National Bank of Serbia : Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia – Fourth Quarter Report 2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BANK SUPERVISION DEPARTMENT FINANCIAL LEASING SECTOR IN SERBIA Fourth Quarter Report 2019 May 2020 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia Contents: 1 Basic information about the Serbian financial leasing sector....................... 2 1.1 Overview of the basic parameters relevant to the financial leasing sector ................................................................................................... 2 2 Balance sheet structure ................................................................................. 4 2.1 Balance sheet ......................................................................................... 4 2.2 Market share .......................................................................................... 6 2.3 Income statement ................................................................................... 8 3 Structure of investment and asset quality ................................................... 10 3.1 Structure of financial lease investment ................................................ 10 3.2 Asset quality ........................................................................................ 11 4 Performance indicators ............................................................................... 12 1 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia 1 Basic information about the Serbian financial leasing sector1 At end-Q4 2019, 17 lessors operated in the Serbian financial leasing sector: CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd ERB Leasing a.d. Beograd undergoing liquidation Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

4 LIPAKS d.o.o. Beograd

5 NDM Leasing d.o.o. Beograd NLB Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd

8 OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd Piraeus Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation Porsche Leasing SCG d.o.o. Beograd Procredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd Scania Leasing RS d.o.o. Krnjšeševci S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd UniCredit Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd Zastava Istrabenz Lizing d.o.o. Beograd 1.1 Overview of the basic parameters relevant to the financial leasing sector (number of employees, total balance sheet assets, total capital - by residence of the lessor's founder and total amount) Table 1 Overview of basic parameters (in RSD thousand, in %, as at 31 December 2019) Ownership structure by owner Number Assets Capital Employment nationality (residence) Amount Share Amount Share Number Share Lessors in 100% or majority 10 92,730,351 90.1% 6,866,460 72.8% 295 84.5% ownership of domestic entities Lessors in 100% or majority 7 10,184,712 9.9% 2,562,471 27.2% 54 15.5% ownership of foreign legal entities Total 17 102,915,063 100.0% 9,428,931 100.0% 349 100.0% Namely, seven lessors were in 100% or majority ownership of foreign legal entities, while ten other lessors were in 100% or majority ownership of domestic entities (of which eight were owned by domestic banks with foreign capital) (Table 1 - Overview of main parameters). Table 2 shows the percentage of owners' share in the lessors' capital. Table 2 Financial lessor ownership structure All data presented in the report are based on the data which the National Bank of Serbia collected in off-site supervision of lessors in Q4 2019. 2 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia No Lessor Owner % of ownership 1 CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd Credit Agricole Banka Srbija a.d. Novi Sad 100 ERB Leasing a.d. Beograd undergoing liquidation EFG New Europe Holding b.v, Amsterdam, the Netherlands EFG Eurobank Ergasias s.a. Athens, Greece Eurobank a.d. Beograd 48.63 25.81 25.56 3 NDM Leasing d.o.o. Beograd KAPPA STAR LIMITED, Cyprus 100 4 Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd Banca Intesa a.d. Beograd 100 Mirko Žeželj 48.19 5 LIPAKS d.o.o. Beograd Zoran Tanasić 48.19 Sandra Džodić 3.11 Milorad Milić 0.51 6 OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd OTP banka Srbija a.d. Beograd 100 Vojvođanska banka a.d. Novi Sad 60 7 OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd MERKANTIL BANK ZRT, Budapest, Hungary 40 8 NLB Leasing d.o.o. Beograd Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. Ljubljana, Slovenia 100 undergoing liquidation 9 Piraeus Leasing d.o.o. Beograd Direktna Banka ad Kragujevac 100 undergoing liquidation 10 Porsche Leasing SCG Porsche Bank AG, Salzburg, Austria 100 d.o.o. Beograd 11 ProCredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd ProCredit Bank a.d. Beograd 100 undergoing liquidation 12 Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd Raiffeisen Bank a.d. Beograd 100 13 Scania Leasing RS d.o.o. Krnješevci Scania CV ACTIEBOLAG, Södertalje, Sweden 100 100 Steiermarkishe Bank und Sparkassen Aktiengesellschaft, 25 14 S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd Graz, Austria Erste Bank a.d. Novi Sad 75 15 UniCredit Leasing Srbija d.o.o. UniCredit bank Srbija a.d Beograd 100 Beograd 16 Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd VB-Leasing International Holding GmbH, Vienna, Austria 17 Zastava Istrabenz Lizing d.o.o. Istrabenz D.D. Portorož, Slovenia Grupa Zastava vozila a.d. Kragujevac - Beograd undergoing resolution 100 95.2 4.8 The classification of lessors by sector of the founder (banking/non-banking sector) has not changed since the establishment of a regulated financial leasing market in Serbia. Thirteen lessors were founded by banks, banking group members or other financial institutions, while four lessors were in majority ownership of non-banking sector entities. The number of employees in the financial leasing sector was 349 at the end of this quarter. Total balance sheet assets of the sector stood at RSD 102.9 bn. Total capital equalled RSD 9.4 bn. 3 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia Five lessors made up as much as 73.4% of the financial leasing market in terms of their total balance sheet assets, while, on the other hand, three other lessors held individual shares of below 10.0%. The remaining nine lessors held individual market shares of less than 5.0%. Financial leasing sector is profitable. Return on assets (ROA) of the financial leasing sector amounted to 1.15%, while return on equity (ROE) equalled 11.27% as at 31 December 2019. Financial leasing sector has a relatively low share of non-performing assets in the total portfolio (financial lease receivables). As at 31 December 2019, financial lease receivables past due more than 90 days accounted for 2.0% of gross financial lease receivables at the level of the financial sector. The net carrying value of these receivables accounted for 0.1% of the total net portfolio. Net profit at end-Q4 2019 reached RSD 805.0 bn. Of the 17 lessors, six had a negative net result. At end-Q4 2019, seven lessors (Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd, OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd, CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd, OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd, Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd, S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd and Porsche Leasing SCG d.o.o. Beograd) had prior consent of the NBS for carrying out insurance agency services, though the share of income generated on this account does not represent a significant item in their total income. Four lessors are undergoing voluntary liquidation, approved by the NBS. 2 Balance sheet structure 2.1 Balance sheet As at 31 December 2019, balance sheet assets of all financial lessors totalled RSD 102.9 bn, up by 3.6% relative to the previous quarter or 18.7% relative to 31 December 2018 (RSD 86.7 bn). The largest share (91.2%) of total balance sheet assets was that of financial lease receivables (portfolio). These receivables amounted to RSD 93.8 bn, which is an increase of 3% relative to the previous quarter or 20.6% relative to end-2018. Lessors' current assets increased by 10.4% relative to the previous quarter. The increase was mostly driven by a rise in cash and cash equivalents. Lessors' current assets declined by 1.9% relative to end-2018. At end-Q4 2019, the capital of all lessors amounted to RSD 9.4 bn, with a 9.2% share in total balance sheet liabilities. Total capital decreased by 1.1% relative to the previous quarter or 2.4% relative to end-2018. As at 31 December 2019, long-term liabilities accounted for the largest share of lessors' total balance sheet liabilities. Long-term loans from foreign creditors made up the dominant share of long-term liabilities. In the majority of cases, foreign creditors of 4 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia lessors were either their founders or legal entities operating within the same banking group. As at 31 December 2019, total long-term liabilities increased by 5.5% relative to 30 September 2019 or by 22.1% relative to end-2018. Long-term foreign borrowing made up the dominant share of long-term liabilities (a 70.3% share of total liabilities). At end-Q4 2019, long-term domestic loans held an 11% share in total balance sheet liabilities. As at 31 December 2019, total short-term liabilities equalled RSD 9.2 bn, down by 6.3% relative to the previous quarter (RSD 9.8 bn), and up by 15.0% relative to end- 2018. The bulk of short-term liabilities related to domestic short-term loans (87.4%). The bulk of lessors' balance sheet assets were foreign currency indexed receivables (90.3%), while the majority of balance sheet liabilities were foreign currency denominated (73.3%), which is in line with the structure of debt, given the creditors' residence. The comparative balance sheet of lessors in RSD thousand as at 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 is presented in Table 3. Table 3 The comparative balance sheet of financial lessors (in RSD thousand) Number ITEM 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 % Amount % Amount % growth ASSETS 86,737,658 100.0 102,915,063 100.0 18.7 1 FIXED ASSETS 78,365,673 90.3 94,699,256 92.0 20.8 1.1 Property, plant and equipment 178,961 0.2 434,087 0.4 142.6 1.2 Financial leasing receivables 77,778,928 89.7 93,807,266 91.2 20.6 1.3 Long-term financial assets 314,329 0.4 360,757 0.4 14.8 1.4 Other fixed assets 93,455 0.1 97,146 0.1 3.9 2 CURRENT ASSETS 8,371,985 9.7 8,215,807 8.0 -1.9 2.1 Cash and cash equivalents 3,946,774 4.6 3,210,173 3.1 -18.7 2.2 Short-term financial leasing receivables 94,839 0.1 161,350 0.2 70.1 2.3 Short-term financial assets 3,239,712 3.7 4,026,249 3.9 24.3 2.4 Other short-term receivables 255,895 0.3 239,005 0.2 -6.6 2.5 Other current assets and deferred tax assets 834,765 1.0 579,030 0.6 -30.6 LIABILITIES 86,737,658 100.0 102,915,063 100.0 18.7 1 CAPITAL 9,662,751 11.1 9,428,931 9.2 -2.4 1.1 Core capital 7,416,790 8.6 7,502,198 7.3 1.2 1.2 Reserves 40,151 0.0 143,519 0.1 257.4 1.3 Revaluation reserves 177 0.0 76 0.0 -57.1 1.4 Net unrealised gains/losses 3,982 0.0 29,476 0.0 640.2 1.5 Retained earnings 4,789,255 5.5 4,294,100 4.2 -10.3 1.6 Loss 2,587,604 3.0 2,540,438 2.5 -1.8 1.7 Purchased own shares and stakes 0 0.0 0 0.0 - 2 LONG-TERM PROVISIONING AND 69,102,261 79.7 84,321,050 81.9 22.0 LIABILITIES 5 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia 2.1 Long-term provisions 376,841 0.4 433,345 0.4 15.0 2.2 Long-term liabilities 68,725,420 79.2 83,887,705 81.5 22.1 2.2.1 Long-term domestic loans 9,301,647 10.7 11,278,117 11.0 21.2 2.2.2 Long-term foreign loans 59,423,773 68.5 72,333,515 70.3 21.7 2.2.3 Other long-term liabilities 0 0.0 276,073 0.3 - 3 SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES 7,972,646 9.2 9,165,082 8.9 15.0 3.1 Short-term financial liabilities 6,891,087 7.9 8,154,900 7.9 18.3 3.1.1 Short-term domestic loans 6,793,593 7.8 8,005,751 7.8 17.8 3.1.2 Short-term foreign loans 0 0.0 0 0.0 0.0 3.1.3 Liabilities under interest and other costs of 97,494 0.1 149,149 0.1 53.0 financing 3.2 Financial lease liabilities 339,615 0.4 412,712 0.4 21.5 3.3 Other liabilities and deferred tax liabilities 741,944 0.9 597,470 0.6 -19.5 Source: NBS. 2.2 Market share For the purpose of monitoring the structure of the financial leasing market and the degree of competition among lessors, calculations were made of individual and cumulative market shares of lessors' balance sheet totals, as well as of the Herfindahl- Hirschman Index (HHI). Also, lessors were ranked based on the size of individual market share as determined by the level of receivables from financial leasing (portfolio). Table 4 Market share of lessors by balance sheet assets Ranking Lessor Balance sheet Balance assets Share Lessor sheet assets Share (RSD (RSD thousand) thousand) 1 OTP Leasing Srbija 18,786,950 18.3% 10 Lipaks Leasing 2,044,196 2.0% d.o.o. Beograd d.o.o. Beograd 2 Intesa Leasing 15,954,285 15.5% 11 NDM Leasing 1,147,686 1.1% d.o.o. Beograd d.o.o. Beograd UniCredit Leasing NLB Leasing 3 15,506,645 15.1% 12 d.o.o. Beograd 701,699 0.7% d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation Raiffeisen Leasing Zastava Istrabenz 4 13,735,230 13.3% 13 Lizing d.o.o. 217,039 0.2% d.o.o. Beograd Beograd S-Leasing Procredit Leasing 5 11,550,406 11.2% 14 d.o.o. Beograd 214,434 0.2% d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation 6 OTP Lizing d.o.o. 8,404,524 8.2% 15 Vantage Leasing 197,653 0.2% Beograd d.o.o. Beograd CA Leasing Srbija ERB Leasing a.d. 7 6,495,458 6.3% 16 Beograd 109,694 0.1% d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation Porsche Leasing Pireus Leasing 8 5,356,478 5.2% 17 d.o.o. Beograd 39,223 0.0% SCG d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation 6 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia Table 4 Market share of lessors by balance sheet assets Ranking Lessor Balance sheet Balance assets Share Lessor sheet assets Share (RSD (RSD thousand) thousand) 9 Scania Leasing 2,454,643 2.4% d.o.o. Krnješevci TOTAL 102,915,063 100.0% Source: NBS. The four top-ranked lessors, whose assets make up over half of the market, retained the positions held at the end of the previous quarter. Judging by the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, which equalled 1,249.8 points on 31 December 2019, the financial leasing market falls into the category of moderately concentrated markets. Table 5 Market share of lessors by financial lease receivables (portfolio) g Lessor Rankin OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd 3 UniCredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd Portfolio Share Lessor Portfolio Share (in RSD (in RSD thousand) thousand) 17,558,718 18.7% 10 Lipaks Leasing 1,448,880 1.5% d.o.o. Beograd 14,857,339 15.8% 11 NDM Leasing 722,492 0.8% d.o.o. Beograd Zastava Istrabenz 13,335,092 14.2% 12 Lizing d.o.o. 131,328 0.1% Beograd Vantage Leasing 13,197,687 14.1% 13 d.o.o. Beograd 69,072 0.1% Pireus Leasing 10,845,374 11.6% 14 d.o.o. Beograd 142 0.0% undergoing liquidation OTP Lizing d.o.o. Procredit Leasing 6 Beograd 7,986,002 8.5% 15 d.o.o. Beograd 0.0 0.0% undergoing liquidation CA Leasing Srbija NLB Leasing d.o.o. Beograd 7 d.o.o. Beograd 0.0% 6,115,089 6.5% 16 undergoing 0.0 liquidation 8 Porsche Leasing ERB Leasing a.d. 5,225,528 5.6% 17 Beograd 0.0 0.0% SCG d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation Scania Leasing 2,314,523 2.5% 9 d.o.o. Krnješevci TOTAL 93,807,266 100.0% Source: NBS. 7 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia 2.3 Income statement Total pre-tax profit of the financial leasing sector as at 31 December 2019 was positive and equalled RSD 1.0 bn (net result of RSD 805 mn). This is a 37.2% drop relative to end-2018, when pre-tax result equalled RSD 1.6 bn (net result of RSD 1.4 bn). Of the total number of lessors, six recorded a negative pre-tax result. As at 31 December 2019, total income and profit equalled RSD 4.1 bn (down by 14.5% relative to end-2018) and total expenses and losses stood at RSD 3 bn (down by 2.5% from the same quarter of 2018). The most significant category of income was interest income from leasing (as the primary income of lessors) with a share of 67.7% in total income as at 31 December 2019. Income from leasing (income from the performance of primary activities) had a 19.8% share in total income, followed by net income from other interest (1.6%), and net income from the impairment of assets (1.1%). Other gains and income (income from premiums, subsidies, grants, donations, income from the reversal of long-term provisions, etc.) had a 9.5% share in total income. The share of other categories of income in the structure of total income changed negligibly. The structure of the most significant income is given in Chart 1 - Structure of income. Chart 1 Structure of income 6,000,000 5,000,000 4,000,000 3,000,000 2,000,000 1,000,000 0 l ll lll IV I II III IV I ll lll IV 201 7 201 8 201 9. TOTAL INCOME Interest income from leasing Income from leasing Net income from reversal of asset impairment Source: National Bank of Serbia The largest share in the structure of total expenses was held by: salaries, salary compensations, and other employee-related expenses (32.3%), followed by other operating expenses (26.3%), lease interest expenses (23.0%), financial leasing expenses (7.7%), and depreciation and provisioning expenses (6.4%). The structure of the most significant expenses is given in Chart 2 - Structure of expenses. 8 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia Chart 2 Structure of expenses 4,000,000 3,500,000 3,000,000 2,500,000 2,000,000 1,500,000 1,000,000 500,000 0 l ll lll IV I II III IV I ll lll IV 201720182019 Source: National Bank of Serbia TOTAL EXPENSES Interest expenses from leasing Salaries, salary compensations, and other employee‐related expenses Other operating expenses The comparative aggregate profit and loss account of lessors in RSD thousand as at 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 is presented in Table 6. Table 6 Aggregate profit and loss account of all lessors (in RSD thousand) No ITEM 31.12 % of tot. 31.12 % of tot. % growth 2018 inc. 2019 inc. 2018/2019 INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM REGULAR OPERATIONS OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES 1 Interest income from leasing 2,558,840 53.6 2,763,968 67.7 8.0 2 Interest expenses from leasing 570,911 12.0 701,968 17.2 23.0 3 Income from leasing 648,893 13.6 808,434 19.8 24.6 4 Expenses from leasing 208,969 4.4 233,703 5.7 11.8 I BUSINESS RESULT 2,427,853 50.9 2,636,731 64.6 8.6 ОTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Net income from other interest

6 Net expenses from other interest Net income from exchange rate differences and currency clause effects Net expenses from exchange rate differences and currency clause effects Net income from share in the profit of subsidiary legal entities and joint ventures Net expenses from share in losses of subsidiary legal entities and joint ventures Net income from sale and lease Net losses from sale and lease 105,052 2.2 66,141 1.6 -37.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 _ 0 0.3 0 0.0 -- 463 0.0 33,244 0.8 7080.1 0 0.0 0 0.0 _ 0 0.0 0 0.0 _ 5,085 0.1 5,310 0.1 4.4 0.0 0.0 0 0.0 - 9 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia Table 6 Aggregate profit and loss account of all lessors (in RSD thousand) No ITEM 31.12 % of tot. 31.12 % of tot. % growth 2018 inc. 2019 inc. 2018/2019 Salaries, compensations and other expenses related to employees Depreciation and provisioning Other operating expenses

Net income from the sale of intangible investment, property, plant, equipment and other assets Net loss from the sale of intangible investment, property, plant, equipment and other assets Net income from the sale of the share in capital and securities Net loss from the sale of the share in capital and securities Net income from impairment of assets Net expenses from impairment of assets Other income and gains Other expenses and losses II REGULAR OPERATING RESULT 985,498 20.7 985,219 24.1 0.0 212,518 4.5 149,780 4.8 -8.3 844,661 17.7 802,075 19.7 -5.0 3,195 0.1 2,762 0.1 -13.6 0 0.0 0 0.0 - 0 0.0 8 0.0 -- 0 0.0 0 0.0 - 638,815 13.4 43,898 1.1 -93.1 0 0.0 0 0.0 - 810,527 17.0 389,465 9.5 -51.9 305,395 6.4 97,709 2.4 -68.0 1,641,992 34.4 1,031,288 25.3 -37.2 NET GAIN FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 0 0.0 0 0.0 - 0 0.0 0 0.0 - III PRE-TAX RESULT 1,641,992 344 1,031,288 25.3 -37.2 26 PROFIT TAX 26.1 1 Tax expense of the period 198,812 4.2 211,798 5.2 6.5 26.2 2 Deferred tax expenses of the period 16,389 0.3 19,891 0.5 21.4 26.3 3 Deferred tax income of the period 10,140 0.2 5,398 0.1 -46.8 27 Paid personal income to employer 0 0.0 0 0.0 - IV NET RESULT 1,436,931 30.1 804,997 19.7 -44.0 V TOTAL INCOME AND PROFIT 4,770,407 100.0 4,079,986 100.0 -14.5 VI TOTAL EXPENSES AND LOSSES 3,128,415 65.6 3,048,698 74.7 -2.5 Source: NBS. 3 Structure of investment and asset quality 3.1 Structure of financial lease investment In Q4 2019, as in the years before, the largest share in the lease investment structure by lessee (83.5%) referred to corporate financial leasing outside the financial sector. Looking at the lease investment structure by the lease asset at end-Q4 2019, we can see that the financing of freight vehicles, minibuses and buses continued to account 10 Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Fourth Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia for the largest share (39.9%), followed by passenger vehicles (36.5%). Other lease assets had a share of less than 10.0%. Looking at sectors, the most significant share in total financial lease investment was that of transport, warehousing, information and communications - 27.7%. Trade also accounted for a significant share with 15.9%, followed by manufacturing, mining and water, electricity, gas and steam supply with 14.1%, and the construction sector with 11.7%. Other activities accounted for a 22.0% share. 3.2 Asset quality The value of financial leasing receivables as at 31 December 2019 was RSD 93.8 bn, an increase of 20.6% relative to end-2018 (RSD 77.8 bn). Compared to 30 September 2019 (RSD 91.1 bn), these receivables recorded a 3.0% rise at end-2019. At end-Q4 2019, gross receivables past due equalled RSD 2.7 bn, making up 2.8% of gross financial lease receivables. Compared to 31 December 2018 (RSD 3.0 bn) and 31 December 2017 (RSD 4.5 mn), the positive trend is evidently continuing as these receivables are on the decline. At end-Q4 2019, the net carrying value of past due receivables was RSD 614.3 mn, with a share in portfolio of 0.7%. Relative to end- 2018, as well as to end-2017, the net carrying value of past due receivables edged down. Net past due receivables were relatively low (6.5%) relative to the capital of the financial leasing sector as at 31 December 2019. At end-Q4 2019, receivables past due more than 90 days made up the largest share of total receivables past due. As at 31 December 2019, these receivables amounted to RSD 2.0 bn, accounting for a 2.0% share in total gross receivables from leasing. The net carrying value of receivables past due more than 90 days made up 0.1% of the total net portfolio. Allowances for impairment of past due and outstanding receivables came at RSD 2.8 bn as at 31 December 2019, and their share in total gross financial leasing receivables was 2.9% (3.7% as at 31 December 2018). This is a significant decrease compared to Q4 2017 when allowances for impairment amounted to RSD 4.7 bn, with a share of 6.7% in total gross receivables. In 2019, lessors' returned lease assets were worth RSD 882.5 mn, which, combined with the assets carried over from previous years, amounted to RSD 1.1 bn or 1.2% of the portfolio. Of the total value of returned lease assets, lessors re-leased 39.0%, sold 42.3%, while 8.2% remained idle. ROA declined from 2.05% in Q4 2018 to 1.15% at end-Q4 2019 and ROE from 17.53% to 11.27%. Net interest margin was 2.51% (2.94% at end-Q4 2018). At end-Q4 2019, the average lending interest rate was 3.36%, which is a decrease from the same quarter of 2018 when it stood at 3.77%. At end-Q4 2019, the average deposit interest rate stood at 0.88% (0.85% at end-Q4 2018). Financial lessors' main sources of funds are loans and borrowing. The share of borrowed assets in total lessors' sources of funds is 90.1%. Liabilities to banks and other credit institutions accounted for the bulk of total liabilities of the financial leasing sector. 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer National Bank of Serbia published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 11:15:07 UTC

