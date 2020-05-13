National Bank of Serbia : Inflation Movements in April 2020

Inflation Movements in April 2020

According to the data of the Serbian Statistical Office, y-o-y inflation continued to move in line with NBS expectations and equalled 0.6% in April. The slowdown in y-o-y inflation is a result of the high base effect of vegetable prices from April 2019 and a significant decline in global oil prices.

In monthly terms, consumer prices in April stayed unchanged on average (0.0%). Relative to March, the greatest fall was recorded in the prices of petroleum products, while the seasonal growth in the prices of fruit and vegetables worked in the opposite direction.

Core inflation (CPI excluding the prices of food, energy, alcohol and cigarettes) remained stable, measuring 1.4% y-o-y in April.

Under the NBS central projection, in the coming period y-o-y inflation will remain low and stable.

A more detailed analysis of the factors underlying inflation movements and the latest NBS projections for the period ahead will be published in the May Inflation Report on Wednesday, 13 May 2020.

