Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Bank of Serbia : Start of Talks Between IMF and Serbian Delegation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:32am EDT

Start of Talks Between IMF and Serbian Delegation

The plenary meeting held today at the National Bank of Serbia marked the start of the official talks between the Serbian delegation and the IMF Mission. The Serbian delegation is headed by Jorgovanka Tabaković, NBS Governor and Governor of the IMF for Serbia, and the IMF mission by Jan Kees Martijn. Serbian Government representatives were also in attendance.

The IMF mission will stay in Belgrade until 15 October to discuss the third semi-annual review of the implementation of the economic programme supported by the IMF through the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), approved in July 2018 for the period of 30 months.

The current fiscal, monetary and overall macroeconomic developments will be discussed on this occasion. The achievement of the set quantitative and reform objectives of the economic programme, supported by the PCI, which is an advisory tool and does not envisage any financial assistance, will also be discussed.

Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:31:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam, India hold the twelfth defence policy dialogue
PU
05:02aSTATISTICAL NEWS RELEASE : Insurers have relatively sustainable equity investments
PU
05:00aEUROPE : European stocks aided by Fed hopes even as worst week in a year looms
RE
04:57aABI ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS : responds to FCA interim report on its market study into the pricing of home and motor insurance
PU
04:52aTaiwan Sept exports seen rising for second month, inflation quickens
RE
04:47aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Most of Slovenia's trade in goods was generated by the 1,000 largest exporters and importers
PU
04:45aMalaysia's Petronas sets up $350 million venture capital fund
RE
04:43aSouth African defence group Denel reports $125 mln loss
RE
04:42aDE-RISKING : the hidden issue hindering SDG progress and threatening survival of small island states
PU
04:37aEUREX FURTHER ON THE WAY UP : September figures overall satisfying
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group