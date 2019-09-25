National Bank of Serbia : Quarterly Review of the Dynamics of Financial Stability Indicators for the Republic of Serbia

Log in
0
09/25/2019 | 04:34am EDT

FINANCIAL STABILITY DEPARTMENT

QUARTERLY REVIEW OF THE DYNAMICS OF FINANCIAL STABILITY INDICATORS FOR THE REPUBLIC OF SERBIA

Second Quarter 2019

September 2019

Content

1. Financial Soundness Indicators

Chart 1.1.

Financial soundness of Serbian banks compared to regional average

annually

3

Chart 1.2.

Overview of key macroeconomic risks

annually

4

Table 1.1.

Key macroprudential indicators

quarterly

5

Table 1.2.

Financial sector structure

quarterly

6

2. Banking sector

2.1. Capital adequacy

Chart 2.1.

Capital adequacy ratio

quarterly

9

Chart 2.2.

Tier 1 regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets

quarterly

9

Chart 2.3.

Distribution of capital adequacy ratio (number of banks in each category)

quarterly

9

Chart 2.4.

Distribution of capital adequacy ratio (market share)

quarterly

9

Chart 2.5.

Distribution of Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (number of banks in each category)

quarterly

9

Chart 2.6.

Distribution of Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (market share)

quarterly

9

Chart 2.7.

Leverage indicators

quarterly

9

2.2. Asset and funding quality

Chart 2.8.

FX-loans to total loans

quarterly

13

Chart 2.9.

FX-deposits to total deposits

quarterly

13

Chart 2.10.

New FX-loans to total new loans

monthly

13

Chart 2.11.

New FX-deposits to total new deposits

monthly

13

Chart 2.12.

Bank claims on corporate sector by sectoral structure

at certain date

13

Chart 2.13.

Non-performing loans

quarterly

13

Chart 2.14.

Non-performing loans to capital

quarterly

13

Chart 2.15.

Non-performing loans coverage

quarterly

13

Chart 2.16.

Categories D and E

quarterly

14

Chart 2.17.

Risk-weighted assets to total assets

quarterly

14

Chart 2.18.

Risk-weighted assets and total assets growth

quarterly

14

Chart 2.19.

Risk profile of credit risk-weighted assets (in accordance with Basel II)

quarterly

14

Chart 2.20.

Funding sources

quarterly

14

Chart 2.21.

Total assets structure

quarterly

14

Chart 2.22.

Liabilities structure

quarterly

14

Chart 2.23.

Off-balance sheet assets: contingent liabilities

quarterly

14

2.3. Profitability

Chart 2.24.

Profitability indicators

quarterly

18

Chart 2.25.

Banks w/ ROE below 5%

quarterly

18

Chart 2.26.

Banks that have encountered losses

quarterly

18

Chart 2.27.

Net operating income structure

quarterly

18

Chart 2.28.

Contributions to net operating income growth

quarterly

18

Chart 2.29.

Gain/loss before taxes

quarterly

18

Chart 2.30.

Staff costs

quarterly

18

Chart 2.31.

Cost-to-income ratio

quarterly

18

Chart 2.32.

Banks w/ cost-to-income ratio above 80%

quarterly

19

Chart 2.33.

Selected elements of gain/loss to total assets

quarterly

19

Chart 2.34.

Interest claims (liabilities) to total assets (liabilities)

quarterly

19

Chart 2.35.

Interest rates on RSD loans

monthly

19

Chart 2.36.

Interest rates on EUR loans

monthly

19

Chart 2.37.

Interest rates on RSD saving deposits

monthly

19

Chart 2.38.

Interest rates on EUR saving deposits

monthly

19

2.4. Liquidity

Chart 2.39.

LTD ratio

monthly

22

Chart 2.40.

Average monthly liquidity ratio

monthly

22

Chart 2.41.

Average monthly narrow liquidity ratio

monthly

22

Chart 2.42.

Liquid assets

monthly

22

Chart 2.43.

Household and corporate deposits to monetary aggregates

monthly

22

Chart 2.44.

Banks` FX-reserves to household and corporate FX-deposits

monthly

22

2.5. Sensitivity to market risks

Chart 2.45.

Quarterly breakdown of the sector's long and short FX position (in EUR) and foreign exchange

quarterly

26

risk ratio

3. Non-banking financial sector

3.1. Insurance sector

Chart 3.1.

Total premium per capita

at certain date

30

Chart 3.2.

Total premium to GDP

at certain date

30

Chart 3.3.

Total property insurance premium

annually

30

Chart 3.4.

Ownership structure of insurance companies

at certain date

30

Chart 3.5.

Coverage structure of technical reserves in life insurance

at certain date

30

Chart 3.6.

Coverage structure of technical reserves in non-life insurance

at certain date

30

Chart 3.7.

Profitability indicators for life insurance companies

annually

30

Chart 3.8.

Profitability indicators for non-life insurance companies

annually

30

Chart 3.9.

Combined insurance ratio

quarterly

31

3.2. Voluntary pension funds sector

Chart 3.10.

Total VPF net assets and index FONDex

monthly

34

Chart 3.11.

Net assets growth and net contributions to VPF

quarterly

34

Chart 3.12.

VPF asset structure

at certain date

34

3.3. Leasing sector

Chart 3.13.

Investment structure by lessee

at certain date

38

Chart 3.14.

Investment structure by leasing object

at certain date

38

4. Corporate sector

Chart 4.1.

Industrial production index

quarterly

42

Chart 4.2.

Growth of corporate loans

monthly

42

Chart 4.3.

Currency structure of domestic corporate loans

quarterly

42

Chart 4.4.

Enforced collection

quarterly

42

5. Household sector

Chart 5.1.

Consumer prices and net household earnings

monthly

46

Chart 5.2.

Household loans growth

monthly

46

Chart 5.3.

Currency structure of household loans

monthly

46

Chart 5.4.

Structure of household savings

quarterly

46

Chart 5.5.

Contributions to real growth of FX savings

monthly

46

Chart 5.6.

Contributions to real growth of RSD savings

monthly

46

Table 5.1.

Household sector performance indicators

quarterly

47

6. Macroeconomic environment

6.1. International macroeconomic environment

Chart 6.1.

Regional sovereign credit ratings dynamics

monthly

50

Chart 6.2.

Sovereign credit ratings dynamics of home countries of banks whose subsidiaries operate in

monthly

50

Serbia

Chart 6.3.

CDS spreads on bonds of home countries of parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia

monthly

50

Chart 6.4.

CDS spread on Greek bonds

daily

50

Chart 6.5.

Sovereign bond yields: Serbia and CEE region

daily

50

Chart 6.6.

Sovereign bond yields: Serbia and home countries of parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in

daily

50

Serbia

Chart 6.7.

Greek bond yield

daily

50

Chart 6.8.

Emerging Market Bond Index: Serbia and EMBI Global

monthly

50

Chart 6.9.

Emerging Market Bond Index: Serbia and CEE countries

monthly

51

Chart 6.10.

ECB interest rates and EONIA

daily

51

Chart 6.11.

Risk premium on the interbank money market

monthly

51

Chart 6.12.

Inflation in the eurozone

monthly

51

Chart 6.13.

CDS spreads on bonds issued by Greek parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia

daily

51

Chart 6.14.

CDS spreads on bonds issued by Italian parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia

monthly

51

Chart 6.15.

CDS spreads on bonds issued by Austrian parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia

monthly

51

Chart 6.16.

CDS spreads on bonds issued by French parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia

monthly

51

Chart 6.17.

Stock price dynamics of Greek parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia

daily

52

Chart 6.18.

Stock price dynamics of Italian parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia

daily

52

Chart 6.19.

Stock price dynamics of Austrian parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia

daily

52

Chart 6.20.

Stock price dynamics of French parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia

daily

52

Chart 6.21.

Ownership structure of banks in Serbia

quarterly

52

Chart 6.22.

BIS member banks` gross exposure towards emerging markets

quarterly

52

6.2. Domestic macroeconomic environment

Chart 6.23.

Contributions to real GDP growth by production-side components

quarterly

56

Chart 6.24.

Contributions to real GDP growth by expenditure-side components

quarterly

56

Chart 6.25.

Industrial production index

monthly

56

Chart 6.26.

Unemployment rate

quarterly

56

Chart 6.27.

Consumer price index

monthly

56

Chart 6.28.

Contributions to CPI changes

monthly

56

Chart 6.29.

NBS key policy rate and BEONIA

daily

56

Chart 6.30.

3M money-market interest rates

monthly

56

Chart 6.31.

BELIBOR interest rates

monthly

57

Chart 6.32.

Exchange rate dynamics of national currencies against the euro

daily

57

Chart 6.33.

Dynamics of the RSD exchange rate against EUR, CHF and USD

monthly

57

Chart 6.34.

Dynamics of the RSD exchange rate against EUR and NBS interventions on the interbank FX

monthly

57

market

Chart 6.35.

Volatility of the exchange rate

monthly

57

Chart 6.36.

Bid-ask spread on the interbank FX market

daily

57

Chart 6.37.

Current account deficit

quarterly

57

Chart 6.38.

Net foreign direct investments

quarterly

57

6.3. FX reserves adequacy indicators

Chart 6.39.

Coverage of imports by FX reserves

quarterly

60

Chart 6.40.

Coverage of short-term external debt at remaining maturity by FX reserves

quarterly

60

Chart 6.41.

Coverage of high-power (H) money by FX reserves

quarterly

60

Chart 6.42.

Coverage of M1 monetary aggregate by FX reserves

quarterly

60

6.4. Indebtedness of the Republic of Serbia

Chart 6.43.

Fiscal result

monthly

64

Chart 6.44.

Public revenues and expenditures

quarterly

64

Chart 6.45.

Public debt dynamics

quarterly

64

Chart 6.46.

Public debt to GDP

monthly

64

Chart 6.47.

Public debt by currency

quarterly

64

Chart 6.48.

Internal and external component of public debt

quarterly

64

Chart 6.49.

Government securities sold on the primary market by buyers

monthly

64

7. Financial markets and real estate market

Chart 7.1.

Primary market demand for RSD government bonds

monthly

68

Chart 7.2.

Realisation rate and foreign investors` share in auctions of RSD government bonds

monthly

68

Chart 7.3.

Interest rates on treasury bills, primary market

monthly

68

Chart 7.4.

Interest rates on zero coupon RSD government securities

monthly

68

Chart 7.5.

Foreign investors` share at RSD government bond auctions

quarterly

68

Chart 7.6.

RSD government securities, outstanding stock

quarterly

68

Chart 7.7.

RSD government bonds investors structure

monthly

68

Chart 7.8.

Euro-denominated government bonds, outstanding stock

quarterly

68

Chart 7.9.

RSD government bonds, annual turnover

monthly

69

Chart 7.10.

Maturity of RSD government securities

monthly

69

Chart 7.11.

Belgrade Stock Exchange market capitalisation

quarterly

69

Chart 7.12.

Belgrade Stock Exchange equity market turnover

monthly

69

Chart 7.13.

Stock markets' indices

daily

69

Chart 7.14.

Real estate index DOMex

quarterly

69

Chart 7.15.

Indices of the number of newly issued building permits

monthly

69

Chart 7.16.

Price-to-income

quarterly

69

Definitions

71

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:32:01 UTC
