax result.
As at 31 December 2019, total income and profit equalled RSD 4.1 bn (down by 14.5% relative to end-2018) and total expenses and losses stood at RSD 3 bn (down by 2.5% from the same quarter of 2018).
The most significant category of income was interest income from leasing (as the primary income of lessors) with a share of 67.7% in total income as at 31 December 2019. Income from leasing (income from the performance of primary activities) had a 19.8% share in total income, followed by net income from other interest (1.6%), and net income from the impairment of assets (1.1%). Other gains and income (income from premiums, subsidies, grants, donations, income from the reversal of long-term provisions, etc.) had a 9.5% share in total income. The share of other categories of income in the structure of total income changed negligibly.
The structure of the most significant income is given in Chart 1 - Structure of income.
Chart 1 Structure of income
6,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
l
|
|
|
ll
|
|
|
|
lll
|
|
|
IV
|
|
|
I
|
|
|
II
|
|
|
|
III
|
|
|
IV
|
I
|
|
|
ll
|
|
|
lll
|
|
|
IV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201 8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201 9.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income from leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income from reversal of asset impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: National Bank of Serbia
The largest share in the structure of total expenses was held by: salaries, salary compensations, and other employee-related expenses (32.3%), followed by other operating expenses (26.3%), lease interest expenses (23.0%), financial leasing expenses (7.7%), and depreciation and provisioning expenses (6.4%).
The structure of the most significant expenses is given in Chart 2 - Structure of expenses.
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Serbia
Chart 2 Structure of expenses
4,000,000
3,500,000
3,000,000
2,500,000
2,000,000
1,500,000
1,000,000
500,000
0 l ll lll IV I II III IV I ll lll IV
201720182019
Source: National Bank of Serbia
TOTAL EXPENSES
Interest expenses from leasing
Salaries, salary compensations, and other employee‐related expenses
Other operating expenses
The comparative aggregate profit and loss account of lessors in RSD thousand as at 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 is presented in Table 6.
Table 6 Aggregate profit and loss account of all lessors
(in RSD thousand)
No
|
ITEM
|
31.12
|
% of tot.
|
31.12
|
% of tot.
|
% growth
|
2018
|
inc.
|
2019
|
inc.
|
2018/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM REGULAR OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Interest income from leasing
|
2,558,840
|
53.6
|
2,763,968
|
67.7
|
8.0
|
2
|
Interest expenses from leasing
|
570,911
|
12.0
|
701,968
|
17.2
|
23.0
|
3
|
Income from leasing
|
648,893
|
13.6
|
808,434
|
19.8
|
24.6
|
4
|
Expenses from leasing
|
208,969
|
4.4
|
233,703
|
5.7
|
11.8
|
I
|
BUSINESS RESULT
|
2,427,853
|
50.9
|
2,636,731
|
64.6
|
8.6
|
|
ОTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
-
Net income from other interest
6 Net expenses from other interest
-
Net income from exchange rate differences and currency clause effects
-
Net expenses from exchange rate differences and currency clause effects
-
Net income from share in the profit of subsidiary legal entities and joint ventures
-
Net expenses from share in losses of subsidiary legal entities and joint ventures
-
Net income from sale and lease
-
Net losses from sale and lease
|
105,052
|
2.2
|
66,141
|
1.6
|
-37.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
_
|
0
|
0.3
|
0
|
0.0
|
--
|
463
|
0.0
|
33,244
|
0.8
|
7080.1
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
_
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
_
|
5,085
|
0.1
|
5,310
|
0.1
|
4.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
-
|
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
|
National Bank of Serbia
Table 6 Aggregate profit and loss account of all lessors
(in RSD thousand)
No
|
ITEM
|
31.12
|
% of tot.
|
31.12
|
% of tot.
|
% growth
|
2018
|
inc.
|
2019
|
inc.
|
2018/2019
|
|
-
Salaries, compensations and other expenses related to employees
-
Depreciation and provisioning
-
Other operating expenses
Net income from the sale of intangible
-
investment, property, plant, equipment and other assets
-
Net loss from the sale of intangible investment, property, plant, equipment and other assets
-
Net income from the sale of the share in capital and securities
-
Net loss from the sale of the share in capital and securities
-
Net income from impairment of assets
-
Net expenses from impairment of assets
-
Other income and gains
-
Other expenses and losses
II REGULAR OPERATING RESULT
|
985,498
|
20.7
|
985,219
|
24.1
|
0.0
|
212,518
|
4.5
|
149,780
|
4.8
|
-8.3
|
844,661
|
17.7
|
802,075
|
19.7
|
-5.0
|
3,195
|
0.1
|
2,762
|
0.1
|
-13.6
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
8
|
0.0
|
--
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
-
|
638,815
|
13.4
|
43,898
|
1.1
|
-93.1
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
-
|
810,527
|
17.0
|
389,465
|
9.5
|
-51.9
|
305,395
|
6.4
|
97,709
|
2.4
|
-68.0
|
1,641,992
|
34.4
|
1,031,288
|
25.3
|
-37.2
-
NET GAIN FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
-
NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
-
|
III
|
PRE-TAX RESULT
|
1,641,992
|
344
|
1,031,288
|
25.3
|
-37.2
|
26
|
PROFIT TAX
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.1
|
1
|
Tax expense of the period
|
198,812
|
4.2
|
211,798
|
5.2
|
6.5
|
26.2
|
2
|
Deferred tax expenses of the period
|
16,389
|
0.3
|
19,891
|
0.5
|
21.4
|
26.3
|
3
|
Deferred tax income of the period
|
10,140
|
0.2
|
5,398
|
0.1
|
-46.8
|
27
|
Paid personal income to employer
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
-
|
IV
|
NET RESULT
|
1,436,931
|
30.1
|
804,997
|
19.7
|
-44.0
|
V
|
TOTAL INCOME AND PROFIT
|
4,770,407
|
100.0
|
4,079,986
|
100.0
|
-14.5
|
VI
|
TOTAL EXPENSES AND LOSSES
|
3,128,415
|
65.6
|
3,048,698
|
74.7
|
-2.5
Source: NBS.
3 Structure of investment and asset quality
3.1 Structure of financial lease investment
In Q4 2019, as in the years before, the largest share in the lease investment structure by lessee (83.5%) referred to corporate financial leasing outside the financial sector.
Looking at the lease investment structure by the lease asset at end-Q4 2019, we can see that the financing of freight vehicles, minibuses and buses continued to account
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Serbia
for the largest share (39.9%), followed by passenger vehicles (36.5%). Other lease assets had a share of less than 10.0%.
Looking at sectors, the most significant share in total financial lease investment was that of transport, warehousing, information and communications - 27.7%. Trade also accounted for a significant share with 15.9%, followed by manufacturing, mining and water, electricity, gas and steam supply with 14.1%, and the construction sector with 11.7%. Other activities accounted for a 22.0% share.
3.2 Asset quality
The value of financial leasing receivables as at 31 December 2019 was RSD 93.8 bn, an increase of 20.6% relative to end-2018 (RSD 77.8 bn). Compared to 30 September 2019 (RSD 91.1 bn), these receivables recorded a 3.0% rise at end-2019. At end-Q4 2019, gross receivables past due equalled RSD 2.7 bn, making up 2.8% of gross financial lease receivables. Compared to 31 December 2018 (RSD 3.0 bn) and 31 December 2017 (RSD 4.5 mn), the positive trend is evidently continuing as these receivables are on the decline.
At end-Q4 2019, the net carrying value of past due receivables was RSD 614.3 mn, with a share in portfolio of 0.7%. Relative to end- 2018, as well as to end-2017, the net carrying value of past due receivables edged down.
Net past due receivables were relatively low (6.5%) relative to the capital of the financial leasing sector as at 31 December 2019.
At end-Q4 2019, receivables past due more than 90 days made up the largest share of total receivables past due. As at 31 December 2019, these receivables amounted to RSD 2.0 bn, accounting for a 2.0% share in total gross receivables from leasing. The net carrying value of receivables past due more than 90 days made up 0.1% of the total net portfolio.
Allowances for impairment of past due and outstanding receivables came at RSD
2.8 bn as at 31 December 2019, and their share in total gross financial leasing receivables was 2.9% (3.7% as at 31 December 2018). This is a significant decrease compared to Q4 2017 when allowances for impairment amounted to RSD 4.7 bn, with a share of 6.7% in total gross receivables.
In 2019, lessors' returned lease assets were worth RSD 882.5 mn, which, combined with the assets carried over from previous years, amounted to RSD 1.1 bn or 1.2% of the portfolio. Of the total value of returned lease assets, lessors re-leased 39.0%, sold 42.3%, while 8.2% remained idle. As at 31 December 2019, net carrying value of returned lease assets amounted to RSD 91 mn, or 0.1% of the portfolio.
Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Serbia
4 Performance indicators
ROA declined from 2.05% in Q4 2018 to 1.15% at end-Q4 2019 and ROE from 17.53% to 11.27%.
Net interest margin was 2.51% (2.94% at end-Q4 2018). At end-Q4 2019, the average lending interest rate was 3.36%, which is a decrease from the same quarter of 2018 when it stood at 3.77%. At end-Q4 2019, the average deposit interest rate stood at 0.88% (0.85% at end-Q4 2018).
Financial lessors' main sources of funds are loans and borrowing. The share of borrowed assets in total lessors' sources of funds is 90.1%. Liabilities to banks and other credit institutions accounted for the bulk of total liabilities of the financial leasing sector.
Disclaimer
National Bank of Serbia published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 11:15:07 UTC
|