National Bank of Serbia : Report on Consumer Complaints – January–September 2019

1
|
Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
1 Introduction
1.1 Acting on cases received
In the period January−September 2019, the National Bank of Serbia - Department for Financial Consumer Protection (hereinafter: the Department) actively provided assistance to financial service consumers (hereinafter: consumers) in the exercise of their rights, by acting on complaints1 against financial institutions, mediating in the resolution of disputes and informing and educating them.
The Department received 3,372 cases in the observed period. They included 1,822 complaints, including early complaints, 228 mediation requests and 1,322 questions.
The complaints received (1,491) were filed against insurance undertakings (53.5%), banks (46.3%) and payment institutions and VPF management companies (0.1% each). There were no complaints against other financial services providers.
Table 1.1.1 Number of complaints (1 January - 30 September 2019)
|
Financial services provider
|
Total
|
In %
|
|
|
|
Banks
|
691
|
46.3%
|
Insurance undertakings
|
798
|
53.5%
|
Leasing prov iders
|
0
|
0.0%
|
VPF management companies
|
1
|
0.1%
|
Pay ment institutions
|
1
|
0.1%
|
Other
|
0
|
0.0%
|
TOTAL
|
1491
|
10 0%
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
1.2 List of banks found non-compliant with certain provisions of the law governing the protection of financial services consumers
In accordance with Section 30 of the Decision on Handling Complaints of Financial Services Consumers (RS Official Gazette, Nos 1/2019 and 50/2019), the NBS
1 For simplification purposes, the term "complaint" as used in this Report also covers complaints against insurance undertakings and VPF management companies.
2
|
Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
publishes the list of banks found not to have complied with certain provisions of the law governing the protection of financial services consumers. In the period January- September 2019 this list included:
-
OTP banka Srbija a.d. Beograd,
-
Direktna banka a.d. Kragujevac,
-
Vojvođanska banka a.d. Novi Sad,
-
Erste Bank a.d. Novi Sad,
-
MTS banka a.d. Beograd,
-
NLB Bank a.d. Beograd,
-
Еurobank a.d. Beograd,
-
AIK banka a.d. Beograd.
2 Early complaints and complaints
2.1 Early complaints
In the period January-September 2019, the Department handled 331 early complaints.
The share of early complaints in the total number of complaints equalled 18.2%. Albeit considerably lower than the average for the same period in the past five years (by 28%), the number of early complaints indicates that a significant number of consumers continue to approach the NBS immediately, even though the law stipulates that they should first address the financial institution against which they are complaining.
The majority of these early complaints related to bank operations (85%).
2.2 Consumer complaints
The number of complaints against financial institutions received between 1 January and 30 September 2019 equalled 1,491, up by 12.16% relative to the average number of complaints in the past five years.
Insurance undertakings accounted for 53.5% of these, banks for 46.3%, and payment institutions and VPF management companies for 0.1% each. There were no complaints against other financial institutions.
3
|
Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
Table 2.2.1 Number of complaints (1 January - 30 September 2019)
|
Financial services provider
|
Total
|
Unfounded
|
Founded
|
Abandonment
|
In progress
|
complaints
|
complaints
|
|
|
|
|
Banks
|
691
|
346
|
129
|
56
|
160
|
Insurance undertakings
|
798
|
557
|
53
|
19
|
169
|
VPF management companies
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Leasing providers
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Payment institutions
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Other
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
T O T A L
|
1,491
|
9 04
|
183
|
75
|
329
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
2.2.1 Complaints against banks
The number of complaints against banks received from January to September 2019 equalled 691, up by 14.4% y-o-y.
2.2.1.1 Complaint number and grounds
In the observed period, the majority of complaints against banks concerned loans (43.1%), payment accounts (30.8%), and payment cards (20.4%).
4
|
Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
Table 2.2.1.1.1 Number of complaints by type (banks)
(1 January - 30 September 2019)
|
T ype o f co mplaints
|
T o tal
|
In %
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency savings
|
17
|
2.5
|
Dinar savings
|
2
|
0.3
|
Other
|
2
|
0.3
|
D epo sit transactio ns
|
21
|
3 .0
|
|
|
|
Cash loans
|
115
|
16.6
|
Other loans
|
68
|
9.8
|
Consumer loans
|
19
|
2.7
|
Housing loans
|
73
|
10.6
|
Entrepreneur loans
|
3
|
0.4
|
Agricultural loans
|
3
|
0.4
|
Refinancing loans
|
17
|
2.5
|
Lo ans
|
298
|
43 .1
|
|
|
|
Debit cards
|
47
|
6.8
|
Credit cards
|
94
|
13.6
|
P ayment cards
|
141
|
20 .4
|
|
|
|
P ayment acco unts/ P ayment services
|
213
|
30 .8
|
|
|
|
Аutho rised o verdraft facility
|
7
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
Exchange transactions
|
1
|
0.1
|
Other
|
10
|
1.4
|
Other
|
11
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
T OT A L
|
691
|
100
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
2.2.2 Complaints against insurance undertakings
The number of complaints against insurance undertakings received between 1 January and 30 September 2019 equalled 798, down by 7.32% y-o-y.
5
|
Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
Table 2.2.1.1.2 Number of complaints by type and outcome (banks) (1 January - 30 September 2019)
|
Type of complaints
|
Total
|
Unfounded
|
Founded
|
Abandonment
|
In progress
|
complaints
|
complaints
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency sav ings
|
17
|
12
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
Dinar sav ings
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Deposit transactions
|
21
|
16
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash loans
|
115
|
58
|
16
|
5
|
36
|
Other loans
|
68
|
36
|
11
|
10
|
11
|
Consumer loans
|
19
|
14
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Housing loans
|
73
|
47
|
10
|
7
|
9
|
Entrepreneur loans
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Agricultural loans
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Ref inancing loans
|
17
|
10
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
Loans
|
298
|
167
|
42
|
24
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debit cards
|
47
|
21
|
12
|
1
|
13
|
Credit cards
|
94
|
44
|
25
|
6
|
19
|
Payment cards
|
141
|
65
|
37
|
7
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment accounts/Payment services
|
213
|
91
|
49
|
16
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Аuthorised overdraft facility
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange transactions
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
Other
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
691
|
346
|
129
|
56
|
160
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
2.2.2 Complaints against insurance undertakings
The number of complaints against insurance undertakings received between 1 January and 30 September 2019 equalled 798, down by 7.32% y-o-y.
6
|
Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
Chart 2.2.2.1 Overview of complaints relating to insurance - January - September, by year
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
861
|
798
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
736
|
759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
178
|
183
|
182
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2012.
|
2013.
|
2014.
|
2015.
|
2016.
|
2017.
|
2018.
|
2019.
|
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
2.2.2.1 Complaint number and grounds
The highest number of complaints against insurance undertakings received in the period January-September 2019 related to motor third party liability insurance (34.7%) and accident insurance (25.6%).
7
|
Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
Table 2.2.2.1.1 Number of complaints by type (Insurance undertakings)
|
Type of complaints
|
Total
|
In %
|
|
|
|
Motor third party liability
|
277
|
34.7
|
Other liability insurance
|
4
|
0.5
|
Voluntary and trav el health insurance
|
34
|
4.3
|
Property insurance
|
84
|
10.5
|
Full cov erage motor v ehicle insurance
|
32
|
4.0
|
Insurance f rom injuries
|
204
|
25.6
|
Credit insurance
|
18
|
2.3
|
Liability insurance
|
44
|
5.5
|
Other
|
31
|
3.9
|
Non-life insurance
|
728
|
91.2
|
|
|
|
Lif e insurance
|
29
|
3.6
|
Supplemental lif e insurance
|
27
|
3.4
|
Other
|
12
|
1.5
|
Annuities insurance
|
0
|
0.0
|
Life insurance
|
68
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
Undertakings in bankruptcy
|
0
|
0.0
|
Оther
|
2
|
0.3
|
Other
|
2
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
798
|
100
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
2.2.3 Other financial services providers
In the observed period, the Department received one complaint against a payment institution and VPF management company each, while there were no complaints against other financial services providers.
3 Mediations
From 1 January to 30 September 2019, 228 mediation requests were received and 63 requests were accepted.
In the observed period, 57 mediation procedures were held, of which 64.9% pertained to insurance undertakings and 35.1% to banks.
8
|
Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
Table 3.1 Number of mediations (1 January - 30 September 2019)
|
Financial services provider
|
In progress
|
Settlement
|
Suspension
|
Abandonment
|
Total
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks
|
6
|
4
|
10
|
0
|
20
|
35.1
|
Insurance undertakings
|
13
|
11
|
11
|
2
|
37
|
64.9
|
Leasing prov iders
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
VPF management companies
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
TOTAL
|
19
|
15
|
21
|
2
|
57
|
100.0
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
Of the total number of mediations held (38), 15 cases (39.5%) conducted before the NBS ended in settlement agreement between the financial institution and the consumer, with the power of an enforceable document.
In the observed period, the bulk of mediations related to motor third party liability insurance in the case of insurance undertakings, and payment accounts in the case of banks.
9
