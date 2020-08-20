Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Bank of Slovakia : Zníženie frekvencie sedemdňových operácií na dodanie likvidity v USD od 1. septembra 2020 (v angličtine)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:42am EDT

20. 08. 2020 | Tlačová správa ECB

  • ECB and other major central banks to reduce frequency of 7-day US dollar operations from three times per week to once per week, while 84-day operations continue to be offered weekly
  • New frequency effective as of 1 September 2020, to remain in place for as long as appropriate to support smooth functioning of US dollar funding markets
  • ECB and other major central banks standing ready to re-adjust provision of US dollar liquidity as warranted by market conditions

In view of continuing improvements in US dollar funding conditions and the low demand at recent 7-day maturity US dollar liquidity-providing operations, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank, in consultation with the Federal Reserve, have jointly decided to further reduce the frequency of their 7-day operations from three times per week to once per week. This operational change will be effective as of 1 September 2020. At the same time, these central banks will continue to hold weekly operations with an 84-day maturity.

These central banks stand ready to re-adjust the provision of US dollar liquidity as warranted by market conditions. The swap lines among these central banks are available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses, both domestically and abroad.

For media queries, please contact eva.taylor@ecb.europa.eu, tel.: +49 69 1344 7162.

Notes

· US dollar collateralised operations https://www.ecb.europa.eu/mopo/implement/omo/pdf/EUR-USD_tender_procedure.pdf?1e47c84c4ac17c543f58acb3e0e4dcd7

· Timing of 7-day US dollar operations https://www.ecb.europa.eu/mopo/implement/omo/html/communication-history.en.html

· ECB's open market operations https://www.ecb.europa.eu/mopo/implement/omo/html/index.en.html

· Explainer: What are currency swap lines? https://www.ecb.europa.eu/explainers/tell-me-more/html/currency_swap_lines.en.html

  • Information on the actions of the other central banks is available on the following websites:

Bank of Canada https://www.bankofcanada.ca/

Bank of England https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/

Bank of Japan https://www.boj.or.jp/en/index.htm/

Federal Reserve https://www.federalreserve.gov/

Swiss National Bank https://www.snb.ch/en/

Naspäť

Disclaimer

National Bank of Slovakia published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aChina vows all necessary measures to protect its firms following U.S. curbs on Huawei
RE
05:45aUnemployment Benefit Claims Declining, Still at Historical Highs
DJ
05:42aGreen Notice 2020/01
PU
05:42aNATIONAL BANK OF SLOVAKIA : Zníženie frekvencie sedemdňových operácií na dodanie likvidity v USD od 1. septembra 2020 (v angličtine)
PU
05:32aSouth Korea names veteran Lee Seung-heon as new No.2 man at Bank of Korea
RE
05:16aYouth unemployment soars in Sweden despite stabilizing economy
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:13aTaiwan July export order growth hits 2-1/2-year high on work-from-home boom
RE
05:10aMerkel's conservatives clash with Scholz over debt brake
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Financial Results
3SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
4BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
5GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : GLOBAL FASHION S A : GROUP DELIVERS HIGH GROWTH AND PROFITABLE, CASH FLOW POSITIVE..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group