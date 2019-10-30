National Bank of Serbia : NBS Marks Global Savings Week

NBS Marks Global Savings Week

This year again the NBS will mark the Global Savings Week by implementing diverse programmes aimed at financial education of children and youth.

In this context, the 'Counterfeits' workshop will be held at the 'Dr Lazar Vrkatić' Faculty of Law and Business Studies in Novi Sad in order to familiarise students with the history of counterfeiting banknotes and coins, with special emphasis on forging in our territory, security features of dinar, euro and dollar notes, and the characteristics of their counterfeits.

Students of the Faculty of Economics from Kragujevac will visit the NBS Visitor Centre at 12 Kralja Petra Street. The NBS will also host students and teachers of the Trade-Catering Secondary School from Leskovac, when a new workshop - 'Famous Persons on Banknotes' will be held. The participants will have a chance to take a journey through the history of dinar banknotes from 1884 to date and learn about the lives of famous persons featured on them and about their importance for our cultural and historical legacy. The workshop aims to raise awareness of the significance of selected persons and to arouse interest in further individual research and identification with the values these greats represent.

Governor's Office