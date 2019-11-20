National Bank of Serbia : Report on Consumer Complaints – January–September 2019

Log in
DEPARTMENT FOR FINANCIAL CONSUMER PROTECTION

REPORT ON CONSUMER COMPLAINTS

IN THE PERIOD

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019

November 2019

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

1

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

1 Introduction

1.1 Acting on cases received

In the period January−September 2019, the National Bank of Serbia - Department for Financial Consumer Protection (hereinafter: the Department) actively provided assistance to financial service consumers (hereinafter: consumers) in the exercise of their rights, by acting on complaints1 against financial institutions, mediating in the resolution of disputes and informing and educating them.

The Department received 3,372 cases in the observed period. They included 1,822 complaints, including early complaints, 228 mediation requests and 1,322 questions.

The complaints received (1,491) were filed against insurance undertakings (53.5%), banks (46.3%) and payment institutions and VPF management companies (0.1% each). There were no complaints against other financial services providers.

Table 1.1.1 Number of complaints (1 January - 30 September 2019)

Financial services provider

Total

In %

Banks

691

46.3%

Insurance undertakings

798

53.5%

Leasing prov iders

0

0.0%

VPF management companies

1

0.1%

Pay ment institutions

1

0.1%

Other

0

0.0%

TOTAL

1491

10 0%

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

1.2 List of banks found non-compliant with certain provisions of the law governing the protection of financial services consumers

In accordance with Section 30 of the Decision on Handling Complaints of Financial Services Consumers (RS Official Gazette, Nos 1/2019 and 50/2019), the NBS

1 For simplification purposes, the term "complaint" as used in this Report also covers complaints against insurance undertakings and VPF management companies.

2

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

publishes the list of banks found not to have complied with certain provisions of the law governing the protection of financial services consumers. In the period January- September 2019 this list included:

  • OTP banka Srbija a.d. Beograd,
  • Direktna banka a.d. Kragujevac,
  • Vojvođanska banka a.d. Novi Sad,
  • Erste Bank a.d. Novi Sad,
  • MTS banka a.d. Beograd,
  • NLB Bank a.d. Beograd,
  • Еurobank a.d. Beograd,
  • AIK banka a.d. Beograd.

2 Early complaints and complaints

2.1 Early complaints

In the period January-September 2019, the Department handled 331 early complaints.

The share of early complaints in the total number of complaints equalled 18.2%. Albeit considerably lower than the average for the same period in the past five years (by 28%), the number of early complaints indicates that a significant number of consumers continue to approach the NBS immediately, even though the law stipulates that they should first address the financial institution against which they are complaining.

The majority of these early complaints related to bank operations (85%).

2.2 Consumer complaints

The number of complaints against financial institutions received between 1 January and 30 September 2019 equalled 1,491, up by 12.16% relative to the average number of complaints in the past five years.

Insurance undertakings accounted for 53.5% of these, banks for 46.3%, and payment institutions and VPF management companies for 0.1% each. There were no complaints against other financial institutions.

3

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 2.2.1 Number of complaints (1 January - 30 September 2019)

Financial services provider

Total

Unfounded

Founded

Abandonment

In progress

complaints

complaints

Banks

691

346

129

56

160

Insurance undertakings

798

557

53

19

169

VPF management companies

1

1

0

0

0

Leasing providers

0

0

0

0

0

Payment institutions

1

0

1

0

0

Other

0

0

0

0

0

T O T A L

1,491

9 04

183

75

329

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

2.2.1 Complaints against banks

The number of complaints against banks received from January to September 2019 equalled 691, up by 14.4% y-o-y.

2.2.1.1 Complaint number and grounds

In the observed period, the majority of complaints against banks concerned loans (43.1%), payment accounts (30.8%), and payment cards (20.4%).

4

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 2.2.1.1.1 Number of complaints by type (banks)

(1 January - 30 September 2019)

T ype o f co mplaints

T o tal

In %

Foreign currency savings

17

2.5

Dinar savings

2

0.3

Other

2

0.3

D epo sit transactio ns

21

3 .0

Cash loans

115

16.6

Other loans

68

9.8

Consumer loans

19

2.7

Housing loans

73

10.6

Entrepreneur loans

3

0.4

Agricultural loans

3

0.4

Refinancing loans

17

2.5

Lo ans

298

43 .1

Debit cards

47

6.8

Credit cards

94

13.6

P ayment cards

141

20 .4

P ayment acco unts/ P ayment services

213

30 .8

Аutho rised o verdraft facility

7

1.0

Exchange transactions

1

0.1

Other

10

1.4

Other

11

1.6

T OT A L

691

100

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

2.2.2 Complaints against insurance undertakings

The number of complaints against insurance undertakings received between 1 January and 30 September 2019 equalled 798, down by 7.32% y-o-y.

5

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 2.2.1.1.2 Number of complaints by type and outcome (banks) (1 January - 30 September 2019)

Type of complaints

Total

Unfounded

Founded

Abandonment

In progress

complaints

complaints

Foreign currency sav ings

17

12

0

4

1

Dinar sav ings

2

2

0

0

0

Other

2

2

0

0

0

Deposit transactions

21

16

0

4

1

Cash loans

115

58

16

5

36

Other loans

68

36

11

10

11

Consumer loans

19

14

3

1

1

Housing loans

73

47

10

7

9

Entrepreneur loans

3

0

0

1

2

Agricultural loans

3

2

1

0

0

Ref inancing loans

17

10

1

0

6

Loans

298

167

42

24

65

Debit cards

47

21

12

1

13

Credit cards

94

44

25

6

19

Payment cards

141

65

37

7

32

Payment accounts/Payment services

213

91

49

16

57

Аuthorised overdraft facility

7

3

1

2

1

Exchange transactions

1

1

0

0

0

Other

10

3

0

3

4

Other

11

4

0

3

4

TOTAL

691

346

129

56

160

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

6

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Chart 2.2.2.1 Overview of complaints relating to insurance - January - September, by year

1000

900

861

798

800

736

759

700

600

500

400

300

178

183

182

178

200

100

0

2012.

2013.

2014.

2015.

2016.

2017.

2018.

2019.

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

2.2.2.1 Complaint number and grounds

The highest number of complaints against insurance undertakings received in the period January-September 2019 related to motor third party liability insurance (34.7%) and accident insurance (25.6%).

7

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 2.2.2.1.1 Number of complaints by type (Insurance undertakings)

Type of complaints

Total

In %

Motor third party liability

277

34.7

Other liability insurance

4

0.5

Voluntary and trav el health insurance

34

4.3

Property insurance

84

10.5

Full cov erage motor v ehicle insurance

32

4.0

Insurance f rom injuries

204

25.6

Credit insurance

18

2.3

Liability insurance

44

5.5

Other

31

3.9

Non-life insurance

728

91.2

Lif e insurance

29

3.6

Supplemental lif e insurance

27

3.4

Other

12

1.5

Annuities insurance

0

0.0

Life insurance

68

8.5

Undertakings in bankruptcy

0

0.0

Оther

2

0.3

Other

2

0.3

TOTAL

798

100

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

2.2.3 Other financial services providers

In the observed period, the Department received one complaint against a payment institution and VPF management company each, while there were no complaints against other financial services providers.

3 Mediations

From 1 January to 30 September 2019, 228 mediation requests were received and 63 requests were accepted.

In the observed period, 57 mediation procedures were held, of which 64.9% pertained to insurance undertakings and 35.1% to banks.

8

Report on Consumer Complaints in the period January-September 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 3.1 Number of mediations (1 January - 30 September 2019)

Financial services provider

In progress

Settlement

Suspension

Abandonment

Total

in %

Banks

6

4

10

0

20

35.1

Insurance undertakings

13

11

11

2

37

64.9

Leasing prov iders

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

VPF management companies

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

TOTAL

19

15

21

2

57

100.0

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

Of the total number of mediations held (38), 15 cases (39.5%) conducted before the NBS ended in settlement agreement between the financial institution and the consumer, with the power of an enforceable document.

In the observed period, the bulk of mediations related to motor third party liability insurance in the case of insurance undertakings, and payment accounts in the case of banks.

9

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 11:19:06 UTC
