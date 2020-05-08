National Bank of Serbia : NBS Adopts Decision on Establishing a List of Systemically Important Banks in the Republic of Serbia and Capital Buffer Rates for Those Banks

NBS Adopts Decision on Establishing a List of Systemically Important Banks in the Republic of Serbia and Capital Buffer Rates for Those Banks

At its meeting of 7 May 2020, the NBS Executive Board adopted the Decision on Establishing a List of Systemically Important Banks in the Republic of Serbia and Capital Buffer Rates for Those Banks, which applies as of 30 June 2020.

Acting in line with its statutory remit to determine measures and activities to preserve and strengthen financial system stability and based on the Decision on Capital Adequacy of Banks (RS Official Gazette, Nos 103/2016, 103/2018 and 88/2019), the NBS determines, at least once a year, the list of systemically important banks and their capital buffer rates.

Under the new Decision, the banks identified as systemically important must maintain Additional Tier 1 capital at 1% or 2% of risk-weighted assets, depending on the degree of their systemic importance.

Further information on capital buffers for systemically important banks and the list of systemically important banks and their capital buffer rates are available on the NBS website - Financial Stability - Capital Buffers.

Financial Stability Department