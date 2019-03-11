Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Beef Packing LLC : To Own Iowa Premium LLC.​ ›

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, March 11, 2019 - National Beef Packing Company, LLC (National Beef), today announced that it has approved a transaction that will result in it owning 100% of the ownership interests in Iowa Premium, LLC, (IP). The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.

​Iowa Premium, located in Tama, Iowa employs over 800 people and processes approximately 1,100 head of Black Angus fed cattle per day. The company is well known for marketing high quality beef products worldwide under several proprietary brands including Iowa Premium Angus® and Est. 8 Angus®.

'I am excited to expand our beef operations with a processing facility in Iowa and we look forward to strengthening IP's relationships with the family farmers who produce the highest quality Black Angus cattle in the U.S.', said Tim Klein, President and CEO, National Beef, in making the announcement. 'Iowa Premium fits perfectly with our value-based marketing strategy as we continue to provide our customers with the very best beef products and programs.'

About Iowa Premium:

Iowa Premium LLC, located in Tama, Iowa, processes corn-fed Black Angus beef raised on family farms in Iowa and its neighboring Upper Midwestern states. The company specializes in USDA Choice and Prime grade beef and offers a full line of boxed beef products for do​mestic and international markets.

About National Beef:

National Beef Packing Company, LLC, based in Kansas City, Missouri, has operations in Liberal, Dodge City, and Kansas City, Kansas; Hummels Wharf, Pennsylvania; Moultrie, Georgia; North Baltimore, Ohio and St. Joseph, Missouri. National Beef, with approximately 8,400 employees, processes and markets fresh beef, beef by-products and consumer-ready products for domestic and international markets. In fiscal year 2018, National Beef generated sales of $7.5 billion. More information about National Beef is available at ww.nationalbeef.com.

Disclaimer

National Beef Packing Company LLC published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 22:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:22pWhite House Proposes $4.7 Trillion Budget for Fiscal 2020 -- 4th Update
DJ
07:19pEx-KPMG partner, oversight board employee found guilty in leak case
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:10pDoomed with Democrats, Trump's budget boosts Pentagon, targets safety net
RE
06:55pUNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN OSHKOSH : Titans, Thunder To Clash In Final Four
PU
06:46pCLC CANADIAN LABOUR CONGRESS : Just Transition Task Force report has potential to put people at the heart of climate policy
PU
06:46pNATIONAL BEEF PACKING LLC : To Own Iowa Premium LLC.​ ›
PU
06:30pPHILADELPHIA UNION : Five reasons to be excited for Steel FC's home opener
PU
06:19pUN WOMEN UNITED NATIONS ENTITY FOR GENDER EQUALI : In Cabo Verde, domestic workers call for legal protections and right to social protection
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Satellites and shoe-leather - How investors get beyond China's dubious data
2ORANGE : ORANGE : Aurecon Chooses Orange Business Services as its IT Services Partner to Enhance Its Position ..
3MANPOWERGROUP INC. : EMPLOYMENT OUTLOOKS OPTIMISTIC ACROSS THE GLOBE: Employers in Japan and the U.S. Report S..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : “What Kind of Society Is it Going to Be?”
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.