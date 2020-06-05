National Bank of Serbia : Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia – Fourth Quarter Report 2019

Log in
06/05/2020 | 07:16am EDT

BANK SUPERVISION DEPARTMENT

FINANCIAL LEASING SECTOR IN SERBIA

Fourth Quarter Report 2019

May 2020

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Contents:

1

Basic information about the Serbian financial leasing sector.......................

2

1.1

Overview of the basic parameters relevant to the financial leasing

sector ...................................................................................................

2

2

Balance sheet structure .................................................................................

4

2.1

Balance sheet .........................................................................................

4

2.2

Market share ..........................................................................................

6

2.3

Income statement ...................................................................................

8

3

Structure of investment and asset quality ...................................................

10

3.1

Structure of financial lease investment ................................................

10

3.2

Asset quality ........................................................................................

11

4

Performance indicators ...............................................................................

12

1

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

1 Basic information about the Serbian financial leasing sector1

At end-Q4 2019, 17 lessors operated in the Serbian financial leasing sector:

  • CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
  • ERB Leasing a.d. Beograd undergoing liquidation
  • Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
    4 LIPAKS d.o.o. Beograd
    5 NDM Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
  • NLB Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation
  • OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
    8 OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd
  • Piraeus Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation
  1. Porsche Leasing SCG d.o.o. Beograd
  2. Procredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation
  3. Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
  4. Scania Leasing RS d.o.o. Krnjšeševci
  5. S-Leasingd.o.o. Beograd
  6. UniCredit Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
  7. Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
  8. Zastava Istrabenz Lizing d.o.o. Beograd

1.1 Overview of the basic parameters relevant to the financial leasing sector

(number of employees, total balance sheet assets, total capital - by residence of the lessor's founder and total amount)

Table 1 Overview of basic parameters

(in RSD thousand, in %, as at 31 December 2019)

Ownership structure by owner

Number

Assets

Capital

Employment

nationality (residence)

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

Number

Share

Lessors in 100% or majority

10

92,730,351

90.1%

6,866,460

72.8%

295

84.5%

ownership of domestic entities

Lessors in 100% or majority

7

10,184,712

9.9%

2,562,471

27.2%

54

15.5%

ownership of foreign legal entities

Total

17

102,915,063

100.0%

9,428,931

100.0%

349

100.0%

Namely, seven lessors were in 100% or majority ownership of foreign legal entities, while ten other lessors were in 100% or majority ownership of domestic entities (of which eight were owned by domestic banks with foreign capital) (Table 1 - Overview of main parameters).

Table 2 shows the percentage of owners' share in the lessors' capital.

Table 2 Financial lessor ownership structure

  • All data presented in the report are based on the data which the National Bank of Serbia collected in off-site supervision of lessors in Q4 2019.

2

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

No

Lessor

Owner

% of

ownership

1

CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd

Credit Agricole Banka Srbija a.d. Novi Sad

100

ERB Leasing a.d. Beograd

  • undergoing liquidation

EFG New Europe Holding b.v, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

EFG Eurobank Ergasias s.a. Athens, Greece Eurobank a.d. Beograd

48.63

25.81

25.56

3

NDM Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

KAPPA STAR LIMITED, Cyprus

100

4

Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

Banca Intesa a.d. Beograd

100

Mirko Žeželj

48.19

5

LIPAKS d.o.o. Beograd

Zoran Tanasić

48.19

Sandra Džodić

3.11

Milorad Milić

0.51

6

OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd

OTP banka Srbija a.d. Beograd

100

Vojvođanska banka a.d. Novi Sad

60

7

OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd

MERKANTIL BANK ZRT, Budapest, Hungary

40

8

NLB Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. Ljubljana, Slovenia

100

undergoing liquidation

9

Piraeus Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

Direktna Banka ad Kragujevac

100

undergoing liquidation

10

Porsche Leasing SCG

Porsche Bank AG, Salzburg, Austria

100

d.o.o. Beograd

11

ProCredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

ProCredit Bank a.d. Beograd

100

undergoing liquidation

12

Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

Raiffeisen Bank a.d. Beograd

100

13

Scania Leasing RS d.o.o. Krnješevci

Scania CV ACTIEBOLAG, Södertalje, Sweden

100

100

Steiermarkishe Bank und Sparkassen Aktiengesellschaft,

25

14

S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

Graz, Austria

Erste Bank a.d. Novi Sad

75

15

UniCredit Leasing Srbija d.o.o.

UniCredit bank Srbija a.d Beograd

100

Beograd

16

Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

VB-Leasing International Holding GmbH,

Vienna, Austria

17

Zastava Istrabenz Lizing d.o.o.

Istrabenz D.D. Portorož, Slovenia

Grupa Zastava vozila a.d. Kragujevac -

Beograd

undergoing resolution

100

95.2

4.8

The classification of lessors by sector of the founder (banking/non-banking sector) has not changed since the establishment of a regulated financial leasing market in Serbia. Thirteen lessors were founded by banks, banking group members or other financial institutions, while four lessors were in majority ownership of non-banking sector entities.

The number of employees in the financial leasing sector was 349 at the end of this quarter.

Total balance sheet assets of the sector stood at RSD 102.9 bn. Total capital equalled RSD 9.4 bn.

3

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Five lessors made up as much as 73.4% of the financial leasing market in terms of their total balance sheet assets, while, on the other hand, three other lessors held individual shares of below 10.0%. The remaining nine lessors held individual market shares of less than 5.0%.

Financial leasing sector is profitable. Return on assets (ROA) of the financial leasing sector amounted to 1.15%, while return on equity (ROE) equalled 11.27% as at 31 December 2019.

Financial leasing sector has a relatively low share of non-performing assets in the total portfolio (financial lease receivables).

As at 31 December 2019, financial lease receivables past due more than 90 days accounted for 2.0% of gross financial lease receivables at the level of the financial sector. The net carrying value of these receivables accounted for 0.1% of the total net portfolio.

Net profit at end-Q4 2019 reached RSD 805.0 bn. Of the 17 lessors, six had a negative net result.

At end-Q4 2019, seven lessors (Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd, OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd, CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd, OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd, Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd, S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd and Porsche Leasing SCG d.o.o. Beograd) had prior consent of the NBS for carrying out insurance agency services, though the share of income generated on this account does not represent a significant item in their total income.

Four lessors are undergoing voluntary liquidation, approved by the NBS.

2 Balance sheet structure

2.1 Balance sheet

As at 31 December 2019, balance sheet assets of all financial lessors totalled RSD

102.9 bn, up by 3.6% relative to the previous quarter or 18.7% relative to 31 December

2018 (RSD 86.7 bn).

The largest share (91.2%) of total balance sheet assets was that of financial lease receivables (portfolio). These receivables amounted to RSD 93.8 bn, which is an increase of 3% relative to the previous quarter or 20.6% relative to end-2018.

Lessors' current assets increased by 10.4% relative to the previous quarter. The increase was mostly driven by a rise in cash and cash equivalents. Lessors' current assets declined by 1.9% relative to end-2018.

At end-Q4 2019, the capital of all lessors amounted to RSD 9.4 bn, with a 9.2% share in total balance sheet liabilities. Total capital decreased by 1.1% relative to the previous quarter or 2.4% relative to end-2018.

As at 31 December 2019, long-term liabilities accounted for the largest share of lessors' total balance sheet liabilities. Long-term loans from foreign creditors made up the dominant share of long-term liabilities. In the majority of cases, foreign creditors of

4

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

lessors were either their founders or legal entities operating within the same banking group.

As at 31 December 2019, total long-term liabilities increased by 5.5% relative to 30 September 2019 or by 22.1% relative to end-2018.

Long-term foreign borrowing made up the dominant share of long-term liabilities (a 70.3% share of total liabilities). At end-Q4 2019, long-term domestic loans held an 11% share in total balance sheet liabilities.

As at 31 December 2019, total short-term liabilities equalled RSD 9.2 bn, down by 6.3% relative to the previous quarter (RSD 9.8 bn), and up by 15.0% relative to end- 2018. The bulk of short-term liabilities related to domestic short-term loans (87.4%).

The bulk of lessors' balance sheet assets were foreign currency indexed receivables (90.3%), while the majority of balance sheet liabilities were foreign currency denominated (73.3%), which is in line with the structure of debt, given the creditors' residence.

The comparative balance sheet of lessors in RSD thousand as at 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 is presented in Table 3.

Table 3 The comparative balance sheet of financial lessors (in RSD thousand)

Number

ITEM

31 December 2018

31 December 2019

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

growth

ASSETS

86,737,658

100.0

102,915,063

100.0

18.7

1

FIXED ASSETS

78,365,673

90.3

94,699,256

92.0

20.8

1.1

Property, plant and equipment

178,961

0.2

434,087

0.4

142.6

1.2

Financial leasing receivables

77,778,928

89.7

93,807,266

91.2

20.6

1.3

Long-term financial assets

314,329

0.4

360,757

0.4

14.8

1.4

Other fixed assets

93,455

0.1

97,146

0.1

3.9

2

CURRENT ASSETS

8,371,985

9.7

8,215,807

8.0

-1.9

2.1

Cash and cash equivalents

3,946,774

4.6

3,210,173

3.1

-18.7

2.2

Short-term financial leasing receivables

94,839

0.1

161,350

0.2

70.1

2.3

Short-term financial assets

3,239,712

3.7

4,026,249

3.9

24.3

2.4

Other short-term receivables

255,895

0.3

239,005

0.2

-6.6

2.5

Other current assets and deferred tax assets

834,765

1.0

579,030

0.6

-30.6

LIABILITIES

86,737,658

100.0

102,915,063

100.0

18.7

1

CAPITAL

9,662,751

11.1

9,428,931

9.2

-2.4

1.1

Core capital

7,416,790

8.6

7,502,198

7.3

1.2

1.2

Reserves

40,151

0.0

143,519

0.1

257.4

1.3

Revaluation reserves

177

0.0

76

0.0

-57.1

1.4

Net unrealised gains/losses

3,982

0.0

29,476

0.0

640.2

1.5

Retained earnings

4,789,255

5.5

4,294,100

4.2

-10.3

1.6

Loss

2,587,604

3.0

2,540,438

2.5

-1.8

1.7

Purchased own shares and stakes

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

2

LONG-TERM PROVISIONING AND

69,102,261

79.7

84,321,050

81.9

22.0

LIABILITIES

5

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

2.1

Long-term provisions

376,841

0.4

433,345

0.4

15.0

2.2

Long-term liabilities

68,725,420

79.2

83,887,705

81.5

22.1

2.2.1

Long-term domestic loans

9,301,647

10.7

11,278,117

11.0

21.2

2.2.2

Long-term foreign loans

59,423,773

68.5

72,333,515

70.3

21.7

2.2.3

Other long-term liabilities

0

0.0

276,073

0.3

-

3

SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES

7,972,646

9.2

9,165,082

8.9

15.0

3.1

Short-term financial liabilities

6,891,087

7.9

8,154,900

7.9

18.3

3.1.1

Short-term domestic loans

6,793,593

7.8

8,005,751

7.8

17.8

3.1.2

Short-term foreign loans

0

0.0

0

0.0

0.0

3.1.3

Liabilities under interest and other costs of

97,494

0.1

149,149

0.1

53.0

financing

3.2

Financial lease liabilities

339,615

0.4

412,712

0.4

21.5

3.3

Other liabilities and deferred tax liabilities

741,944

0.9

597,470

0.6

-19.5

Source: NBS.

2.2 Market share

For the purpose of monitoring the structure of the financial leasing market and the degree of competition among lessors, calculations were made of individual and cumulative market shares of lessors' balance sheet totals, as well as of the Herfindahl- Hirschman Index (HHI). Also, lessors were ranked based on the size of individual market share as determined by the level of receivables from financial leasing (portfolio).

Table 4 Market share of lessors by balance sheet assets

Ranking

Lessor

Balance sheet

Balance

assets

Share

Lessor

sheet assets

Share

(RSD

(RSD

thousand)

thousand)

1

OTP Leasing Srbija

18,786,950

18.3%

10

Lipaks Leasing

2,044,196

2.0%

d.o.o. Beograd

d.o.o. Beograd

2

Intesa Leasing

15,954,285

15.5%

11

NDM Leasing

1,147,686

1.1%

d.o.o. Beograd

d.o.o. Beograd

UniCredit Leasing

NLB Leasing

3

15,506,645

15.1%

12

d.o.o. Beograd

701,699

0.7%

d.o.o. Beograd

undergoing

liquidation

Raiffeisen Leasing

Zastava Istrabenz

4

13,735,230

13.3%

13

Lizing d.o.o.

217,039

0.2%

d.o.o. Beograd

Beograd

S-Leasing

Procredit Leasing

5

11,550,406

11.2%

14

d.o.o. Beograd

214,434

0.2%

d.o.o. Beograd

undergoing

liquidation

6

OTP Lizing d.o.o.

8,404,524

8.2%

15

Vantage Leasing

197,653

0.2%

Beograd

d.o.o. Beograd

CA Leasing Srbija

ERB Leasing a.d.

7

6,495,458

6.3%

16

Beograd

109,694

0.1%

d.o.o. Beograd

undergoing

liquidation

Porsche Leasing

Pireus Leasing

8

5,356,478

5.2%

17

d.o.o. Beograd

39,223

0.0%

SCG d.o.o. Beograd

undergoing

liquidation

6

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 4 Market share of lessors by balance sheet assets

Ranking

Lessor

Balance sheet

Balance

assets

Share

Lessor

sheet assets

Share

(RSD

(RSD

thousand)

thousand)

9

Scania Leasing

2,454,643

2.4%

d.o.o. Krnješevci

TOTAL

102,915,063

100.0%

Source: NBS.

The four top-ranked lessors, whose assets make up over half of the market, retained the positions held at the end of the previous quarter.

Judging by the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, which equalled 1,249.8 points on 31 December 2019, the financial leasing market falls into the category of moderately concentrated markets.

Table 5 Market share of lessors by financial lease receivables (portfolio)

g

Lessor

Rankin

  • OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
  • Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

3 UniCredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

  • Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
  • S-Leasingd.o.o. Beograd

Portfolio

Share

Lessor

Portfolio

Share

(in RSD

(in RSD

thousand)

thousand)

17,558,718

18.7%

10

Lipaks Leasing

1,448,880

1.5%

d.o.o. Beograd

14,857,339

15.8%

11

NDM Leasing

722,492

0.8%

d.o.o. Beograd

Zastava Istrabenz

13,335,092

14.2%

12

Lizing d.o.o.

131,328

0.1%

Beograd

Vantage Leasing

13,197,687

14.1%

13

d.o.o. Beograd

69,072

0.1%

Pireus Leasing

10,845,374

11.6%

14

d.o.o. Beograd

142

0.0%

undergoing

liquidation

OTP Lizing d.o.o.

Procredit Leasing

6 Beograd

7,986,002

8.5%

15

d.o.o. Beograd

0.0

0.0%

undergoing

liquidation

CA Leasing Srbija

NLB Leasing

d.o.o. Beograd

7 d.o.o. Beograd

0.0%

6,115,089

6.5%

16

undergoing

0.0

liquidation

8 Porsche Leasing

ERB Leasing a.d.

5,225,528

5.6%

17

Beograd

0.0

0.0%

SCG d.o.o. Beograd

undergoing

liquidation

Scania Leasing

2,314,523

2.5%

9 d.o.o. Krnješevci

TOTAL

93,807,266

100.0%

Source: NBS.

7

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

2.3 Income statement

Total pre-tax profit of the financial leasing sector as at 31 December 2019 was positive and equalled RSD 1.0 bn (net result of RSD 805 mn). This is a 37.2% drop relative to end-2018, when pre-tax result equalled RSD 1.6 bn (net result of RSD 1.4 bn). Of the total number of lessors, six recorded a negative pre-tax result.

As at 31 December 2019, total income and profit equalled RSD 4.1 bn (down by 14.5% relative to end-2018) and total expenses and losses stood at RSD 3 bn (down by 2.5% from the same quarter of 2018).

The most significant category of income was interest income from leasing (as the primary income of lessors) with a share of 67.7% in total income as at 31 December 2019. Income from leasing (income from the performance of primary activities) had a 19.8% share in total income, followed by net income from other interest (1.6%), and net income from the impairment of assets (1.1%). Other gains and income (income from premiums, subsidies, grants, donations, income from the reversal of long-term provisions, etc.) had a 9.5% share in total income. The share of other categories of income in the structure of total income changed negligibly.

The structure of the most significant income is given in Chart 1 - Structure of income.

Chart 1 Structure of income

6,000,000

5,000,000

4,000,000

3,000,000

2,000,000

1,000,000

0

l

ll

lll

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

ll

lll

IV

201 7

201 8

201 9.

TOTAL INCOME

Interest income from leasing

Income from leasing

Net income from reversal of asset impairment

Source: National Bank of Serbia

The largest share in the structure of total expenses was held by: salaries, salary compensations, and other employee-related expenses (32.3%), followed by other operating expenses (26.3%), lease interest expenses (23.0%), financial leasing expenses (7.7%), and depreciation and provisioning expenses (6.4%).

The structure of the most significant expenses is given in Chart 2 - Structure of expenses.

8

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Chart 2 Structure of expenses

4,000,000

3,500,000

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0 l ll lll IV I II III IV I ll lll IV

201720182019

Source: National Bank of Serbia

TOTAL EXPENSES

Interest expenses from leasing

Salaries, salary compensations, and other employee‐related expenses

Other operating expenses

The comparative aggregate profit and loss account of lessors in RSD thousand as at 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 is presented in Table 6.

Table 6 Aggregate profit and loss account of all lessors

(in RSD thousand)

No

ITEM

31.12

% of tot.

31.12

% of tot.

% growth

2018

inc.

2019

inc.

2018/2019

INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM REGULAR OPERATIONS

OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

1

Interest income from leasing

2,558,840

53.6

2,763,968

67.7

8.0

2

Interest expenses from leasing

570,911

12.0

701,968

17.2

23.0

3

Income from leasing

648,893

13.6

808,434

19.8

24.6

4

Expenses from leasing

208,969

4.4

233,703

5.7

11.8

I

BUSINESS RESULT

2,427,853

50.9

2,636,731

64.6

8.6

ОTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES

  • Net income from other interest
    6 Net expenses from other interest
  • Net income from exchange rate differences and currency clause effects
  • Net expenses from exchange rate differences and currency clause effects
  • Net income from share in the profit of subsidiary legal entities and joint ventures
  1. Net expenses from share in losses of subsidiary legal entities and joint ventures
  2. Net income from sale and lease
  3. Net losses from sale and lease

105,052

2.2

66,141

1.6

-37.0

0

0.0

0

0.0

_

0

0.3

0

0.0

--

463

0.0

33,244

0.8

7080.1

0

0.0

0

0.0

_

0

0.0

0

0.0

_

5,085

0.1

5,310

0.1

4.4

0.0

0.0

0

0.0

-

9

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 6 Aggregate profit and loss account of all lessors

(in RSD thousand)

No

ITEM

31.12

% of tot.

31.12

% of tot.

% growth

2018

inc.

2019

inc.

2018/2019

  1. Salaries, compensations and other expenses related to employees
  2. Depreciation and provisioning
  3. Other operating expenses
    Net income from the sale of intangible
  4. investment, property, plant, equipment and other assets
  5. Net loss from the sale of intangible investment, property, plant, equipment and other assets
  6. Net income from the sale of the share in capital and securities
  7. Net loss from the sale of the share in capital and securities
  8. Net income from impairment of assets
  9. Net expenses from impairment of assets
  10. Other income and gains
  11. Other expenses and losses

II REGULAR OPERATING RESULT

985,498

20.7

985,219

24.1

0.0

212,518

4.5

149,780

4.8

-8.3

844,661

17.7

802,075

19.7

-5.0

3,195

0.1

2,762

0.1

-13.6

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

0

0.0

8

0.0

--

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

638,815

13.4

43,898

1.1

-93.1

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

810,527

17.0

389,465

9.5

-51.9

305,395

6.4

97,709

2.4

-68.0

1,641,992

34.4

1,031,288

25.3

-37.2

  1. NET GAIN FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
  2. NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

III

PRE-TAX RESULT

1,641,992

344

1,031,288

25.3

-37.2

26

PROFIT TAX

26.1

1

Tax expense of the period

198,812

4.2

211,798

5.2

6.5

26.2

2

Deferred tax expenses of the period

16,389

0.3

19,891

0.5

21.4

26.3

3

Deferred tax income of the period

10,140

0.2

5,398

0.1

-46.8

27

Paid personal income to employer

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

IV

NET RESULT

1,436,931

30.1

804,997

19.7

-44.0

V

TOTAL INCOME AND PROFIT

4,770,407

100.0

4,079,986

100.0

-14.5

VI

TOTAL EXPENSES AND LOSSES

3,128,415

65.6

3,048,698

74.7

-2.5

Source: NBS.

3 Structure of investment and asset quality

3.1 Structure of financial lease investment

In Q4 2019, as in the years before, the largest share in the lease investment structure by lessee (83.5%) referred to corporate financial leasing outside the financial sector.

Looking at the lease investment structure by the lease asset at end-Q4 2019, we can see that the financing of freight vehicles, minibuses and buses continued to account

10

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

for the largest share (39.9%), followed by passenger vehicles (36.5%). Other lease assets had a share of less than 10.0%.

Looking at sectors, the most significant share in total financial lease investment was that of transport, warehousing, information and communications - 27.7%. Trade also accounted for a significant share with 15.9%, followed by manufacturing, mining and water, electricity, gas and steam supply with 14.1%, and the construction sector with 11.7%. Other activities accounted for a 22.0% share.

3.2 Asset quality

The value of financial leasing receivables as at 31 December 2019 was RSD 93.8 bn, an increase of 20.6% relative to end-2018 (RSD 77.8 bn). Compared to 30 September 2019 (RSD 91.1 bn), these receivables recorded a 3.0% rise at end-2019. At end-Q4 2019, gross receivables past due equalled RSD 2.7 bn, making up 2.8% of gross financial lease receivables. Compared to 31 December 2018 (RSD 3.0 bn) and 31 December 2017 (RSD 4.5 mn), the positive trend is evidently continuing as these receivables are on the decline.

At end-Q4 2019, the net carrying value of past due receivables was RSD 614.3 mn, with a share in portfolio of 0.7%. Relative to end- 2018, as well as to end-2017, the net carrying value of past due receivables edged down.

Net past due receivables were relatively low (6.5%) relative to the capital of the financial leasing sector as at 31 December 2019.

At end-Q4 2019, receivables past due more than 90 days made up the largest share of total receivables past due. As at 31 December 2019, these receivables amounted to RSD 2.0 bn, accounting for a 2.0% share in total gross receivables from leasing. The net carrying value of receivables past due more than 90 days made up 0.1% of the total net portfolio.

Allowances for impairment of past due and outstanding receivables came at RSD

2.8 bn as at 31 December 2019, and their share in total gross financial leasing receivables was 2.9% (3.7% as at 31 December 2018). This is a significant decrease compared to Q4 2017 when allowances for impairment amounted to RSD 4.7 bn, with a share of 6.7% in total gross receivables.

In 2019, lessors' returned lease assets were worth RSD 882.5 mn, which, combined with the assets carried over from previous years, amounted to RSD 1.1 bn or 1.2% of the portfolio. Of the total value of returned lease assets, lessors re-leased 39.0%, sold 42.3%, while 8.2% remained idle. As at 31 December 2019, net carrying value of returned lease assets amounted to RSD 91 mn, or 0.1% of the portfolio.

11

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Fourth Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

4 Performance indicators

ROA declined from 2.05% in Q4 2018 to 1.15% at end-Q4 2019 and ROE from 17.53% to 11.27%.

Net interest margin was 2.51% (2.94% at end-Q4 2018). At end-Q4 2019, the average lending interest rate was 3.36%, which is a decrease from the same quarter of 2018 when it stood at 3.77%. At end-Q4 2019, the average deposit interest rate stood at 0.88% (0.85% at end-Q4 2018).

Financial lessors' main sources of funds are loans and borrowing. The share of borrowed assets in total lessors' sources of funds is 90.1%. Liabilities to banks and other credit institutions accounted for the bulk of total liabilities of the financial leasing sector.

12

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 11:15:07 UTC
