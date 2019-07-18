|
National Bankshares : Reports Second Quarter and First Half Earnings
07/18/2019 | 04:50pm EDT
BLACKSBURG, VA., July 18, 2019 -- National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKSH), parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, today announced its results of operations for the second quarter and first half of 2019. The Company reported net income of $8.44 million, or $1.26 per common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. National Bankshares, Inc. ended the first half of 2019 with total assets of $1.27 billion.First Half 2019 Highlights
-
Net income increased $1.10 million from $7.34 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $8.44 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
-
Earnings per share increased $0.21 from $1.05 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $1.26 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
-
Return on average assets increased to 1.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 1.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
-
Return on average equity increased to 8.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 8.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
-
Net loans increased $38.97 million or 5.70% from June 30, 2018 to $722.26 million as of June 30, 2019.
F. Brad Denardo, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, 'The first half of 2019 was another good period for Bankshares, with solid growth in earnings and loans. While our proven business model continues to deliver good results, we're also committing time and resources to new initiatives as we adapt and grow in a changing marketplace. Our recent move to a newly-renovated branch location in downtown Abingdon, Virginia is just one example of this commitment to continually improve our organization for the benefit of our customers, communities and shareholders.'Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include the efficiency ratio and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ('FTE') basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21% for the periods after January 1, 2018 and 35% for the periods prior to January 1, 2018. The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, and of National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. National Bank is a community bank operating from 25 full service offices and one loan production office throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. is an investment and insurance subsidiary in the same trade area. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'NKSH.' Additional information is available at www.nationalbankshares.com
.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release may be 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact and that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations with regard to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual Company results will not differ materially from any future results implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may be materially different from past or anticipated results because of many factors, some of which may include changes in economic conditions, the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory requirements, new products, competition, changes in the stock and bond markets and technology. The Company does not update any forward-looking statements that it may make.
National Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
June 30,
2019
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
17,170
|
|
|
$
|
12,530
|
|
|
$
|
12,882
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
60,038
|
|
|
|
29,981
|
|
|
|
43,491
|
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|
396,347
|
|
|
|
467,505
|
|
|
|
425,010
|
|
Restricted stock
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
|
1,221
|
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
Total securities
|
|
|
397,567
|
|
|
|
468,726
|
|
|
|
426,230
|
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
|
809
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred fees and costs
|
|
|
729,559
|
|
|
|
690,863
|
|
|
|
709,799
|
|
Less: allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(7,304
|
)
|
|
|
(7,579
|
)
|
|
|
(7,390
|
)
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
722,255
|
|
|
|
683,284
|
|
|
|
702,409
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
9,012
|
|
|
|
8,757
|
|
|
|
8,646
|
|
Operating lease right of use asset
|
|
|
2,131
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
5,192
|
|
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
5,160
|
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
|
|
2,025
|
|
|
|
2,582
|
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
Intangible assets and goodwill
|
|
|
5,848
|
|
|
|
5,873
|
|
|
|
5,848
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
35,108
|
|
|
|
34,212
|
|
|
|
34,657
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
12,362
|
|
|
|
15,014
|
|
|
|
14,585
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,269,517
|
|
|
$
|
1,267,477
|
|
|
$
|
1,256,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
203,534
|
|
|
$
|
195,949
|
|
|
$
|
195,441
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
|
608,506
|
|
|
|
625,447
|
|
|
|
616,527
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
|
143,024
|
|
|
|
141,943
|
|
|
|
138,175
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
114,733
|
|
|
|
105,442
|
|
|
|
101,799
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,069,797
|
|
|
|
1,068,781
|
|
|
|
1,051,942
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
2,135
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
13,592
|
|
|
|
12,794
|
|
|
|
13,763
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,085,669
|
|
|
|
1,081,626
|
|
|
|
1,065,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
Common stock of $1.25 par value. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,505,574 shares at June 30, 2019 and 6,957,974 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018
|
|
|
8,132
|
|
|
|
8,698
|
|
|
|
8,698
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
180,272
|
|
|
|
189,194
|
|
|
|
193,625
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|
|
|
(4,556
|
)
|
|
|
(12,041
|
)
|
|
|
(12,085
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
183,848
|
|
|
|
185,851
|
|
|
|
190,238
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,269,517
|
|
|
$
|
1,267,477
|
|
|
$
|
1,256,032
|
National Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
($ in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
|
8,460
|
|
|
$
|
7,622
|
|
|
$
|
16,729
|
|
|
$
|
15,154
|
|
Interest on federal funds
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
Interest on interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
Interest on securities - taxable
|
|
|
1,603
|
|
|
|
1,746
|
|
|
|
3,286
|
|
|
|
3,354
|
|
Interest on securities - nontaxable
|
|
|
848
|
|
|
|
1,132
|
|
|
|
1,775
|
|
|
|
2,304
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
11,293
|
|
|
|
10,726
|
|
|
|
22,431
|
|
|
|
21,210
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on time deposits
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
Interest on other deposits
|
|
|
1,495
|
|
|
|
1,029
|
|
|
|
2,991
|
|
|
|
1,989
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
1,914
|
|
|
|
1,145
|
|
|
|
3,707
|
|
|
|
2,226
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
9,379
|
|
|
|
9,581
|
|
|
|
18,724
|
|
|
|
18,984
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
9,324
|
|
|
|
9,239
|
|
|
|
18,469
|
|
|
|
19,114
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
|
694
|
|
|
|
1,197
|
|
|
|
1,364
|
|
Other service charges and fees
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Credit card fees
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
|
709
|
|
Trust income
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
|
|
776
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
|
519
|
|
Realized securities gain, net
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
1,856
|
|
|
|
1,868
|
|
|
|
4,345
|
|
|
|
3,891
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
3,802
|
|
|
|
3,545
|
|
|
|
7,623
|
|
|
|
7,239
|
|
Occupancy and furniture and fixtures
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
|
942
|
|
|
|
963
|
|
Data processing and ATM
|
|
|
789
|
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
|
1,540
|
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
FDIC assessment
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
Intangibles and goodwill amortization
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Net cost of other real estate owned
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
Franchise taxes
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
647
|
|
|
|
651
|
|
Write-down of insurance receivable
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
2,010
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
967
|
|
|
|
908
|
|
|
|
1,971
|
|
|
|
1,930
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
6,453
|
|
|
|
6,424
|
|
|
|
12,918
|
|
|
|
14,588
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
4,727
|
|
|
|
4,683
|
|
|
|
9,896
|
|
|
|
8,417
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
642
|
|
|
|
1,459
|
|
|
|
1,080
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
3,994
|
|
|
$
|
4,041
|
|
|
$
|
8,437
|
|
|
$
|
7,337
|
|
Basic net income per share
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
Fully diluted net income per share
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
6,505,574
|
|
|
|
6,957,974
|
|
|
|
6,669,853
|
|
|
|
6,957,974
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
6,505,574
|
|
|
|
6,957,974
|
|
|
|
6,669,853
|
|
|
|
6,957,974
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
51.67
|
%
|
|
|
55.01
|
%
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
28.26
|
|
|
$
|
26.71
|
|
|
$
|
28.26
|
|
|
$
|
26.71
|
National Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
3,994
|
|
|
$
|
4,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized holding gain (loss) on available for sale securities net of tax of $795 at June 30, 2019 and ($155) at June 30, 2018
|
|
|
2,991
|
|
|
|
(582
|
)
|
Reclassification adjustment for gain included in net income, net of tax of ($2) for the period ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
---
|
|
Unrealized holding gain on securities transferred from held to maturity to available for sale, net of tax of $237 for the period ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
891
|
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
$
|
2,985
|
|
|
$
|
309
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
|
$
|
6,979
|
|
|
$
|
4,350
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
8,437
|
|
|
$
|
7,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized holding gain (loss) on available for sale securities net of tax of $2,003 at June 30, 2019 and ($861) at June 30, 2018
|
|
|
7,545
|
|
|
|
(3,237
|
)
|
Reclassification adjustment for gain included in net income, net of tax of ($4) for the period ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
---
|
|
Unrealized holding gain on securities transferred from held to maturity to available for sale, net of tax of $237 for the period ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
891
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
$
|
7,529
|
|
|
$
|
(2,346
|
)
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
|
$
|
15,966
|
|
|
$
|
4,991
|
Key Ratios and Other Data
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Average Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
11,266
|
|
|
$
|
11,100
|
|
|
$
|
11,254
|
|
|
$
|
11,173
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
63,456
|
|
|
|
50,182
|
|
|
|
53,904
|
|
|
|
47,973
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
|
398,602
|
|
|
|
367,332
|
|
|
|
407,626
|
|
|
|
350,342
|
|
Securities held to maturity
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
97,399
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
111,145
|
|
Restricted stock
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
|
1,221
|
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
|
1,211
|
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
Gross Loans
|
|
|
720,910
|
|
|
|
671,699
|
|
|
|
715,852
|
|
|
|
668,599
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
713,000
|
|
|
|
663,729
|
|
|
|
707,886
|
|
|
|
660,348
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
5,848
|
|
|
|
5,880
|
|
|
|
5,848
|
|
|
|
5,887
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
1,260,195
|
|
|
|
1,263,837
|
|
|
|
1,254,654
|
|
|
|
1,255,003
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,061,692
|
|
|
|
1,066,765
|
|
|
|
1,053,891
|
|
|
|
1,057,896
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
182,201
|
|
|
|
185,060
|
|
|
|
184,800
|
|
|
|
185,103
|
|
Interest-earning assets
|
|
|
1,183,638
|
|
|
|
1,196,542
|
|
|
|
1,180,872
|
|
|
|
1,186,829
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
861,350
|
|
|
|
874,682
|
|
|
|
858,001
|
|
|
|
871,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
8.79
|
%
|
|
|
9.13
|
%
|
|
|
8.97
|
%
|
|
|
8.81
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.30
|
%
|
|
|
3.35
|
%
|
|
|
3.32
|
%
|
|
|
3.36
|
%
|
Net interest income-fully taxable equivalent
|
|
$
|
9,725
|
|
|
$
|
9,982
|
|
|
$
|
19,438
|
|
|
$
|
19,790
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
55.72
|
%
|
|
|
51.79
|
%
|
|
|
55.57
|
%
|
|
|
53.11
|
%
|
Average equity to average assets
|
|
|
14.46
|
%
|
|
|
14.64
|
%
|
|
|
14.73
|
%
|
|
|
14.75
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning balance
|
|
$
|
7,360
|
|
|
$
|
7,391
|
|
|
$
|
7,390
|
|
|
$
|
7,925
|
|
Provision for losses
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
Charge-offs
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
|
|
(201
|
)
|
|
|
(508
|
)
|
|
|
(340
|
)
|
Recoveries
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Ending balance
|
|
$
|
7,304
|
|
|
$
|
7,579
|
|
|
$
|
7,304
|
|
|
$
|
7,579
|
|
|
(1)
|
Return on average assets and return on average equity are calculated by annualizing net income to date. For 2019, the annualization factor was not applied to the recovery. For 2018, the annualization factor was not applied to the recovery of loan losses and the insurance write-off.
|
|
(2)
|
Efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense, less non-recurring items, divided by the sum of noninterest income and net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
Asset Quality Data
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Nonperforming Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
$
|
856
|
|
|
$
|
---
|
|
Nonaccrual restructured loans
|
|
|
3,406
|
|
|
|
2,687
|
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
|
|
4,262
|
|
|
|
2,687
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
$
|
2,025
|
|
|
$
|
2,582
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
$
|
6,287
|
|
|
$
|
5,269
|
|
Accruing restructured loans
|
|
|
1,954
|
|
|
|
8,337
|
|
Loans 90 days or more past due
|
|
$
|
50
|
|
|
$
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets to loans net of unearned income and deferred fees, plus other real estate owned
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
0.76
|
%
|
Allowance for loans losses to total loans
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|
|
|
171.37
|
%
|
|
|
282.06
|
%
|
Loans past due 90 days or more to loans net of unearned income and deferred fees
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
Disclaimer
National Bankshares Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 20:49:03 UTC
|
|