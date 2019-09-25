National Bank of Serbia : Quarterly Review of the Dynamics of Financial Stability Indicators for the Republic of Serbia

3. Non-banking financial sector
3.1. Insurance sector
|
Chart 3.1.
|
Total premium per capita
|
at certain date
|
30
|
Chart 3.2.
|
Total premium to GDP
|
at certain date
|
30
|
Chart 3.3.
|
Total property insurance premium
|
annually
|
30
|
Chart 3.4.
|
Ownership structure of insurance companies
|
at certain date
|
30
|
Chart 3.5.
|
Coverage structure of technical reserves in life insurance
|
at certain date
|
30
|
Chart 3.6.
|
Coverage structure of technical reserves in non-life insurance
|
at certain date
|
30
|
Chart 3.7.
|
Profitability indicators for life insurance companies
|
annually
|
30
|
Chart 3.8.
|
Profitability indicators for non-life insurance companies
|
annually
|
30
|
Chart 3.9.
|
Combined insurance ratio
|
quarterly
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
3.2. Voluntary pension funds sector
|
|
|
Chart 3.10.
|
Total VPF net assets and index FONDex
|
monthly
|
34
|
Chart 3.11.
|
Net assets growth and net contributions to VPF
|
quarterly
|
34
|
Chart 3.12.
|
VPF asset structure
|
at certain date
|
34
|
|
|
|
3.3. Leasing sector
|
|
|
Chart 3.13.
|
Investment structure by lessee
|
at certain date
|
38
|
Chart 3.14.
|
Investment structure by leasing object
|
at certain date
|
38
|
|
|
|
4. Corporate sector
|
|
|
Chart 4.1.
|
Industrial production index
|
quarterly
|
42
|
Chart 4.2.
|
Growth of corporate loans
|
monthly
|
42
|
Chart 4.3.
|
Currency structure of domestic corporate loans
|
quarterly
|
42
|
Chart 4.4.
|
Enforced collection
|
quarterly
|
42
|
|
|
|
5. Household sector
|
|
|
Chart 5.1.
|
Consumer prices and net household earnings
|
monthly
|
46
|
Chart 5.2.
|
Household loans growth
|
monthly
|
46
|
Chart 5.3.
|
Currency structure of household loans
|
monthly
|
46
|
Chart 5.4.
|
Structure of household savings
|
quarterly
|
46
|
Chart 5.5.
|
Contributions to real growth of FX savings
|
monthly
|
46
|
Chart 5.6.
|
Contributions to real growth of RSD savings
|
monthly
|
46
|
Table 5.1.
|
Household sector performance indicators
|
quarterly
|
47
|
|
|
|
6. Macroeconomic environment
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.1. International macroeconomic environment
|
|
|
Chart 6.1.
|
Regional sovereign credit ratings dynamics
|
monthly
|
50
|
Chart 6.2.
|
Sovereign credit ratings dynamics of home countries of banks whose subsidiaries operate in
|
monthly
|
50
|
|
Serbia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 6.3.
|
CDS spreads on bonds of home countries of parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia
|
monthly
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 6.4.
|
CDS spread on Greek bonds
|
daily
|
50
|
Chart 6.5.
|
Sovereign bond yields: Serbia and CEE region
|
daily
|
50
|
Chart 6.6.
|
Sovereign bond yields: Serbia and home countries of parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in
|
daily
|
50
|
|
Serbia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 6.7.
|
Greek bond yield
|
daily
|
50
|
Chart 6.8.
|
Emerging Market Bond Index: Serbia and EMBI Global
|
monthly
|
50
|
Chart 6.9.
|
Emerging Market Bond Index: Serbia and CEE countries
|
monthly
|
51
|
Chart 6.10.
|
ECB interest rates and EONIA
|
daily
|
51
|
Chart 6.11.
|
Risk premium on the interbank money market
|
monthly
|
51
|
Chart 6.12.
|
Inflation in the eurozone
|
monthly
|
51
|
Chart 6.13.
|
CDS spreads on bonds issued by Greek parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia
|
daily
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 6.14.
|
CDS spreads on bonds issued by Italian parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia
|
monthly
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 6.15.
|
CDS spreads on bonds issued by Austrian parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia
|
monthly
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 6.16.
|
CDS spreads on bonds issued by French parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia
|
monthly
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 6.17.
|
Stock price dynamics of Greek parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia
|
daily
|
52
|
Chart 6.18.
|
Stock price dynamics of Italian parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia
|
daily
|
52
|
Chart 6.19.
|
Stock price dynamics of Austrian parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia
|
daily
|
52
|
Chart 6.20.
|
Stock price dynamics of French parent banks whose subsidiaries operate in Serbia
|
daily
|
52
|
Chart 6.21.
|
Ownership structure of banks in Serbia
|
quarterly
|
52
|
Chart 6.22.
|
BIS member banks` gross exposure towards emerging markets
|
quarterly
|
52
|
|
|
|