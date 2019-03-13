National Bankshares : 2018 Form 10-K

UNITED STATES

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018

NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC.

Virginia

54-1375874

101 Hubbard Street

P.O. Box 90002 Blacksburg, VA 24062-9002

(540) 951-6300

Common Stock, Par Value $1.25 per share

The aggregate market value of the voting common stock of the registrant held by stockholders (not including voting common stock held by Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance) on June 30, 2018 (the last business day of the most recently completed second fiscal quarter) was approximately $322,849,994. As of March 11, 2019, the registrant had 6,505,574 shares of voting common stock outstanding.

NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Part I$ in thousands, except per share data

Item 1. Business

History and Business

National Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company" or "NBI") is a financial holding company that was organized in 1986 under the laws of Virginia and is registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956. It conducts most of its operations through its wholly-owned community bank subsidiary, the National Bank of Blacksburg ("NBB"). It also owns National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. ("NBFS"), which does business as National Bankshares Insurance Services and National Bankshares Investment Services.

The National Bank of Blacksburg

The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, was originally chartered in 1891 as the Bank of Blacksburg. Its state charter was converted to a national charter in 1922 and it became the National Bank of Blacksburg. In 2004, NBB purchased Community National Bank of Pulaski, Virginia. In May, 2006, Bank of Tazewell County, a Virginia bank which since 1996 was a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBI, was merged with and into NBB.

NBB is community-oriented and offers a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments from its headquarters in Blacksburg, Virginia and its twenty-four branch offices throughout southwest Virginia and one loan production office in Roanoke Virginia. NBB has telephone, mobile and internet banking and it operates twenty-four automated teller machines in its service area.

The Bank's primary source of revenue stems from lending activities. The Bank focuses lending on small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. Loan types include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, construction for commercial and residential properties, residential real estate, home equity and various consumer loan products. The Bank believes its prudent lending policies align its underwriting and portfolio management with its risk tolerance and income strategies. Underwriting and documentation requirements are tailored to the unique characteristics and inherent risks of each loan category.

The Bank's loan policy is updated and approved by the Board of Directors annually and disseminated to lending and loan portfolio management personnel to ensure consistent lending practices. The policy communicates the Company's risk tolerance by prescribing underwriting guidelines and procedures, including approval limits and hierarchy, documentation standards, requirements for collateral and loan-to-value limits, debt coverage, overall credit-worthiness and guarantor support.

Of primary consideration is the repayment ability of the borrowers and (if secured) the collateral value in relation to the principal balance. Collateral lowers risk and may be used as a secondary source of repayment. The credit decision must be supported by documentation appropriate to the type of loan, including current financial information, income verification or cash flow analysis, tax returns, credit reports, collateral information, guarantor verification, title reports, appraisals (where appropriate) and other documents. A discussion of underwriting policies and procedures specific to the major loan products follows.

Commercial Loans. Commercial and agricultural loans primarily finance equipment acquisition, expansion, working capital, and other general business purposes. Because these loans have a higher degree of risk, the Bank generally obtains collateral such as inventory, accounts receivables or equipment and personal guarantees from the borrowing entity's principal owners. The Bank's policy limits lending up to 60% of the appraised value for inventory, up to 90% of the lower of cost of market value of equipment and up to 70% for accounts receivables less than 90 days old. Credit decisions are based upon an assessment of the financial capacity of the applicant, including the primary borrower's ability to repay within proposed terms, a risk assessment, financial strength of guarantors and adequacy of collateral. Credit agency reports of individual owners' credit history supplement the analysis.

Commercial Real Estate Loans.Commercial mortgages and construction loans are offered to investors, developers and builders primarily within the Bank's market area in southwest Virginia. These loans generally are secured by first mortgages on real estate. The loan amount is generally limited to 80% of the collateral value and is individually determined based on the property type, quality, location and financial strength of any guarantors. Commercial properties financed include retail centers, office space, hotels and motels, apartments, and industrial properties.

Underwriting decisions are based upon an analysis of the economic viability of the collateral and creditworthiness of the borrower. The Bank obtains appraisals from qualified certified independent appraisers to establish the value of collateral properties. The property's projected net cash flows compared to the debt service requirement (the "debt service coverage ratio" or "DSCR") is required to be 115% or greater and is computed after deduction for a vacancy factor and property expenses, as appropriate. Borrower cash flow may be supplemented by a personal guarantee from the principal(s) of the borrower and guarantees from other parties. The Bank requires title insurance, fire, extended coverage casualty insurance and flood insurance, if appropriate, in order to protect the security interest in the underlying property. In addition, the Bank may employ stress testing techniques on higher balance loans to determine repayment ability in a changing rate environment before granting loan approval.

Public Sector and Industrial Development Loans.The Company provides both long and short term loans to municipalities and other governmental entities within its geographical footprint. Borrowers include general taxing authorities such as a city or county, industrial/economic development authorities or utility authorities. Repayment sources are derived from taxation, such as property taxesand sales taxes, or revenue from the project financed with the loan. The Company's underwriting considers local economic and population trends, reserves and liabilities, including pension liabilities.

Construction Loans.Construction loans are underwritten against projected cash flows from rental income, business and/or personal income from an owner-occupant or the sale of the property to an end-user. Associated risks may be mitigated by requiring fixed-price construction contracts, performance and payment bonding, controlled disbursements, and pre-sale contracts or pre-lease agreements.

Consumer Real Estate Loans. The Bank offers a variety of first mortgage and junior lien loans secured by primary residences to individuals within our markets. Credit decisions are primarily based on loan-to-value ("LTV") ratios, debt-to-income ("DTI") ratios, liquidity and net worth. Income and financial information is obtained from personal tax returns, personal financial statements and employment documentation. A maximum LTV ratio of 80% is generally required, although higher levels are permitted. The DTI ratio is limited to 43% of gross income.

Consumer real estate mortgages may have fixed interest rates for the entire term of the loan or variable interest rates subject to change after the first, third, or fifth year. Variable rates are based on the weekly average yield of United States Treasury Securities and are underwritten at fully-indexed rates. We do not offer certain high risk loan products such as interest-only consumer mortgage loans, hybrid loans, payment option ARMs, reverse mortgage loans, loans with initial teaser rates or any product with negative amortization. Hybrid loans are loans that start out as a fixed rate mortgage, but after a set number of years they automatically adjust to an adjustable rate mortgage. Payment option ARMs usually have adjustable rates, for which borrowers choose their monthly payment of either a full payment, interest only, or a minimum payment which may be lower than the payment required to reduce the balance of the loan in accordance with the originally underwritten amortization.

Home equity loans are secured primarily by second mortgages on residential property. The underwriting policy for home equity loans generally permits aggregate (the total of all liens secured by the collateral property) borrowing availability up to 80% of the appraised value of the collateral. We offer both fixed rate and variable rate home equity loans, with variable rate loans underwritten at fully-indexed rates. Decisions are primarily based on LTV ratios, DTI ratios, liquidity and credit history. We do not offer home equity loan products with reduced documentation.

Consumer Loans. Consumer loans include loans secured by automobiles, loans to consumers secured by other non-real estate collateral and loans to consumers that are unsecured. Automobile loans include loans secured by new or used automobiles. We originate automobile loans on a direct basis. During 2018 and years prior, automobile loans were also originated on an indirect basis through selected dealerships. This program has been discontinued in 2019. We require borrowers to maintain collision insurance on automobiles securing consumer loans. Our procedures for underwriting consumer loans include an assessment of an applicant's overall financial capacity, including credit history and the ability to meet existing obligations and payments on the proposed loan. An applicant's creditworthiness is the primary consideration, and if the loan is secured by an automobile or other collateral, the underwriting process also includes a comparison of the value of the collateral security to the proposed loan amount.

Other Products and Services. Deposit products offered by the Bank include interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts and individual retirement accounts. Deposit accounts are offered to both individuals and commercial businesses. Business and consumer debit and credit cards are available. NBB offers other miscellaneous services normally provided by commercial banks, such as letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services and automatic funds transfer. NBB conducts a general trust business that has wealth management, trust and estate services for individual and business customers.

At December 31, 2018, NBB had total assets of $1,253,172 and total deposits of $1,052,082. NBB's net income for 2018 was $16,877, which produced a return on average assets of 1.35% and a return on average equity of 9.14%. Refer to Note 11 of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for NBB's risk-based capital ratios.

National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc.

In 2001, National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. was formed in Virginia as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBI. NBFS offers non-deposit investment products and insurance products for sale to the public. NBFS works cooperatively with Infinex Investments, Inc. to provide investments and with Bankers Insurance, LLC for insurance products. NBFS does not significantly contribute to NBI's net income.

Operating Revenue

The following table displays components that contributed 15% or more of the Company's total operating revenue for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016.

Period Class of Service Percentage of Total Revenues December 31, 2018 Interest and Fees on Loans 61.49 % Interest on Investments 22.02 % Noninterest Income 15.17 % December 31, 2017

Interest and Fees on Loans

61.22%

Interest on Investments 21.55 % Noninterest Income 15.62 % December 31, 2016 Interest and Fees on Loans 61.12 % Interest on Investments 22.96 % Noninterest Income 14.81 %

Market Area

The Company's market area in southwest Virginia is made up of the counties of Montgomery, Roanoke, Giles, Pulaski, Tazewell, Wythe, Smyth and Washington. It includes the independent cities of Roanoke, Radford and Galax, and the portions of Carroll and Grayson Counties that are adjacent to Galax. The Company also serves those portions of Mercer County, Monroe County and McDowell County, West Virginia that are contiguous with Tazewell County, Virginia. Although largely rural, the market area is home to two major universities, Virginia Tech and Radford University, and to three community colleges. Virginia Tech, located in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the area's largest employer and is the Commonwealth's second largest university. A second state supported university, Radford University, is located nearby. In recent years, Virginia Tech's Corporate Research Center has brought a number of technology-related companies to Montgomery County.

In addition to education, the market area has a diverse economic base with manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, healthcare, retail and service industries. Large manufacturing facilities in the region include Celanese Acetate, the largest employer in Giles County, and Volvo Heavy Trucks, the largest company in Pulaski County. Both of these firms have experienced cycles of hiring and layoffs within the past several years. Tazewell County is largely dependent on the coal mining industry and on agriculture for its economic base. Coal production is a cyclical industry that has declined significantly in recent years and suffered from increased regulations. Montgomery County, Bluefield in Tazewell County and Abingdon in Washington County are regional retail centers and have facilities to provide basic health care for the region.

NBI's market area offers the advantages of a good quality of life, scenic beauty, moderate climate and historical and cultural attractions. The region has had some recent success attracting retirees, particularly from the Northeast and urban northern Virginia.

Because NBI's market area is economically diverse and includes large public employers, it has historically avoided the most extreme effects of past economic downturns. If the economy wavers or experiences recession, it is likely that unemployment will rise and that other economic indicators will negatively impact the Company's trade area.

Competition

The banking and financial services industry in NBI's market area is highly competitive. The competitive business environment is a result of changes in regulation, changes in technology and product delivery systems and competition from other financial institutions as well as non-traditional financial services. NBB competes for loans and deposits with other commercial banks, credit unions, securities and brokerage companies, mortgage companies, insurance companies, retailers, automobile companies and other nonbank financial service providers. Many of these competitors are much larger in total assets and capitalization, have greater access to capital markets and offer a broader array of financial services than NBB. In order to compete, NBB relies upon a deep knowledge of its markets, a service-based business philosophy, personal relationships with customers, specialized services tailored to meet customers' needs and the convenience of office locations. In addition, the bank is generally competitive with other financial institutions in its market area with respect to interest rates paid on deposit accounts, interest rates charged on loans and other service charges on loans and deposit accounts.

Cybersecurity

As a financial institution holding company, NBI is subject to cybersecurity risks and has suffered two cybersecurity incidents. To manage and mitigate cybersecurity risk, the Company limits certain transactions and interactions with customers. The Company does not offer online account openings or loan originations, limits the dollar amount of online banking transfers to other banks, does not permit customers to submit address changes or wire requests through online banking, requires a special vetting process for commercial