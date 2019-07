National Bankshares : Reports Second Quarter and First Half Earnings

Net income increased $1.10 million from $7.34 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $8.44 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Earnings per share increased $0.21 from $1.05 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $1.26 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Return on average assets increased to 1.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 1.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Return on average equity increased to 8.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 8.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net loans increased $38.97 million or 5.70% from June 30, 2018 to $722.26 million as of June 30, 2019.

BLACKSBURG, VA., July 18, 2019 -- National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKSH), parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, today announced its results of operations for the second quarter and first half of 2019. The Company reported net income of $8.44 million, or $1.26 per common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. National Bankshares, Inc. ended the first half of 2019 with total assets of $1.27 billion.F. Brad Denardo, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, 'The first half of 2019 was another good period for Bankshares, with solid growth in earnings and loans. While our proven business model continues to deliver good results, we're also committing time and resources to new initiatives as we adapt and grow in a changing marketplace. Our recent move to a newly-renovated branch location in downtown Abingdon, Virginia is just one example of this commitment to continually improve our organization for the benefit of our customers, communities and shareholders.'In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include the efficiency ratio and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ('FTE') basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21% for the periods after January 1, 2018 and 35% for the periods prior to January 1, 2018. The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.National Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, and of National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. National Bank is a community bank operating from 25 full service offices and one loan production office throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. is an investment and insurance subsidiary in the same trade area. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'NKSH.' Additional information is available at www.nationalbankshares.com Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release may be 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact and that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations with regard to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual Company results will not differ materially from any future results implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may be materially different from past or anticipated results because of many factors, some of which may include changes in economic conditions, the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory requirements, new products, competition, changes in the stock and bond markets and technology. The Company does not update any forward-looking statements that it may make.

National Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except for share and per share data) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,170 $ 12,530 $ 12,882 Interest-bearing deposits 60,038 29,981 43,491 Securities available for sale, at fair value 396,347 467,505 425,010 Restricted stock 1,220 1,221 1,220 Total securities 397,567 468,726 426,230 Mortgage loans held for sale 809 --- 72 Loans: Loans, net of unearned income and deferred fees and costs 729,559 690,863 709,799 Less: allowance for loan losses (7,304 ) (7,579 ) (7,390 ) Loans, net 722,255 683,284 702,409 Premises and equipment, net 9,012 8,757 8,646 Operating lease right of use asset 2,131 --- --- Accrued interest receivable 5,192 5,400 5,160 Other real estate owned, net 2,025 2,582 2,052 Intangible assets and goodwill 5,848 5,873 5,848 Bank-owned life insurance 35,108 34,212 34,657 Other assets 12,362 15,014 14,585 Total assets $ 1,269,517 $ 1,267,477 $ 1,256,032 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 203,534 $ 195,949 $ 195,441 Interest-bearing demand deposits 608,506 625,447 616,527 Savings deposits 143,024 141,943 138,175 Time deposits 114,733 105,442 101,799 Total deposits 1,069,797 1,068,781 1,051,942 Accrued interest payable 145 51 89 Operating lease liability 2,135 --- --- Other liabilities 13,592 12,794 13,763 Total liabilities 1,085,669 1,081,626 1,065,794 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding --- --- --- Common stock of $1.25 par value. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,505,574 shares at June 30, 2019 and 6,957,974 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018 8,132 8,698 8,698 Retained earnings 180,272 189,194 193,625 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (4,556 ) (12,041 ) (12,085 ) Total stockholders' equity 183,848 185,851 190,238 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,269,517 $ 1,267,477 $ 1,256,032

National Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except for share and per share data) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 8,460 $ 7,622 $ 16,729 $ 15,154 Interest on federal funds --- --- --- --- Interest on interest-bearing deposits 382 226 641 398 Interest on securities - taxable 1,603 1,746 3,286 3,354 Interest on securities - nontaxable 848 1,132 1,775 2,304 Total interest income 11,293 10,726 22,431 21,210 Interest Expense Interest on time deposits 419 116 716 237 Interest on other deposits 1,495 1,029 2,991 1,989 Total interest expense 1,914 1,145 3,707 2,226 Net interest income 9,379 9,581 18,724 18,984 Provision for loan losses 55 342 255 (130 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,324 9,239 18,469 19,114 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 607 694 1,197 1,364 Other service charges and fees 51 34 103 67 Credit card fees 356 365 665 709 Trust income 371 374 768 776 Bank-owned life insurance 232 228 451 456 Other income 231 173 1,141 519 Realized securities gain, net 8 --- 20 --- Total noninterest income 1,856 1,868 4,345 3,891 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,802 3,545 7,623 7,239 Occupancy and furniture and fixtures 477 491 942 963 Data processing and ATM 789 607 1,540 1,340 FDIC assessment 82 90 167 181 Intangibles and goodwill amortization --- 12 --- 25 Net cost of other real estate owned 3 164 28 249 Franchise taxes 333 320 647 651 Write-down of insurance receivable --- 287 --- 2,010 Other operating expenses 967 908 1,971 1,930 Total noninterest expense 6,453 6,424 12,918 14,588 Income before income tax expense 4,727 4,683 9,896 8,417 Income tax expense 733 642 1,459 1,080 Net Income $ 3,994 $ 4,041 $ 8,437 $ 7,337 Basic net income per share $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 1.26 $ 1.05 Fully diluted net income per share $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 1.26 $ 1.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 6,505,574 6,957,974 6,669,853 6,957,974 Diluted 6,505,574 6,957,974 6,669,853 6,957,974 Dividends declared per share $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 Dividend payout ratio --- --- 51.67 % 55.01 % Book value per share $ 28.26 $ 26.71 $ 28.26 $ 26.71

National Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income $ 3,994 $ 4,041 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax Unrealized holding gain (loss) on available for sale securities net of tax of $795 at June 30, 2019 and ($155) at June 30, 2018 2,991 (582 ) Reclassification adjustment for gain included in net income, net of tax of ($2) for the period ended June 30, 2019 (6 ) --- Unrealized holding gain on securities transferred from held to maturity to available for sale, net of tax of $237 for the period ended June 30, 2018 --- 891 Other comprehensive income, net of tax $ 2,985 $ 309 Total Comprehensive Income $ 6,979 $ 4,350

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income $ 8,437 $ 7,337 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax Unrealized holding gain (loss) on available for sale securities net of tax of $2,003 at June 30, 2019 and ($861) at June 30, 2018 7,545 (3,237 ) Reclassification adjustment for gain included in net income, net of tax of ($4) for the period ended June 30, 2019 (16 ) --- Unrealized holding gain on securities transferred from held to maturity to available for sale, net of tax of $237 for the period ended June 30, 2018 --- 891 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax $ 7,529 $ (2,346 ) Total Comprehensive Income $ 15,966 $ 4,991

Key Ratios and Other Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Balances Cash and due from banks $ 11,266 $ 11,100 $ 11,254 $ 11,173 Interest-bearing deposits 63,456 50,182 53,904 47,973 Securities available for sale 398,602 367,332 407,626 350,342 Securities held to maturity --- 97,399 --- 111,145 Restricted stock 1,220 1,221 1,220 1,211 Mortgage loans held for sale 453 221 304 227 Gross Loans 720,910 671,699 715,852 668,599 Loans, net 713,000 663,729 707,886 660,348 Intangible assets 5,848 5,880 5,848 5,887 Total assets 1,260,195 1,263,837 1,254,654 1,255,003 Total deposits 1,061,692 1,066,765 1,053,891 1,057,896 Other borrowings --- --- --- --- Stockholders' equity 182,201 185,060 184,800 185,103 Interest-earning assets 1,183,638 1,196,542 1,180,872 1,186,829 Interest-bearing liabilities 861,350 874,682 858,001 871,418 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.30 % Return on average equity 8.79 % 9.13 % 8.97 % 8.81 % Net interest margin 3.30 % 3.35 % 3.32 % 3.36 % Net interest income-fully taxable equivalent $ 9,725 $ 9,982 $ 19,438 $ 19,790 Efficiency ratio 55.72 % 51.79 % 55.57 % 53.11 % Average equity to average assets 14.46 % 14.64 % 14.73 % 14.75 % Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 7,360 $ 7,391 $ 7,390 $ 7,925 Provision for losses 55 342 255 (130 ) Charge-offs (180 ) (201 ) (508 ) (340 ) Recoveries 69 47 167 124 Ending balance $ 7,304 $ 7,579 $ 7,304 $ 7,579

(1) Return on average assets and return on average equity are calculated by annualizing net income to date. For 2019, the annualization factor was not applied to the recovery. For 2018, the annualization factor was not applied to the recovery of loan losses and the insurance write-off.

(2) Efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense, less non-recurring items, divided by the sum of noninterest income and net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Data

(Unaudited)