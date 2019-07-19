National Bank of Serbia : IMF Completes Second Review of Serbia's Economic Performance under PCI and Concludes Article IV Consultation with the Republic of Serbia for 2019

IMF Completes Second Review of Serbia's Economic Performance under PCI and Concludes Article IV Consultation with the Republic of Serbia for 2019

On 17 July, the IMF Executive Board completed the second review of Serbia's economic performance under the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) and concluded Article IV Consultation with our country.

On this occasion it was assessed that macroeconomic stability has continued to take hold since the 2017 Article IV Consultation. Economic growth speeded up in 2018 to 4.3%, its fastest pace in ten years. Fiscal discipline has taken root, with the general government budget recording a surplus and public debt falling by about 15 pp of GDP since the beginning of 2017. Unemployment has continued to decline and employment has risen steadily. Inflation has been kept low and the financial sector is stable, with the level of banks' non-performing loans as a share in total loans reaching 5.4%, its lowest level on record. Important reforms have been made towards modernisation of the Tax Administration, while substantial progress was made in addressing shortcomings in the area of anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.

It was judged that in the short run Serbia, like other countries, remains vulnerable to spillovers from external developments, including weaker-than-expected growth in key trading partners. Over the medium term, economic policy should be geared towards ensuring that structural drivers of growth are solid. This includes efforts to create additional work opportunities within Serbia, to improve provision of public services and reduce the grey economy. At the same time, Serbia's near-term outlook remains positive, with growth in 2019 projected at 3.5%. In the second half of the year growth is expected to pick up due to strong foreign direct investment (FDI), continued public investment and assumed recovery in trading partner countries. Besides, inflation is expected to stay under control and within the lower half of the target band, while the current account deficit is expected to remain fully covered by FDI.

Executive Directors welcomed strong macroeconomic results supported by the Policy Coordination Instrument. It was assessed that economic growth has been robust, public debt is declining, employment is rising, the financial sector is sound, and inflation is low. The importance of strong policies and determined implementation of structural reforms to sustain macroeconomic and financial stability, address external and internal challenges, foster growth and advance the EU convergence agenda was highlighted.

The significance of maintaining strong fiscal position and further reduction of public debt, with the implementation of growth enhancing measures was underscored. It was highlighted that improving the quality and composition of spending is key for budget discipline and economic growth. The implementation of a fiscal rule anchored on debt, reintroduction of pension indexation, reform of the wage system, and improvements in public employment frameworks, were assessed as important measures to bolster fiscal policy credibility.

The accommodative stance of monetary policy, under the inflation targeting framework, has been appropriate and contributed to economic activity, while inflation was kept under control..

The Executive Board underscored the importance of reforms of state-owned financial institutions. They noted the progress in addressing the nonperforming loans (NPLs), while assessing that the focus should now be placed on successful completion of the privatisation of the largest state-owned bank. Directors also welcomed the authorities' focus on improving capital markets.

They praised the significant progress on AML/CFT deficiencies, leading to Serbia's removal from the FATF's grey list.

Building on recent tax administration reforms, further efforts aimed at improving the business environment and reform of state-owned enterprises were seen as critical.

It is expected that the next Article IV consultation with the Republic of Serbia will be held on the 24-month cycle, in accordance with the Executive Board decision.

(As a reminder, the Policy Coordination Instrument is available to all countries which do not need the IMF's financial support, but wish to affirm their commitment to reforms. The new programme of cooperation was approved in July 2018 and its aim is to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability and advance structural and institutional reforms so as to ensure faster and inclusive growth, job creation and a further rise in the living standard).

