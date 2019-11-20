National Bank of Serbia : Report on Consumer Complaints – January–September 2019

DEPARTMENT FOR FINANCIAL CONSUMER PROTECTION REPORT ON CONSUMER COMPLAINTS IN THE PERIOD JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019 November 2019

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019 National Bank of Serbia Contents: 1 Introduction ............................................................................................................. 2 1.1 Acting on cases received .................................................................................. 2 1.2 List of banks found non-compliant with certain provisions of the law governing the protection of financial services consumers ..................................... 2 2 Early complaints and complaints............................................................................. 3 2.1 Early complaints............................................................................................... 3 2.2 Consumer complaints....................................................................................... 3 2.2.1 Complaints against banks........................................................................... 4 2.2.1.1 Complaint number and grounds.......................................................... 4 2.2.2 Complaints against insurance undertakings ............................................... 5 2.2.2.1 Complaint number and grounds.......................................................... 6 2.2.3 Other financial services providers.............................................................. 7 3 Mediations ............................................................................................................... 8 1

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019 National Bank of Serbia 1 Introduction 1.1 Acting on cases received In the period January−September 2019, the National Bank of Serbia - Department for Financial Consumer Protection (hereinafter: the Department) actively provided assistance to financial service consumers (hereinafter: consumers) in the exercise of their rights, by acting on complaints1 against financial institutions, mediating in the resolution of disputes and informing and educating them. The Department received 3,372 cases in the observed period. They included 1,822 complaints, including early complaints, 228 mediation requests and 1,322 questions. The complaints received (1,491) were filed against insurance undertakings (53.5%), banks (46.3%) and payment institutions and VPF management companies (0.1% each). There were no complaints against other financial services providers. Table 1.1.1 Number of complaints (1 January - 30 September 2019) Financial services provider Total In % Banks 691 46.3% Insurance undertakings 798 53.5% Leasing prov iders 0 0.0% VPF management companies 1 0.1% Pay ment institutions 1 0.1% Other 0 0.0% TOTAL 1491 10 0% Source: National Bank of Serbia. 1.2 List of banks found non-compliant with certain provisions of the law governing the protection of financial services consumers In accordance with Section 30 of the Decision on Handling Complaints of Financial Services Consumers (RS Official Gazette, Nos 1/2019 and 50/2019), the NBS 1 For simplification purposes, the term "complaint" as used in this Report also covers complaints against insurance undertakings and VPF management companies. 2

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019 National Bank of Serbia publishes the list of banks found not to have complied with certain provisions of the law governing the protection of financial services consumers. In the period January- September 2019 this list included: OTP banka Srbija a.d. Beograd,

Direktna banka a.d. Kragujevac,

Vojvođanska banka a.d. Novi Sad,

Erste Bank a.d. Novi Sad,

MTS banka a.d. Beograd,

NLB Bank a.d. Beograd,

Еurobank a.d. Beograd,

AIK banka a.d. Beograd. 2 Early complaints and complaints 2.1 Early complaints In the period January-September 2019, the Department handled 331 early complaints. The share of early complaints in the total number of complaints equalled 18.2%. Albeit considerably lower than the average for the same period in the past five years (by 28%), the number of early complaints indicates that a significant number of consumers continue to approach the NBS immediately, even though the law stipulates that they should first address the financial institution against which they are complaining. The majority of these early complaints related to bank operations (85%). 2.2 Consumer complaints The number of complaints against financial institutions received between 1 January and 30 September 2019 equalled 1,491, up by 12.16% relative to the average number of complaints in the past five years. Insurance undertakings accounted for 53.5% of these, banks for 46.3%, and payment institutions and VPF management companies for 0.1% each. There were no complaints against other financial institutions. 3

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019 National Bank of Serbia Table 2.2.1 Number of complaints (1 January - 30 September 2019) Financial services provider Total Unfounded Founded Abandonment In progress complaints complaints Banks 691 346 129 56 160 Insurance undertakings 798 557 53 19 169 VPF management companies 1 1 0 0 0 Leasing providers 0 0 0 0 0 Payment institutions 1 0 1 0 0 Other 0 0 0 0 0 T O T A L 1,491 9 04 183 75 329 Source: National Bank of Serbia. 2.2.1 Complaints against banks The number of complaints against banks received from January to September 2019 equalled 691, up by 14.4% y-o-y. 2.2.1.1 Complaint number and grounds In the observed period, the majority of complaints against banks concerned loans (43.1%), payment accounts (30.8%), and payment cards (20.4%). 4

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019 National Bank of Serbia Table 2.2.1.1.1 Number of complaints by type (banks) (1 January - 30 September 2019) T ype o f co mplaints T o tal In % Foreign currency savings 17 2.5 Dinar savings 2 0.3 Other 2 0.3 D epo sit transactio ns 21 3 .0 Cash loans 115 16.6 Other loans 68 9.8 Consumer loans 19 2.7 Housing loans 73 10.6 Entrepreneur loans 3 0.4 Agricultural loans 3 0.4 Refinancing loans 17 2.5 Lo ans 298 43 .1 Debit cards 47 6.8 Credit cards 94 13.6 P ayment cards 141 20 .4 P ayment acco unts/ P ayment services 213 30 .8 Аutho rised o verdraft facility 7 1.0 Exchange transactions 1 0.1 Other 10 1.4 Other 11 1.6 T OT A L 691 100 Source: National Bank of Serbia. 2.2.2 Complaints against insurance undertakings The number of complaints against insurance undertakings received between 1 January and 30 September 2019 equalled 798, down by 7.32% y-o-y. 5

Table 2.2.1.1.2 Number of complaints by type and outcome (banks) (1 January - 30 September 2019) Type of complaints Total Unfounded Founded Abandonment In progress complaints complaints Foreign currency sav ings 17 12 0 4 1 Dinar sav ings 2 2 0 0 0 Other 2 2 0 0 0 Deposit transactions 21 16 0 4 1 Cash loans 115 58 16 5 36 Other loans 68 36 11 10 11 Consumer loans 19 14 3 1 1 Housing loans 73 47 10 7 9 Entrepreneur loans 3 0 0 1 2 Agricultural loans 3 2 1 0 0 Ref inancing loans 17 10 1 0 6 Loans 298 167 42 24 65 Debit cards 47 21 12 1 13 Credit cards 94 44 25 6 19 Payment cards 141 65 37 7 32 Payment accounts/Payment services 213 91 49 16 57 Аuthorised overdraft facility 7 3 1 2 1 Exchange transactions 1 1 0 0 0 Other 10 3 0 3 4 Other 11 4 0 3 4 TOTAL 691 346 129 56 160 Source: National Bank of Serbia.

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019 National Bank of Serbia Chart 2.2.2.1 Overview of complaints relating to insurance - January - September, by year 1000 900 861 798 800 736 759 700 600 500 400 300 178 183 182 178 200 100 0 2012. 2013. 2014. 2015. 2016. 2017. 2018. 2019. Source: National Bank of Serbia. 2.2.2.1 Complaint number and grounds The highest number of complaints against insurance undertakings received in the period January-September 2019 related to motor third party liability insurance (34.7%) and accident insurance (25.6%). 7

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019 National Bank of Serbia Table 2.2.2.1.1 Number of complaints by type (Insurance undertakings) Type of complaints Total In % Motor third party liability 277 34.7 Other liability insurance 4 0.5 Voluntary and trav el health insurance 34 4.3 Property insurance 84 10.5 Full cov erage motor v ehicle insurance 32 4.0 Insurance f rom injuries 204 25.6 Credit insurance 18 2.3 Liability insurance 44 5.5 Other 31 3.9 Non-life insurance 728 91.2 Lif e insurance 29 3.6 Supplemental lif e insurance 27 3.4 Other 12 1.5 Annuities insurance 0 0.0 Life insurance 68 8.5 Undertakings in bankruptcy 0 0.0 Оther 2 0.3 Other 2 0.3 TOTAL 798 100 Source: National Bank of Serbia. 2.2.3 Other financial services providers In the observed period, the Department received one complaint against a payment institution and VPF management company each, while there were no complaints against other financial services providers. 3 Mediations From 1 January to 30 September 2019, 228 mediation requests were received and 63 requests were accepted. In the observed period, 57 mediation procedures were held, of which 64.9% pertained to insurance undertakings and 35.1% to banks. 8

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019 National Bank of Serbia Table 3.1 Number of mediations (1 January - 30 September 2019) Financial services provider In progress Settlement Suspension Abandonment Total in % Banks 6 4 10 0 20 35.1 Insurance undertakings 13 11 11 2 37 64.9 Leasing prov iders 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 VPF management companies 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 TOTAL 19 15 21 2 57 100.0 Source: National Bank of Serbia. Of the total number of mediations held (38), 15 cases (39.5%) conducted before the NBS ended in settlement agreement between the financial institution and the consumer, with the power of an enforceable document. In the observed period, the bulk of mediations related to motor third party liability insurance in the case of insurance undertakings, and payment accounts in the case of banks. 9