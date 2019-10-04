National Bank of Serbia : Start of Talks Between IMF and Serbian Delegation

Start of Talks Between IMF and Serbian Delegation

The plenary meeting held today at the National Bank of Serbia marked the start of the official talks between the Serbian delegation and the IMF Mission. The Serbian delegation is headed by Jorgovanka Tabaković, NBS Governor and Governor of the IMF for Serbia, and the IMF mission by Jan Kees Martijn. Serbian Government representatives were also in attendance.

The IMF mission will stay in Belgrade until 15 October to discuss the third semi-annual review of the implementation of the economic programme supported by the IMF through the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), approved in July 2018 for the period of 30 months.

The current fiscal, monetary and overall macroeconomic developments will be discussed on this occasion. The achievement of the set quantitative and reform objectives of the economic programme, supported by the PCI, which is an advisory tool and does not envisage any financial assistance, will also be discussed.



Governor's Office