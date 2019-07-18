Log in
National Bankshares : Reports Second Quarter and First Half Earnings

07/18/2019 | 04:50pm EDT
BLACKSBURG, VA., July 18, 2019 -- National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKSH), parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, today announced its results of operations for the second quarter and first half of 2019. The Company reported net income of $8.44 million, or $1.26 per common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. National Bankshares, Inc. ended the first half of 2019 with total assets of $1.27 billion.

First Half 2019 Highlights
  • Net income increased $1.10 million from $7.34 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $8.44 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Earnings per share increased $0.21 from $1.05 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $1.26 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 1.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Return on average equity increased to 8.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 8.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Net loans increased $38.97 million or 5.70% from June 30, 2018 to $722.26 million as of June 30, 2019.

F. Brad Denardo, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, 'The first half of 2019 was another good period for Bankshares, with solid growth in earnings and loans. While our proven business model continues to deliver good results, we're also committing time and resources to new initiatives as we adapt and grow in a changing marketplace. Our recent move to a newly-renovated branch location in downtown Abingdon, Virginia is just one example of this commitment to continually improve our organization for the benefit of our customers, communities and shareholders.'

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include the efficiency ratio and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ('FTE') basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21% for the periods after January 1, 2018 and 35% for the periods prior to January 1, 2018. The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, and of National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. National Bank is a community bank operating from 25 full service offices and one loan production office throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. is an investment and insurance subsidiary in the same trade area. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'NKSH.' Additional information is available at www.nationalbankshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact and that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations with regard to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual Company results will not differ materially from any future results implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may be materially different from past or anticipated results because of many factors, some of which may include changes in economic conditions, the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory requirements, new products, competition, changes in the stock and bond markets and technology. The Company does not update any forward-looking statements that it may make.

National Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except for share and per share data)

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018

December 31,

2018

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$ 17,170 $ 12,530 $ 12,882

Interest-bearing deposits

60,038 29,981 43,491

Securities available for sale, at fair value

396,347 467,505 425,010

Restricted stock

1,220 1,221 1,220

Total securities

397,567 468,726 426,230

Mortgage loans held for sale

809 --- 72

Loans:

Loans, net of unearned income and deferred fees and costs

729,559 690,863 709,799

Less: allowance for loan losses

(7,304

)

(7,579

)

(7,390

)

Loans, net

722,255 683,284 702,409

Premises and equipment, net

9,012 8,757 8,646

Operating lease right of use asset

2,131 --- ---

Accrued interest receivable

5,192 5,400 5,160

Other real estate owned, net

2,025 2,582 2,052

Intangible assets and goodwill

5,848 5,873 5,848

Bank-owned life insurance

35,108 34,212 34,657

Other assets

12,362 15,014 14,585

Total assets

$ 1,269,517 $ 1,267,477 $ 1,256,032

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 203,534 $ 195,949 $ 195,441

Interest-bearing demand deposits

608,506 625,447 616,527

Savings deposits

143,024 141,943 138,175

Time deposits

114,733 105,442 101,799

Total deposits

1,069,797 1,068,781 1,051,942

Accrued interest payable

145 51 89

Operating lease liability

2,135 --- ---

Other liabilities

13,592 12,794 13,763

Total liabilities

1,085,669 1,081,626 1,065,794

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

--- --- ---

Common stock of $1.25 par value. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,505,574 shares at June 30, 2019 and 6,957,974 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018

8,132 8,698 8,698

Retained earnings

180,272 189,194 193,625

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(4,556

)

(12,041

)

(12,085

)

Total stockholders' equity

183,848 185,851 190,238

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,269,517 $ 1,267,477 $ 1,256,032

National Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except for share and per share data)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Interest Income

Interest and fees on loans

$ 8,460 $ 7,622 $ 16,729 $ 15,154

Interest on federal funds

--- --- --- ---

Interest on interest-bearing deposits

382 226 641 398

Interest on securities - taxable

1,603 1,746 3,286 3,354

Interest on securities - nontaxable

848 1,132 1,775 2,304

Total interest income

11,293 10,726 22,431 21,210

Interest Expense

Interest on time deposits

419 116 716 237

Interest on other deposits

1,495 1,029 2,991 1,989

Total interest expense

1,914 1,145 3,707 2,226

Net interest income

9,379 9,581 18,724 18,984

Provision for loan losses

55 342 255 (130

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,324 9,239 18,469 19,114

Noninterest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

607 694 1,197 1,364

Other service charges and fees

51 34 103 67

Credit card fees

356 365 665 709

Trust income

371 374 768 776

Bank-owned life insurance

232 228 451 456

Other income

231 173 1,141 519

Realized securities gain, net

8 --- 20 ---

Total noninterest income

1,856 1,868 4,345 3,891

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

3,802 3,545 7,623 7,239

Occupancy and furniture and fixtures

477 491 942 963

Data processing and ATM

789 607 1,540 1,340

FDIC assessment

82 90 167 181

Intangibles and goodwill amortization

--- 12 --- 25

Net cost of other real estate owned

3 164 28 249

Franchise taxes

333 320 647 651

Write-down of insurance receivable

--- 287 --- 2,010

Other operating expenses

967 908 1,971 1,930

Total noninterest expense

6,453 6,424 12,918 14,588

Income before income tax expense

4,727 4,683 9,896 8,417

Income tax expense

733 642 1,459 1,080

Net Income

$ 3,994 $ 4,041 $ 8,437 $ 7,337

Basic net income per share

$ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 1.26 $ 1.05

Fully diluted net income per share

$ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 1.26 $ 1.05

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic

6,505,574 6,957,974 6,669,853 6,957,974

Diluted

6,505,574 6,957,974 6,669,853 6,957,974

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.67 $ 0.58

Dividend payout ratio

--- --- 51.67 % 55.01 %

Book value per share

$ 28.26 $ 26.71 $ 28.26 $ 26.71

National Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Net income

$ 3,994 $ 4,041

Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

Unrealized holding gain (loss) on available for sale securities net of tax of $795 at June 30, 2019 and ($155) at June 30, 2018

2,991 (582

)

Reclassification adjustment for gain included in net income, net of tax of ($2) for the period ended June 30, 2019

(6

)

---

Unrealized holding gain on securities transferred from held to maturity to available for sale, net of tax of $237 for the period ended June 30, 2018

--- 891

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

$ 2,985 $ 309

Total Comprehensive Income

$ 6,979 $ 4,350

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Net income

$ 8,437 $ 7,337

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax

Unrealized holding gain (loss) on available for sale securities net of tax of $2,003 at June 30, 2019 and ($861) at June 30, 2018

7,545 (3,237

)

Reclassification adjustment for gain included in net income, net of tax of ($4) for the period ended June 30, 2019

(16

)

---

Unrealized holding gain on securities transferred from held to maturity to available for sale, net of tax of $237 for the period ended June 30, 2018

--- 891

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

$ 7,529 $ (2,346

)

Total Comprehensive Income

$ 15,966 $ 4,991

Key Ratios and Other Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

($ in thousands)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Average Balances

Cash and due from banks

$ 11,266 $ 11,100 $ 11,254 $ 11,173

Interest-bearing deposits

63,456 50,182 53,904 47,973

Securities available for sale

398,602 367,332 407,626 350,342

Securities held to maturity

--- 97,399 --- 111,145

Restricted stock

1,220 1,221 1,220 1,211

Mortgage loans held for sale

453 221 304 227

Gross Loans

720,910 671,699 715,852 668,599

Loans, net

713,000 663,729 707,886 660,348

Intangible assets

5,848 5,880 5,848 5,887

Total assets

1,260,195 1,263,837 1,254,654 1,255,003

Total deposits

1,061,692 1,066,765 1,053,891 1,057,896

Other borrowings

--- --- --- ---

Stockholders' equity

182,201 185,060 184,800 185,103

Interest-earning assets

1,183,638 1,196,542 1,180,872 1,186,829

Interest-bearing liabilities

861,350 874,682 858,001 871,418

Financial Ratios

Return on average assets

1.27 % 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.30 %

Return on average equity

8.79 % 9.13 % 8.97 % 8.81 %

Net interest margin

3.30 % 3.35 % 3.32 % 3.36 %

Net interest income-fully taxable equivalent

$ 9,725 $ 9,982 $ 19,438 $ 19,790

Efficiency ratio

55.72 % 51.79 % 55.57 % 53.11 %

Average equity to average assets

14.46 % 14.64 % 14.73 % 14.75 %

Allowance for Loan Losses

Beginning balance

$ 7,360 $ 7,391 $ 7,390 $ 7,925

Provision for losses

55 342 255 (130

)

Charge-offs

(180

)

(201

)

(508

)

(340

)

Recoveries

69 47 167 124

Ending balance

$ 7,304 $ 7,579 $ 7,304 $ 7,579

(1)

Return on average assets and return on average equity are calculated by annualizing net income to date. For 2019, the annualization factor was not applied to the recovery. For 2018, the annualization factor was not applied to the recovery of loan losses and the insurance write-off.

(2)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense, less non-recurring items, divided by the sum of noninterest income and net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Data

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Nonperforming Assets

Nonaccrual loans

$ 856 $ ---

Nonaccrual restructured loans

3,406 2,687

Total nonperforming loans

4,262 2,687

Other real estate owned

$ 2,025 $ 2,582

Total nonperforming assets

$ 6,287 $ 5,269

Accruing restructured loans

1,954 8,337

Loans 90 days or more past due

$ 50 $ 61

Asset Quality Ratios

Nonperforming assets to loans net of unearned income and deferred fees, plus other real estate owned

0.86 % 0.76 %

Allowance for loans losses to total loans

1.00 % 1.10 %

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

171.37 % 282.06 %

Loans past due 90 days or more to loans net of unearned income and deferred fees

0.01 % 0.01 %

Disclaimer

National Bankshares Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 20:49:03 UTC
