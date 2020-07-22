22.07.2020.

National Bank of Serbia adopts the Instruction on the Manner of Temporary Payments of Funds from Dinar and FX Current Accounts of Payment Service Users and the Provision of Remittances In view of the current epidemiological situation, where due to the illness caused by COVID-19 and the increased risk of infection, a large number of persons are unable to come to bank premises in person and draw money from their accounts, on 21 July 2020 the NBS passed the Instruction on the Manner of Temporary Payments of Funds from Dinar and FX Accounts of Payment Service Users and the Provision of Remittances. The Instruction enabled certain categories of payment service users to request a payment of funds based on a one-off authorisation, which does not have to be certified by a public notary, and which the authorised person would present to the bank, along with the original and valid personal documents of both the person giving the authorisation and the person authorised thereby to request a payment from the account. This way, banks are obligated to enable the payment of funds from the account to a user who meets at least one of the following conditions: the user is a person aged 55 and older; the user is a person provided with adult accommodation services within the meaning of the law governing social protection; the user is a person hospitalised in a health institution for medical treatment; the user is a person whose working ability has been revoked or who does not have working ability; the user is a person deprived of freedom within the meaning of the law governing the execution of criminal sanctions; the user has not been issued a payment card with which they could make use of the funds in their current account. As for other categories of users, i.e. users that do not meet these conditions, if it chooses to do so, a bank may apply the provisions of this Instruction in other cases as well, when it assesses that it would be justified to do so, in accordance with its own abuse and fraud risk assessment. The amount that can be paid out in this way is limited to RSD 100,000 a month (i.e. the amount of foreign currency whose dinar equivalent value at the official middle exchange rate is not higher than RSD 100,000), excluding the funds paid out from the user's account in respect of the pension, and funds transferred to the user's current account in respect of other welfare payments from public funds (e.g. unemployment benefits, child support, or EUR 100 in the dinar equivalent value in respect of one-off financial aid, etc.). The Instruction envisages that banks and other payment service providers are obligated to apply the provisions of this Instruction accordingly and enable the payment of the full amount of remittances to their users. The authorisation can also be given on forms printed together with this Instruction, on a template determined by a bank, or in a free form, in which case the authorisation must contain data from the bank's form, and it does not need to be certified by a notary. In accordance with the abuse and fraud risk assessment and by using the means of distance communication, a bank can check the data on the user and the authorised person, and check the authenticity of the authorisation. If there already is a person authorised to use the funds from the user's current account in accordance with the framework agreement on payment services, and is not classified under any of the above categories, a bank can, by using the means of distance communication, request from the user to justify the issuance of the authorisation to another person. We wish to particularly emphasize that this is a temporary method of paying funds from users' accounts, which is conditioned by the current epidemiological situation in the country. This is an exception from the regular procedures applied by banks and other payment service providers to prevent abuse and fraud. As due to these circumstances, in case of submitting a one-off authorisation for the payment of funds, the authorisation does not have to be certified by a public notary, it is necessary that the authorised person present to the bank the valid personal documents (not their copies or copies of scanned documents), whereby, in the absence of the certification by a public notary, they demonstrate a high degree of trust showed to them by the person authorising them to use his/her funds from the account, and whereby they reduce the suspicion that these are fraudulent actions. Furthermore, this Instruction gives to users only an additional possibility to request the payment of funds from their accounts in this way as well. It is entirely up to them to decide whether they will use this right or not. In case they decide to use this right, they must do so in accordance with this Instruction. Given that this solution is temporary, users are asked to treat it as such and to resort to it only in necessary and justified circumstances. When they are prevented for a longer period of time to personally request the payment of funds from their accounts (e.g. longer and serious illness fully or significantly incapacitating the user, or work abroad over a longer period, etc.), users should authorise another person in accordance with the regular procedure enabled by the bank or by giving a permanent authorisation for the use of funds from the account, which must be certified by the public notary. In addition, given the features and nature of the remittances service, when sending remittances, users are advised to state the recipient whom they believe will truly be able to personally appear on the premises of the payment service provider. In this way, the issuance of a one-off authorisation will not be necessary and the risks of fraud and abuse will be significantly reduced. Finally, we call upon all users to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the Instruction, before making a decision on the payment of funds from the account by submitting a one-off authorisation.